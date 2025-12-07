ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the annual, high-stakes mission of finding a gift for the man who claims he wants nothing. The Dad. He is a creature of simple pleasures: a perfectly organized garage, a thermostat set to a very specific and non-negotiable temperature, and the quiet satisfaction of knowing he was right about the weather.

Buying a gift for this enigma is a challenge that has stumped the greatest minds for generations. But fear not. We have ventured deep into the heart of dad-dom to find the things he doesn't even know he wants yet. Get ready to finally give him a gift that will elicit a response more enthusiastic than the classic, non-committal, "huh, neat."