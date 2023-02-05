On social networks, more and more people began to subscribe to me, leaving me a lot of really pleasant and inspiring comments. Some people asked me to embroider landscapes for them as a memento of any places where they rested, or visited. Now my works are in such countries as Germany, Portugal, the USA, China, India, Latvia, and Canada.

Embroidering and blogging became more and more interesting. I set myself challenges, for example, to embroider the northern lights or waves so that they seem alive, or a landscape with architecture with very small details.

I want to wish everyone to find a hobby that will distract you from all the bad moments in this crazy world, that will inspire you and make you happy.