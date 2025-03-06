ADVERTISEMENT

A high school in Tennessee, located around 30 miles north of Memphis, was left shaken after a beloved member of the staff was found lifeless with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Samuel Colin Day, the campus’s Special Education Director, was in a classroom inside Munford High School on Thursday morning when authorities stumbled upon his body.

After the heartbreaking discovery, the school was closed for the rest of the day.

At 6:51am local time, the Munford Police Department released an official statement.

Image credits: MunfordHighTN

“This morning, before the start of the school day, Munford Police Department responded to an emergency situation at Munford High School. The situation has been contained, and all students and staff are safe,” Chief Randal Baskin said.

He later assured that there was no ongoing threat to any parents, students, or members of the community.

Barely over four hours later, at 10:52am local time, the department came out with an additional update on what had happened.

Authorities released a statement shortly after Day was found

Image credits: MunfordHighTN

“We are deeply saddened to report a tragic incident that occurred today at MHS. Teacher, Samuel Colin Day, was found deceased in a classroom from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. This incident occurred at approx. 6 am this morning, well before students arrived for class,” they wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, students, and faculty affected by this heartbreaking event. We ask that the community respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

According to the statement, there were no indications of foul play.

It was clear that Day was a loved member of the school, as seen by the tributes flooding social media.

10:52 am update: We are deeply saddened to report a tragic incident that occurred today at MHS. Teacher, Samuel Colin… Posted by Munford Police Department on Thursday, March 6, 2025

Image credits: Rubén Rodriguez / Unsplash

“I can remember like yesterday being a student helper in his classroom in 2017,” one person recalled. “Such a wonderful man.”

Another wrote, “When I say he LOVED his students, LOVED his job. No one will ever be able to replace him.”

“Mr. Day is a wonderful man. I could’ve sworn every time I seen him he was smiling and happy,” a netizen commented. “Who knows what he was going through or what was going on but regardless of that, I wish his family, friends, and those closest to him all nothing but the best. Rest peacefully.”

A fourth stated, “You truly never know what someone else is going through. Be a positive person to all you come in contact with. You never know that just being nice to someone else may change their perspective on that day.

According to tributes, Day was very much loved by his students and co-workers

Image credits: ABC24 Memphis

“Prayers for his family and friends.”

“He was such a kind and amazing person,” someone shared. “He always tried to make everyone happy. Praying for his family.”

Many other users commented on how Day was an “awesome advocate” for his students, with a few even pushing the agenda for schools to change the way they talk about struggles pertaining to mental health.

“Its [sic] a hard subject, but obviously something our kids are faced with at some point,” someone pushed. “Its a conversation that needs to be had.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be made accordingly.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicide ideation, help is available. International Hotlines provide resources.

Netizens flocked online to share stories of Day

