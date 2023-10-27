ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we would like to give you an update on the heartwarming mission undertaken by David Fernández, from Chile, who dedicates his time to saving neglected dogs found on the streets of Santiago. As you can imagine, the conditions of life for homeless animals are extremely poor, and it's only thanks to people like Fernández that they are given another chance at life, with good fortune finally smiling their way.

We have previously featured some amazing results of his hard work, which you can check out in our previous Bored Panda post, where we gave more detail about David's efforts and the general situation of stray dogs in Chile.

Scroll down to see the photos showcasing some of the rescued dogs. The photos taken by David document an overall improvement in dogs' lives, health, and appearance. This is another example of how people with great sensitivity and determination can make a significant change and inspire others.

We also reached out to David Fernández himself, so make sure to read our interview.

More info: Facebook