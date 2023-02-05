I started to embroider as a child. In my school years I liked to embroider with a cross-stitch, but during my student days, unfortunately, my hobby faded into the background. In 2017, I went on maternity leave and I wanted to create some beautiful embroideries.

I started to learn English and returned to embroidery, not with a cross stitch, but with a satin stitch. I thought for a long time about what I could embroider. I looked at a lot of beautiful works with flowers, butterflies, and animals and came across a beautiful photograph of a landscape with mountains, trees, and a beautiful sunset on a social network, so I decided that my first embroidery would be a landscape.

Neuschwanstein, Germany

On social networks, more and more people began to subscribe to me, leaving me a lot of really pleasant and inspiring comments. Some people asked me to embroider landscapes for them as a memento of any places where they rested, or visited. Now my works are in such countries as Germany, Portugal, the USA, China, India, Latvia, and Canada.

Embroidering and blogging became more and more interesting. I set myself challenges, for example, to embroider the northern lights or waves so that they seem alive, or a landscape with architecture with very small details.

I want to wish everyone to find a hobby that will distract you from all the bad moments in this crazy world, that will inspire you and make you happy.
Sunflower Field

Beautiful Flowers

Cappadocia

Waves

Pink Sunset

In The Desert

Lavender Scent

Aurora Borealis

Road To Sunset

The Lake From My Dream

My Love

Amazing Sky Over The Forest

Rainbow Beauty

Sunrise Over The Field

One Day

Inspiration

Waves Over The Mountains

Dangerous Descent

In Dreams

My Tenderness

Moment Before Disaster

Sunrise

Beautiful Mountains

The Northern Lights

Silence

Aurora Borealis

You Were Here

Beauty Is In The Details

Bright

Polar Lights

The Dream

Memories

Somewhere In The Magic Desert

I Will Run

I Will Breathe

Pink Flash

Brilliance

Neuschwanstein, Germany

In A Free Country

