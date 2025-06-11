Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Beauty Queen Strangled By Family Friend And Former Teacher After He Confessed Feelings For Her
Young beauty queen smiling softly, wearing subtle makeup and a gold necklace against a plain background.
Crime, News

Beauty Queen Strangled By Family Friend And Former Teacher After He Confessed Feelings For Her

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The untimely passing of an influencer in Brazil is making headlines after her attacker confessed to taking her life because she did not reciprocate his feelings.

23-year-old Raissa da Silva was a former teen beauty queen who thought she was going to hang out with a family friend. 

Instead, police say, Marcelo Alves, 40, fatally strangled de Silva because she said she did not have feelings for him. 

Highlights
  • 23-year-old former teen beauty queen is strangled by a friend after she refuses his advances
  • Marcelo Alves wanted Raissa de Silva to feel the same about him as he felt for her, but she didn’t
  • Alves and his son tried to dispose of the body before Alves finally admitted to taking de Silva’s life
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

     The 23-year-old beauty queen waved goodbye to family for the last time

    Young beauty queen smiling softly, wearing a black top and gold necklace in a softly lit indoor setting.

    Image credits: raiissawalker / Instagram

    Young woman smiling indoors wearing glasses and light cardigan, related to beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher.

    Image credits: raiissawalker / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of violence that may be distressing to some

    According to news reports, Alves, who is a comedian and goes by the stage name Alves Li Pernambuco, called de Silva, who was named Miss Serra Branca Teen in 2020, to pitch a possible job opportunity in Sorocaba, Brazil.

    De Silva accepted the meeting with Alves, who was also de Silva’s former martial arts teacher, media say.

    Alves picked up de Silva from her house on June 2nd, with a video showing her waving to her family as she left.

    When she didn’t show up hours later, they reported her missing.

    Beauty queen wearing sash and white dress walking on stage at a beauty pageant event with smile.

    Image credits: raiissawalker / Instagram

    Young beauty queen in black bikini posing outdoors with shadows of palm leaves, related to strangling by family friend keyword.

    Image credits: raiissawalker / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Paraná Civil Police chief Aline Manzatto told local news that Alves took de Silva to his home in Curitiba, the capital of the southern Brazilian state of Paraná.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was there that police say Alves confessed his love to de Silva, who apparently told him she did not share his feelings. 

    Then, according to police, Alves laid his hands on the 23-year-old, and didn’t let go until she stopped breathing.

    “She got upset,” police say de Silva insulted Alves before he took her life

    Young woman smiling and waving from the driver's seat of a white car on a city street, beauty queen news context.

    Image credits: CidadeAlertaRecord / YouTube

    Young beauty queen wearing sunglasses and a purple top taking a selfie on a boat in a scenic water setting.

    Image credits: raiissawalker / Instagram

    Comment by Cabán Marisol expressing sadness over a beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police told local news outlets that when Alves professed his love to da Silva “she got upset” and insulted Alves, which prompted him to strangle her.

    Police chief Manzatto said that Alves “was angry and out of control” and confessed that he strangled the victim, then left the room for 10 minutes. When he returned, he found her unresponsive.

    Reports say Alves then rolled up de Silva’s body in a large tarp and sealed it with duct tape, before calling his son Dhony for help.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The life of a 23-year-old Mexican woman was taken while she was live online

    Man in black shirt holding a microphone speaking in front of purple lights related to beauty queen strangled family friend topic

    Image credits: Divino Magalhães Filho / Facebook

    Man smiling and showing a peace sign in front of a black and white checkered background related to beauty queen strangled case.

    Image credits: CidadeAlertaRecord / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a case involving a beauty queen strangled by a family friend and former teacher.

    The incident is reminiscent of another highly publicized case involving a woman who was fatally shot while doing a livestream, much to the horror of her viewers.

    At a beauty salon in Jalisco, Mexico, 23-year-old Valeria Márquez was assassinated while speaking to fans. 

    At the time of the attack, authorities said that the assailant entered the salon around 6:30 pm local time, confirmed Márquez’s identity, and fired at close range. The attack was reported via emergency services, prompting the immediate response from local police and forensic personnel.

    The incident prompted public outcry over the country’s perceived problem with violence against women and the influence of organized crime.

    Netizens are outraged over the passing of a 23-year-old Brazilian teen beauty queen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police officers and bystanders gather at a scene related to the beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher case.

    Image credits: CidadeAlertaRecord / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in white cap searching in dense forest, related to beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher case

    Image credits: BAND PARANA / YouTube

    Some comments from netizens online regarding the untimely passing of Raissa da Silva have been critical of the country’s legal system. 

    “The laws need to be stricter and firmer, to try to protect us from such monstrosities,” one person said.

    Another said that “When you read the defense of this narcissistic m*rderer its disgusting, and so are our legislation and lawyers who defend m*rderers.”

    Man giving statement outside police station with multiple microphones, related to beauty queen strangled by family friend case.

    Image credits: CidadeAlertaRecord / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other people online focused on the country’s gender based violence.

    “ A beautiful girl full of dreams d*ed for being a woman and knowing her rights, to say no. Rest in peace Raissa Suellen…” said one person.

    “If it were really Love, he wouldn’t k*ll her!” another person stated.

    Still another person said that “If every rejected guy was going to k*ll the one who rejected him, there would be no more women in this world.”

    “The scoundrel k*lled her for not being able to receive a “NO”. According to him, he declared himself and she rejected him and disdained him, so he strangled her,” said another.

    Violence against women is on the rise in Brazil

    Man in beige vest and gray hoodie looking down, related to beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher case.

    Image credits: CidadeAlertaRecord / YouTube

    Comment from Suzette Rhodes discussing emotional distress after a family friend and former teacher confessed feelings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A new study from the Brazilian think tank,  Fórum Brasileiro de Segurança Pública, known as FBSP, released in May of this year shows gender based violence and crime in the country has gone up recently.

    According to an article in America’s Quarterly which quotes the report: “40.7% of Brazilian women aged 16 and over say they have suffered physical, intimacy, and/or psychological violence in their lifetime from a partner or ex-partner.”

    The article continues saying: “Approximately 60% of these cases reported in the last 12 months occurred at the victim’s home.”

    Netizens react with outrage of the passing of a 23 year old by a 40 year old because she did not share his feelings

    Comment from Fabiana Terashima expressing concern about the world after a beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media by Debora Debi expressing outrage about a beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment expressing a call for death as punishment related to beauty queen strangled by family friend.

    Comment on social media discussing a family friend and former teacher involved in a crime against a beauty queen after confessing feelings.

    Comment from Alzenita Pereira expressing anger about a beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Cris Alves reflecting on a tragic shift from platonic love to murder related to a beauty queen case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading horrible monster with angry emoji on social media post about beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher.

    Facebook comment by Ana Luiza Motta saying can't trust no one, related to beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher incident.

    Comment on social media expressing shock and sadness over the cruelty involving a beauty queen strangled by a family friend and former teacher.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher after confession.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Eduardo Gomes on social media discussing a psychopath involved in a beauty queen strangled case.

    Comment on social media post condemning femicide related to beauty queen strangled by family friend and former teacher after he confessed feelings.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    0

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda