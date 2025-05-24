There’s college stress. And then there’s whatever engineering students are forced to endure. It’s intense, relentless, and written all over their faces.

A viral TikTok trend captures this perfectly, as they post their before-and-after photos showing the toll of just a few years in engineering school.

Here are some of the most striking transformations. If anyone’s earned a nap, it’s these people.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Before and after transformation of engineering students showing the real struggle and changes during their studies.

jorge.nader Report

Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
The "After" picture looks like the guy (Laslo) that lived in the closet of Val Kilmer's character's room in "Real Genius."

The "After" picture looks like the guy (Laslo) that lived in the closet of Val Kilmer's character's room in "Real Genius."

    #2

    Side-by-side before and after photos of an engineering student showing changes after 2 years of engineering studies.

    lxfitness5 Report

    #3

    Before and after pics of engineering student showing transformation from 1st year fresh look to 4th year stressed appearance.

    dillon.s6 Report

    #4

    Before and after comparison of an engineering student in 1st year with glowing skin and 3rd year looking stressed and tired.

    hummus_vape Report

    #5

    Before and after photo of an engineering student showing transformation and struggle from first year to last year engineering.

    eikenai10 Report

    #6

    Before and after pics of an engineering student showing the struggle from 1st year to 5th year of studies.

    flo.ye3 Report

    #7

    Before and after photos of an engineering student from 1st year to 3rd year, showing the struggles of engineering students.

    pabloherrero04 Report

    #8

    Side-by-side before and after pics of an engineering student from 1st year clean-shaven to 3rd year with a beard.

    thelastwhisper2632 Report

    #9

    Before and after pics of engineering student showing youthful happy face at beach and stressed look with hair loss in fifth year.

    kiannachang Report

    #10

    Before and after photos of engineering students showing the challenges and transformation during their years of study.

    greenlaine Report

    #11

    Before and after photos of an engineering student showing the physical changes and struggles during the engineering journey.

    saruman26 Report

    #12

    Side-by-side before and after pics of engineering students showing the physical changes over years of study struggle.

    saruman26 Report

    #13

    Side-by-side before and after pics of an engineering student showing transformation and struggle during engineering studies.

    saruman26 Report

    #14

    Side-by-side before and after photos of an engineering student showing changes from 1st year to 5th year struggle.

    saruman26 Report

    #15

    Side-by-side photos of an engineering student in 1st year and 2nd year college showing noticeable changes and the struggle.

    iamniravkumarpatel Report

    #16

    Before and after photos of engineering students showing changes from early to fourth year of engineering education.

    husseinjalal98 Report

    #17

    Before and after photos of an engineering student in the first year and fourth year showing the real struggle of engineering students.

    824justice Report

    #18

    Side-by-side images of an engineering student in 1st year and 4th year showing the real struggle of engineering students.

    nicolas_valdiviesor Report

    #19

    Before and after photos of an engineering student showing the physical changes after completing four years of engineering.

    lamacoachingllc Report

    #20

    Before and after pics of engineering students showing the real struggle after 1 year and 5 years of engineering studies.

    p.enpek Report

    #21

    Young man showing transformation through engineering studies, illustrating challenges faced by engineering students before and after graduation.

    iluvjoshyy Report

    #22

    Before and after photos of engineering students showing the real struggle and transformation during their studies.

    saruman26 Report

    #23

    Engineering student before and after photos showing transformation between 1st year and 5th year of college struggle.

    saruman26 Report

    #24

    Before and after photos of an engineering student showing the struggle and transformation during the 2nd year of studies.

    saruman26 Report

