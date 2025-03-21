ADVERTISEMENT

Street photography is much more than just snapping a picture at the right moment. For Jeffrey De Keyser, a talented photographer from Ghent, Belgium, this art form has the power to freeze slices of the human experience, evoke emotions, and even shift the way we see the world.

As Jeffrey himself puts it: “Street photography has the power to capture a small slice of the human condition, evoke people’s emotions, and influence their thinking through a universal visual language.”

Scroll down and explore the latest photos captured by the Belgian photographer.

More info: Instagram | jeffreydekeyser.com

#1

Shadow of a person with googly eyes on wooden planks, illustrating the absurd human condition.

jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #2

    Belgian photographer captures the absurd human condition with sheep, soldiers, and a dog in a cobblestone street scene.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #3

    Calico cat lounging on a car hood with a building reflection, a man walking past, capturing absurd human condition.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #4

    A woman in a red jacket stands before a red silhouette, highlighting the absurd human condition.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #5

    A man with a shopping bag walks a dog past a lamppost, capturing the absurd human condition in urban light and shadow.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #6

    Person seated on a bench in front of a mural with "DREAM," captured by Belgian photographer exploring absurd human condition.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #7

    A creative photo by Belgian photographer showing a person with long hair over a shirt featuring a face print.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #8

    Reflection of a man's face with cityscape; Belgian photographer's take on the absurd human condition.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #9

    Absurd human condition: man walking up stairs in a peculiar manner against a bright yellow building backdrop.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #10

    A portrait with paint splatter emphasizes the absurd human condition through unexpected creativity.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #11

    A toilet on a sidewalk next to a red car, casting an unusual shadow.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #12

    Woman's face superimposed on a city reflection, capturing the absurd human condition in an abstract manner.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #13

    Children playing in a colorful urban park, capturing the absurd human condition through dynamic movement and expressions.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #14

    Camels walk past people sitting on a sidewalk, showcasing the absurd human condition captured by a Belgian photographer.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #15

    Cyclist passes multiple bicycle signs amidst construction, capturing the absurd human condition.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #16

    Belgian photographer captures an absurdly amusing scene of two people on a boat with seat faces.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #17

    People walking past a yellow bus reflecting shadows, capturing the absurd human condition in a street scene.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #18

    Belgian photographer captures a surreal street scene with a person in an elaborate costume and onlookers against an urban backdrop.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #19

    Two people walking on a bridge using cardboard and a hat for shade, illustrating the absurd human condition.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #20

    Man in costume reaching for a dog through a window, illustrating the absurd human condition in a Belgian street scene.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #21

    Shopfront with art depicting red-lipped face, reflecting the absurd human condition through colorful imagery.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #22

    Three boys swimming and diving near a concrete platform, captured by a Belgian photographer embracing the absurd.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #23

    Silhouettes cast on a fence, capturing the absurd human condition at sunset by a Belgian photographer.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #24

    Surreal art by Belgian photographer; mannequin merged with tree and buildings, embracing the absurd human condition.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #25

    Belgian photographer captures absurd human condition with a statue of the Virgin Mary and a man's face in an urban setting.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #26

    Reflection art of clouds over a woman's face, symbolizing the absurd human condition captured by a Belgian photographer.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #27

    Pedestrians casting long shadows on stairs, capturing the absurd human condition in urban life.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #28

    Silhouette of a person against a colorful, abstract background, capturing the absurd human condition.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #29

    Two people in winter coats standing on a sunlit street corner, embracing the absurd human condition.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

    #30

    A woman with red hair walks past a vivid red wall, capturing the absurd human condition in a colorful urban scene.

    jeffrey_dekeyser Report

