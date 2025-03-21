ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography is much more than just snapping a picture at the right moment. For Jeffrey De Keyser, a talented photographer from Ghent, Belgium, this art form has the power to freeze slices of the human experience, evoke emotions, and even shift the way we see the world.

As Jeffrey himself puts it: “Street photography has the power to capture a small slice of the human condition, evoke people’s emotions, and influence their thinking through a universal visual language.”

Scroll down and explore the latest photos captured by the Belgian photographer.

