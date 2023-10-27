ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we would like to give you an update on the heartwarming mission undertaken by David Fernández, from Chile, who dedicates his time to saving neglected dogs found on the streets of Santiago. As you can imagine, the conditions of life for homeless animals are extremely poor, and it's only thanks to people like Fernández that they are given another chance at life, with good fortune finally smiling their way.

We have previously featured some amazing results of his hard work, which you can check out in our previous Bored Panda post, where we gave more detail about David's efforts and the general situation of stray dogs in Chile.

Scroll down to see the photos showcasing some of the rescued dogs. The photos taken by David document an overall improvement in dogs' lives, health, and appearance. This is another example of how people with great sensitivity and determination can make a significant change and inspire others.

We also reached out to David Fernández himself, so make sure to read our interview.

#1

As mentioned before, we contacted David again and asked him a couple of questions regarding his mission of helping dogs in need. We wanted to know what initially inspired him to start rescuing strays living on the streets of Santiago, Chile. Fernández told us: “What inspired me to rescue dogs was the terrible situation in which they find themselves. It is traumatic to see that abandonment is practically normal on the streets of Chile and in the conditions in which they are found.”
#2

#3

God Bless the one who rescues, to me the pups suffering brakes my heart, these babies are like human toddlers, they did not ask to be born and abandoned, I so wish the original owners, are sub-human, perhaps in the next life punishment !!!

Santiago, Chile, has a significant population of stray dogs. We were wondering what challenges these dogs face and David explained: “Santiago de Chile is the 'cradle' of animal abuse and reflects the country's underdevelopment and lack of a responsible pet ownership culture. The primary challenges for authorities include directing resources towards promoting adoption, with a strong emphasis on responsible adoption. In Chile, it's common to see organizations near shopping centers 'giving away' dogs without sufficient screening to ensure the animals' future well-being. The metropolitan region faces a significant task in promoting widespread and systematic sterilization, fostering adoption, and implementing educational programs about the genuine responsibilities of dog ownership.”

#4

If I find whoever did that to this dog, they will regret doing that until the day they die....

#5

Many of the dogs Fernández rescues suffer from serious illnesses such as mange and injuries. We asked David what typical process he follows to provide them with the care they need. He said: “The process required to rescue a severely mangy and injured dog is a meticulous and gradual one, aimed at preventing further deterioration. It typically spans approximately three months of intense effort. In each case, the process involves a series of steps, including sanitary baths, wound cleaning, and psychological treatments to facilitate social reintegration, among others.”
#6

Such an incredible change, makes me so happy, remember, laws can be changed, work on that please !!!

#7

From horrific suffering to a home and love, in some cities- countries, there is help, what bothers me, if the vets would offer low cost spay and neuter would eliminate suffering and so many strays, disease, and starving animals, cats and dogs !!!

David’s work not only transforms the lives of individual dogs but also contributes to broader awareness of animal welfare. We were curious to find out how his efforts impact the community's perspective on animal and stray care. Fernández told us: “My efforts to raise social awareness about responsible dog care have yielded little validation. Over the years, I've felt that despite my consistent efforts, there has been no discernible progress in our society. On the contrary, month after month, day after day, year after year, I witness an increasing number of dogs suffering from abuse. It feels like a never-ending and vicious cycle.”

#8

#9

Was that even a dog before? whoever did that deserves the 10th circle of hell!

Finally, he explained what changes would be necessary to achieve results and reduce the number of abused dogs: "There is a deficiency in effective laws for the protection of animals. Presently, we have a law that, in practice, doesn't function effectively, allowing animal abusers to go unpunished. The challenge lies in the proper allocation of available resources; while the resources exist, the issue lies in the lack of a suitable process for their allocation."
#10

It takes a great amount of money, perhaps a go fund me to help, are their some vets that offer low cost for rescues ???

#11

This baby reminds me of the last one I adopted, he was a dark grey, and a sweet little boy, at first he was a runaway, once he knew he had a loving home he was fine, I gradually felt strongly originally he had escaped a puppy mill, in time he became a loving happy little boy, after several years, cancer took him from me, still missing him. !!!

#12

I am amazed this baby survived, a strong will to live and find happiness !!!

#13

Another miracle story, I bless those who have saved so many in need !!!

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

So difficult to see the before photo, knowing the suffering, thank God another is saved !!!

#19

#20

#21

#22

