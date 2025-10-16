ADVERTISEMENT

They’re majestic and impossible to ignore — it’s no wonder elephants have inspired some of the most powerful advertising campaigns ever created. From WWF’s heartbreaking appeals to stop poaching, to surreal and humorous campaigns by brands like DHL, 3M, and Animal Planet, these ads show that great ideas don’t always need words — just imagination, empathy, and a truly big impact.

Here are 26 of the most creative elephant ads we’ve selected for you today.

More info: adsoftheworld.com