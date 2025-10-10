Pets have a special way of making our days brighter and our hearts fuller. Whether they greet us with wagging tails, gentle purrs, or curious eyes, they bring joy in countless ways.

Some time ago, I asked the Bored Panda community to share photos of their beloved pets! Big or small, fluffy or scaly, any type of pet is welcome. Here's a collection of favorite snapshots that celebrate the adorable, funny, and heartwarming companions that make our lives brighter every day.

#1

My Julius!

My Julius!

User avatar Esmeskinner
    #2

    Aspen. We Lost Her To Cancer A Year Ago. She Was Such A Beautiflul And Gentle Giant

    Aspen. We Lost Her To Cancer A Year Ago. She Was Such A Beautiflul And Gentle Giant

    User avatar Rosecrucian Roeth
    #3

    Please Meet Princess Jujuba (Jelly Bean)

    Please Meet Princess Jujuba (Jelly Bean)

    User avatar Andre Fagf
    #4

    Baby

    Baby

    User avatar Barbara Wilcock
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago (edited)

    "Feed me, Mum? See how cute I am?" She's gorgeous. My friend used to have a cat that looked exactly like your Baby. She has unfortunately passed away now (... the cat, not my friend), but we used to joke that she was a cockroach because she lived so long (20-something).

    #5

    My Handsome Boy

    My Handsome Boy

    User avatar Jelena
    #6

    Baby Ginger Ale

    Baby Ginger Ale

    User avatar Lilly Pomar
    #7

    Meet Mathilda Lee, Or Tillie As I Call Her. She Just Turned 12 And Is The Sweetest Little Soul

    Meet Mathilda Lee, Or Tillie As I Call Her. She Just Turned 12 And Is The Sweetest Little Soul

    User avatar A James
    #8

    There Have Been Many, But Eben Was Something Special

    There Have Been Many, But Eben Was Something Special

    User avatar Bill Swallow
    #9

    Sir Eyebrows (Dickens)

    Sir Eyebrows (Dickens)

    User avatar Emilu
    emilu avatar
    Emilu (Submission author)
    Emilu
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    Technically he's Mum's dog, not mine, but I borrow him sometimes 😆 His name comes from a TV show, I believe.

    #10

    Marie (Albino)

    Marie (Albino)

    User avatar Jenni Howard
    #11

    Marley (Void) Loves His Therapy Rug

    Marley (Void) Loves His Therapy Rug

    User avatar Jenni Howard
    #12

    The Three Idiots

    The Three Idiots

    User avatar UKDeek
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek (Submission author)
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    My three idiotic fur-babies. Raiden (white), Gizmo (black and white) and Aurora (Bengal). All of them rescues, all of them spoilt and all of them complete idiots...

    #13

    Boogle. He's 17 And A Half Years Old

    Boogle. He's 17 And A Half Years Old

    User avatar Marie Adamson
    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    wow, you seem to have hidden a youth fountain, he looks so young. Beautiful void :)

    #14

    Little Willy. Born Outside, Developed Eye Infection, May Lose The Left Eye

    Little Willy. Born Outside, Developed Eye Infection, May Lose The Left Eye

    User avatar Lee451 Henderson
    #15

    This Is Gabby!

    This Is Gabby!

    User avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell (Submission author)
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    She’s a 18 month old Corgi. We usually take in senior and special needs dogs but I thought maybe we should rescue a younger one to get us off the couch more. And Gabby certainly lives up to that expectation and her name. 😊

    #16

    My Void Baghira

    My Void Baghira

    User avatar Bianca
    #17

    Prince

    Prince

    User avatar Jeanne
    #18

    Booby And Prix (Bobby And Pixel)

    Booby And Prix (Bobby And Pixel)

    User avatar Emilu
    emilu avatar
    Emilu (Submission author)
    Emilu
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    I've attached another picture of Prix. Cockatiels generally don't like being held -- especially upside down, lol -- but she was so young when I got her that she tolerates it (and will sometimes fall asleep, but she would never admit that). Prix-2-68e...661d59.jpg Prix-2-68e8aba661d59.jpg

    #19

    Utoy. He Crossed The Rainbow Bridge Last Month. I Miss Him Very Much

    Utoy. He Crossed The Rainbow Bridge Last Month. I Miss Him Very Much

    User avatar DeePanda
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago (edited)

    I'm sorry for your loss. He was a gorgeous gentleman. I hope he's getting all the treats in dog-heaven.

    #20

    Tisiphone (Dog) And Erebos (Cat)

    Tisiphone (Dog) And Erebos (Cat)

    User avatar Caffeine72
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    Pets are beautiful but I'm also loving that stained glass window.

