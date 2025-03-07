You are not the only one. When Reddit user DaJabroniz asked netizens about a purchase they made under $500 that changed their lives, people gushed with answers. You might even be able to relate to a few, while some will come as a surprise. Just scroll down to find out!

Considering how crazy expensive everything has become, it’s no wonder that frugal living has become a trend as folks prefer to buy beneficial products rather than just-for-show ones. Now, wouldn’t you also prefer to purchase a product that benefits you but doesn’t take a large chunk out of your pocket?

#1 A Kindle! I love to read but books are so expensive in the US and my local library doesn’t have enough copies of popular books. With my Kindle, I got access to an extensive ebook catalog. I’ve also heard these last a few years without needing to be replaced!

#2 A nice bathrobe to wear after a shower. Nicer bed sheets.



But honestly? My cat. Adoption fee was like $200-$300 and I love this cat more than I ever thought was possible to love an animal. My little buddy. ❤️.

#3 Air purifier



Well, I'm not sure it *changed* my life, but the amount of dust I have to clean off the filter is staggering.



Edit- Winix C909 from Costco.

As you scroll through the list, you will catch sight of some really ordinary products that you might not have even thought of before. The fact that they changed the lives of these netizens for good shows just how efficient they are. I mean, just take the example of something as simple as a Kindle and the positive impact it can have. The first Amazon Kindle e-reader device was introduced in November 2007, and it was almost like heaven on a platter for bookworms. Of course, being an avid reader myself, I would definitely miss sniffing physical books while reading (that blissful fragrance!), but nothing compares to having a whole library in a single device. Its benefits are so numerous that readers all over highly recommend it to fellow bibliophiles.

#4 I got a WaterPik. My teeth and gums feel so much cleaner with that.

#5 $20 add-on Bidet.

#6 Portable car jump starter ($45) - since buying it, both my partner and my cars have failed to start in the last week and it’s been a lifesaver (thanks bad weather!).

Another highly coveted and beneficial product is an air fryer. Roughly two-thirds of homes surveyed own an air fryer, indicating a significant rise in its popularity. In fact, two years ago, the appliance became the fourth most popular cooking device after the stove top, the microwave, and the oven, and more people have an air fryer today in their kitchen than a coffee maker. Well, its popularity is not without numerous benefits, such as healthier cooking with less oil, faster cooking times, crispy results, and ease of cleanup. With people becoming more health-conscious in recent years, its no wonder that this product is in the limelight.

#7 Air Fryer.

#8 Rehab. I’ll be 1 year sober next week.



Shout out to good health insurance.

#9 A kayak!



Excercise and relaxation . I’m a lake kayaker.



Sometimes I row for miles and get a great workout.

Sometimes I tie a cooler and lunch and music on and float a day away.



Often I combine the two and hit an island for a walk and lunch.



It’s perfect for me and has made three seasons of my year every bit more enjoyable and healthy.

Speaking of being health-conscious, you will notice that there are other products as well that people have bought for their health, whether it be a treadmill or a kayak. It has been observed that younger generations are more health-conscious than previous generations. Greater access to health information, a growing awareness of the importance of physical and mental well-being, and a desire to prevent chronic diseases might be a few key reasons why youngsters are taking this step. After all, with rising inflation, staying fit is probably a beneficial way to save and earn money.

#10 King bed.



I'm only one person, and I don't care. I'm a starfish at heart.

#11 $60 electric blanket. Ever since I had surgery last year, I’m cold all the time, especially my feet. It seriously changed my life and everyday comfort.

#12 My treadmill was also life changing, gave me an excellent place to hang clothes.

Someone also spoke about a CPAP machine, and it got me thinking that it was only a couple of years ago when loud snoring was considered normal—troublesome for the ones sleeping around the snorer, but yes, normal. Little did they know that sometimes, it can be pretty serious as the person might have sleep apnea. The National Sleep Foundation reported that sleep apnea likely affects up to 20% of the population, and it’s been found that most individuals with sleep apnea don’t even know they have it. Well, a CPAP machine definitely sounds like an awesome purchase if it can help treat it.

#13 CPAP saved my life.

#14 Glass bowl set with lids. We can eat out of them, store food, pack our work lunches/meal prep, use as mixing bowls, bake, and they’re so much easier to clean than plastic Tupperware. It literally could cut our kitchen supplies in half if I weren’t afraid to throw away the Tupperware. Baby steps 😂.

#15 I bought a large hydroponics unit used on Facebook Marketplace for $400 and I’m eating SO MANY MORE VEGGIES! They don’t go bad and I’m motivated to eat them because I grew them myself and I’m proud. It’s also just a fun lil hobby. Best purchase ever.

Well, folks, that's it from our end, so we hand over the platform to you. Don't forget to upvote the things you could relate to the most. Also, we would love to hear about the beneficial purchases under $500 that changed your lives. Feel free to jot them down in the comments!

#16 A vasectomy.

#17 I befriended a m****r of crows so now, I get all the benefits of pet ownership without the responsibility because they’ll follow me around and wait for me to come home. Even get excited but if I forget to feed them, they don’t die from starvation. :)



Its not for everyone, but crows were cheaper than therapy at $12/wk.

#18 Reverse Osmosis water filter with a tap at the sink.

#19 I spent $10 each on two laundry baskets to put bedding and towels in. They were just mixed in with my clothes and it caused so much clutter to my area of the bedroom.



I put the items in their baskets and put them in locations that were more appropriate - the bathroom for towels and laundry room for bed linens.



Y’all. I vacuumed our bedroom and put my clothes in the hamper. D**n! I got my life together now! 🙌 Look out!

#20 I bought nice bedding and made some adjustments to my bedroom that has greatly improved the quality of our sleep. It's like night and day.

#21 Picked up a $300 Amazon TV and and mounted it on my outside patio wall. Added a ceiling fan and outdoor carpet. It absolutely transformed that little square of concrete into the most relaxing areas of the home.

#22 3d printer.



I wouldnt say "it changed my life" but its an appliance that his very useful and paid for itself quite quickly.



Need a beer can holder for my canoe? A wall mount for a sword? A part for an appliance from a company that dont sell part? 3d printer can do it all.

#23 Generator.



Only occasional power outages here, but every time we have severe weather I stress. Now I have enough power and extension cords to maintain heat, freezer, internet, and our aquarium fishes.

#24 Food vacuums sealer.



I like to BBQ and it is just my wife and I. I can do a brisket and a pork bit and potion it out.



I also use it when I sous vide. It makes a complete seal



If you buy bulk meat it is usually cheaper so I portion it out into meal size bags.

#25 Delonghi oil-filled space heater. We have ancient baseboard heaters that don't work well, and have been able to use the space heaters this winter instead. We saved more than we would have spent by now on our electric bill.

#26 Cordless vacuum. I use it a lot more than my corded ones.

#27 Rice cooker. I’ve always been a big pasta guy (I blame the Italian family) but getting a proper rice cooker has changed my dinner game.



I don’t even have an expensive one - Black Decker rice cooker cost me <$30. Works like a charm.

#28 Hookless shower curtain. You don’t need shower rings and the liner snaps off for washing.

#29 $500 worth of salsa classes and socials



Life changing in terms of breaking out of the same social circles, getting exercise, learning something hella fun (and hard) and having a skill that I can bring when I travel to other countries.

