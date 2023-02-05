40 Of My Best Embroideries That I Have Created In The Last 5 Years
I started to embroider as a child. In my school years I liked to embroider with a cross-stitch, but during my student days, unfortunately, my hobby faded into the background. In 2017, I went on maternity leave and I wanted to create some beautiful embroideries.
I started to learn English and returned to embroidery, not with a cross stitch, but with a satin stitch. I thought for a long time about what I could embroider. I looked at a lot of beautiful works with flowers, butterflies, and animals and came across a beautiful photograph of a landscape with mountains, trees, and a beautiful sunset on a social network, so I decided that my first embroidery would be a landscape.
More info: inspireuplift.com | Instagram | reddit.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Neuschwanstein, Germany
On social networks, more and more people began to subscribe to me, leaving me a lot of really pleasant and inspiring comments. Some people asked me to embroider landscapes for them as a memento of any places where they rested, or visited. Now my works are in such countries as Germany, Portugal, the USA, China, India, Latvia, and Canada.
Embroidering and blogging became more and more interesting. I set myself challenges, for example, to embroider the northern lights or waves so that they seem alive, or a landscape with architecture with very small details.
I want to wish everyone to find a hobby that will distract you from all the bad moments in this crazy world, that will inspire you and make you happy.