    #21

    Gem Creating A Spiral

    Gem Creating A Spiral

    User avatar Geoff Pearce
    #22

    Artemis

    Artemis

    User avatar Jeanne
    #23

    Snickers

    Snickers

    User avatar Tim Alton
    timalton avatar
    Tim Alton (Submission author)
    Tim Alton
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    Snickers after being with us at his forever home. He was found in a trash bag with his brothers and sisters.

    #24

    Little Miss Kasi, The Queen Of The Brewery

    Little Miss Kasi, The Queen Of The Brewery

    User avatar Doug Moyer
    doug-moyer avatar
    Doug Moyer (Submission author)
    Doug Moyer
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago (edited)

    My scruffy baby girl... Full name: Ninkasi the Growler (she rarely growls). Named after the Sumerian goddess of brewing. She loves going to the breweries with me.

    #25

    Jasper And Mr. Finnegan

    Jasper And Mr. Finnegan

    User avatar Vermonta
    #26

    Whisky, My Golden Girl

    Whisky, My Golden Girl

    User avatar nottheactualphoto
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago (edited)

    How many brain cells? (Edit: Wanted to add that I forgot to mention that she's beautiful. But I'm sure you already know that.)

    #27

    Pépite

    Pépite

    User avatar Jeanne
    #28

    This Is Mama

    This Is Mama

    User avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell (Submission author)
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    Mama is a 16 year old, blind, deaf and mostly toothless Yorkie. Had a hard time finding a picture of her awake. Mama does love her naps.

    #29

    This Is Seamus

    This Is Seamus

    User avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    odonnellandco avatar
    Rebecca O’Donnell (Submission author)
    Rebecca O’Donnell
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    Seamus is a 17 year old Husky. His family had to give him up due to major issues they were dealing with. He doesn’t like women. I couldn’t touch him for about the first six months and we are still working on that. Seamus loves my husband and tolerates the little guys. I’ll take that as a win.

    #30

    My Lovely Keena

    My Lovely Keena

    User avatar nomnomborkbork
    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork (Submission author)
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    ...and a small amount of her floof on the rug. She is now 8 1/2 years old, but we adopted her after she spent her first two years in a terrible situation of hoarding, neglect and a***e. She's such a reserved girl.

    #31

    Marley, 3yrs. Loves To Dangle His Arms

    Marley, 3yrs. Loves To Dangle His Arms

    User avatar Jenni Howard
    #32

    My Cat Queenie, Who Is Mad At Me For Waking Her Up To Take A Photo

    My Cat Queenie, Who Is Mad At Me For Waking Her Up To Take A Photo

    User avatar The unnamed one
    biancarichter avatar
    Bianca
    Bianca
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    so much admiration, make sure, you get my chocolate site :-) She lives up to her name

    #33

    Orion

    Orion

    User avatar Jeanne
    #34

    My Lady Eowyn - 16 Year Old Service Dog

    My Lady Eowyn - 16 Year Old Service Dog

    User avatar Lady Eowyn
    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn (Submission author)
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    She's a purebred pomeranian and has been with me since she was 4 months old. She's not as sharp on her alerts but always tries her best.

    #35

    Gattsu And His Orange Buddy, Bert

    Gattsu And His Orange Buddy, Bert

    User avatar
    Nagatha
    #36

    Roll (Cheeky)

    Roll (Cheeky)

    User avatar Emilu
    emilu avatar
    Emilu (Submission author)
    Emilu
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago (edited)

    Had to really think about this one, as he never gets called 'Cheeky', always Roll, to the point where at the vet they asked if I wanted to change the name they had on file there 😆 Here he is getting some loving. You can tell he's liking it because of how fluffy he is. Birds generally go fluffy like this when they're content or happy and him standing on only one foot shows that as well.

    #37

    Jaxon The Wonder Dog And His Sidekick

    Jaxon The Wonder Dog And His Sidekick

    User avatar
    Mada57
    jenniferhumbert avatar
    Mada57 (Submission author)
    Mada57
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    Jax is 33% American Pitt Bull mixed with some Schnauzer, Maltese and various other mutts. Huge baby.

    #38

    Lola And Frankie

    Lola And Frankie

    User avatar im2tense
    #39

    Mrs. Meeps Doing What She Loves Most

    Mrs. Meeps Doing What She Loves Most

    User avatar
    Roni Stone
    #40

    Fluffy And Fuzzy

    Fluffy And Fuzzy

    User avatar Orestis Karavas
    #41

    Whisky, 19 Yo Male, We Lost Him 9/28/25. The House Is Now Too Quiet

    Whisky, 19 Yo Male, We Lost Him 9/28/25. The House Is Now Too Quiet

    User avatar Terri Robinson
    mgullatt avatar
    Nagatha
    Nagatha
    Community Member
    3 weeks ago

    He must have had a great life. So pretty and I am so sorry for your loss.

