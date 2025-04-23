ADVERTISEMENT

Is there anything quite like standing where the land meets the sea? That feeling of the ocean breeze, the sound of the waves, and a view that stretches out forever... it just never gets old. Some coastlines, though, are truly a cut above the rest – places where the cliffs plunge dramatically, the water boasts unbelievable shades of blue, or the charming villages cling perfectly to the shore. We've rounded up 15 spots around the globe where Mother Nature really outdid herself, creating coastal vistas so breathtaking they'll stay with you long after you've seen them. Get ready to be amazed by these unforgettable seaside panoramas.

#1

Anse Source D’argent, Seychelles

Gallery mode Incredible coastal vista with unique rock formations and lush greenery under a clear blue sky.

otterboris Report

    #2

    Praia Da Marinha, Portugal

    Gallery mode Stunning coastal vista with sandy beach, surrounded by cliffs and a clear blue ocean under a partly cloudy sky.

    Klugschnacker Report

    #3

    Nā Pali Coast Kauaʻi, Hawaii, United States

    Gallery mode Incredible coastal vista with dramatic cliffs and ocean view.

    Justforasecond Report

    #4

    Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

    Gallery mode Stunning coastal vista with green islands, turquoise waters, and boats under a partly cloudy sky.

    Taewangkorea Report

    #5

    Dubrovnik, Croatia

    Gallery mode Historic coastal vista with a fortress overlooking the rugged shoreline and vibrant sea waves under a cloudy sky.

    Edwardwexler Report

    #6

    Lofoten Islands, Norway

    Gallery mode Stunning coastal vista with dramatic mountains and serene waters under a cloudy sky.

    Mttkssck Report

    #7

    Canon Beach Oregon, United States

    Gallery mode Incredible coastal vista with a sandy beach, ocean waves, and dramatic rock formations under a cloudy sky.

    DiscoverWithDima Report

    #8

    Malabar Coast, India

    Gallery mode Lush coastal vista with palm trees, a sandy beach, and hills in the background under a clear sky.

    Sreejithk2000 Report

    #9

    Zanzibar Coastline, Zanzibar, Tanzania

    Gallery mode Aerial view of incredible coastal vista with a small island surrounded by turquoise waters and blue sky.

    Rob Report

    #10

    Cap De Formentor, Spain

    Gallery mode Coastal vista with turquoise waters, rocky shore, and lush greenery under a clear blue sky.

    Unknown author Report

    #11

    Turkish Riviera, Turkey

    Gallery mode Coastal vista featuring a sandy beach, turquoise sea, lush hills, and a small sailboat under a clear blue sky.

    Alex Graves Report

    #12

    Cliffs Of Moher, Republic Of Ireland

    Gallery mode Coastal vistas showcasing towering cliffs and deep blue ocean under a clear sky.

    Bjørn Christian Tørrissen Report

    #13

    Amalfi Coast, Italy

    Gallery mode Incredible coastal vista featuring a charming village with colorful buildings on cliffs above a sparkling blue sea.

    Paolo Costa Baldi Report

    #14

    Hopewell Rocks, New Brunswick, Canada

    Gallery mode Incredible coastal vista with lush greenery and rugged cliffs by the sea.

    Tango7174 Report

    #15

    The Great Ocean Road, Victoria, Australia

    Gallery mode Stunning coastal vista featuring a natural rock formation and turquoise waves under a clear blue sky.

    Stefan Schäfer, Lich Report

