41 Adorable Pet Pics Shared By The Bored Panda Community
Pets have a special way of making our days brighter and our hearts fuller. Whether they greet us with wagging tails, gentle purrs, or curious eyes, they bring joy in countless ways.
Some time ago, I asked the Bored Panda community to share photos of their beloved pets! Big or small, fluffy or scaly, any type of pet is welcome. Here's a collection of favorite snapshots that celebrate the adorable, funny, and heartwarming companions that make our lives brighter every day.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Julius!
This is julius, he's 6 years old and absolutely loves his food
Aspen. We Lost Her To Cancer A Year Ago. She Was Such A Beautiflul And Gentle Giant
Please Meet Princess Jujuba (Jelly Bean)
Once stray, now a little prince with no teeth
Baby
"Feed me, Mum? See how cute I am?" She's gorgeous. My friend used to have a cat that looked exactly like your Baby. She has unfortunately passed away now (... the cat, not my friend), but we used to joke that she was a cockroach because she lived so long (20-something).
My Handsome Boy
Baby Ginger Ale
Meet Mathilda Lee, Or Tillie As I Call Her. She Just Turned 12 And Is The Sweetest Little Soul
There Have Been Many, But Eben Was Something Special
Sir Eyebrows (Dickens)
Technically he's Mum's dog, not mine, but I borrow him sometimes 😆 His name comes from a TV show, I believe.
Marie (Albino)
Marley (Void) Loves His Therapy Rug
The Three Idiots
My three idiotic fur-babies. Raiden (white), Gizmo (black and white) and Aurora (Bengal). All of them rescues, all of them spoilt and all of them complete idiots...
Boogle. He's 17 And A Half Years Old
Little Willy. Born Outside, Developed Eye Infection, May Lose The Left Eye
This Is Gabby!
She’s a 18 month old Corgi. We usually take in senior and special needs dogs but I thought maybe we should rescue a younger one to get us off the couch more. And Gabby certainly lives up to that expectation and her name. 😊
My Void Baghira
Booby And Prix (Bobby And Pixel)
I've attached another picture of Prix. Cockatiels generally don't like being held -- especially upside down, lol -- but she was so young when I got her that she tolerates it (and will sometimes fall asleep, but she would never admit that). Prix-2-68e...661d59.jpg
Utoy. He Crossed The Rainbow Bridge Last Month. I Miss Him Very Much
Tisiphone (Dog) And Erebos (Cat)
Gem Creating A Spiral
Snickers
Snickers after being with us at his forever home. He was found in a trash bag with his brothers and sisters.
Little Miss Kasi, The Queen Of The Brewery
My scruffy baby girl... Full name: Ninkasi the Growler (she rarely growls). Named after the Sumerian goddess of brewing. She loves going to the breweries with me.
Jasper And Mr. Finnegan
Whisky, My Golden Girl
Pépite
This Is Mama
Mama is a 16 year old, blind, deaf and mostly toothless Yorkie. Had a hard time finding a picture of her awake. Mama does love her naps.
This Is Seamus
Seamus is a 17 year old Husky. His family had to give him up due to major issues they were dealing with. He doesn’t like women. I couldn’t touch him for about the first six months and we are still working on that. Seamus loves my husband and tolerates the little guys. I’ll take that as a win.
My Lovely Keena
...and a small amount of her floof on the rug. She is now 8 1/2 years old, but we adopted her after she spent her first two years in a terrible situation of hoarding, neglect and a***e. She's such a reserved girl.
My Cat Queenie, Who Is Mad At Me For Waking Her Up To Take A Photo
My Lady Eowyn - 16 Year Old Service Dog
She's a purebred pomeranian and has been with me since she was 4 months old. She's not as sharp on her alerts but always tries her best.
Gattsu And His Orange Buddy, Bert
Roll (Cheeky)
Had to really think about this one, as he never gets called 'Cheeky', always Roll, to the point where at the vet they asked if I wanted to change the name they had on file there 😆 Here he is getting some loving. You can tell he's liking it because of how fluffy he is. Birds generally go fluffy like this when they're content or happy and him standing on only one foot shows that as well.
Jaxon The Wonder Dog And His Sidekick
Jax is 33% American Pitt Bull mixed with some Schnauzer, Maltese and various other mutts. Huge baby.
Lola And Frankie
Mrs. Meeps Doing What She Loves Most
Fluffy And Fuzzy
Whisky, 19 Yo Male, We Lost Him 9/28/25. The House Is Now Too Quiet
Beautiful pets! ❤️ I won't post mine again as they've all been posted in other threads, but I love looking at everyone else's.
Just post some pictures, we haven't seen yet. More is always more ;).Load More Replies...