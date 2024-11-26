Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”
News

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

The BBC show Antiques Roadshow has a knack for unearthing hidden treasures, but Sunday’s episode from Belfast’s Botanic Gardens delivered a moment of pure magic and emotion.

A guest—who brought along her grandmother’s jewelry and a vintage photograph of the elegant matriarch—was left in tears after learning the jaw-dropping value of her heirlooms.

Highlights
  • A guest on BBC's Antiques Roadshow had a heartwarming reaction to learning the value of her grandmother's jewelry.
  • She brought along her grandmother’s brooch, pendant and a vintage photograph to the show.
  • “She’s my grandmother, her name was Irene Picks, and she married my grandfather before the First World War,” the guest said.
  • Jewelry expert Susan Rumfitt was happy to see the items and said, “Two beautiful pieces of jewelry. Thank you very much indeed.”

Jewelry expert Susan Rumfitt was presented with the guest’s delicate diamond brooch, a pearl-encrusted lavaliere pendant, and a black-and-white portrait of the glamorous grandmother.

A guest on Antiques Roadshow had a heartfelt reaction to learning the incredible value of her grandmother’s jewelry

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Image credits: BBC One

“Little bit of magic here today. Pearls in the pendant, diamonds in the brooch, and a rather glamorous lady. Tell me about her,” Susan told the guest who brought the items forward.

The guest then went on to share the story behind the treasures, which once belonged to her grandmother, Irene Picks.

“She’s my grandmother, her name was Irene Picks, and she married my grandfather before the First World War. He was killed in France at the very beginning of the war,” she narrated.

The woman brought forward a diamond brooch and pearl-encrusted lavaliere pendant, tied to her family’s legacy

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Image credits: BBC One

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Image credits: BBC One

“After he died, she went to England and married somebody called Robin Buxton and I think he probably gave her these jewels, and then my father gave them to me after my grandmother died,” the guest went on to say.

Irene was described as a “theater girl,” and her flair for glamor was evident in the pieces.

Susan began the appraisal with the diamond brooch and noted its fine craftsmanship and intricate engraving. She dated the piece back to the late 19th or early 20th century.

It “would have been a very lovely thing to have,” Susan said.

“She’s my grandmother, her name was Irene Picks, and she married my grandfather before the First World War,” the guest said

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Image credits: BBC One

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Image credits: BBC One

The real showstopper, however, was the lavaliere pendant.

Highlighting its unique feature, Susan revealed that the fittings on the back allowed the pendant’s drops to transform into earrings.

She theorized that its diamond coronet detail was a possible hint at the piece being made for a special royal occasion. She also confidently identified the pearls as likely natural due to their distinct shapes and lustrous quality.

“The period we’re looking at, there were cultured pearls starting to creep into the market, however, these are more than likely going to be natural pearls,” said the jewelry expert.

“They have a beautiful luster to them, they’re slightly different in shape and size which, again, I think is just gorgeous, absolutely wonderful,” she continued.

Jewelry expert Susan Rumfitt believed the brooch could fetch between £5,000 ($6,300) and £7,000 ($8,800); she also estimated the pendant’s value to be an astonishing £20,000 ($25,180) to £30,000 ($37,770)

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Image credits: BBC One

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Image credits: BBC One

“With natural pearls, of course, it really is an X-ray that’s going to tell us for sure, but I’m very, very confident that these are natural pearls,” she added.

Susan then went on to talk about the values of the items.

Despite the brooch lacking a hallmark, its quality suggested it came from a reputable jeweler and could fetch about £5,000 (nearly $6,300) to £7,000 ($8,800) at an auction.

“I love the diamond brooch. If that came up at auction, I would expect it to be between £5,000 and £7,000,” she said.

The guest was visibly overwhelmed when Susan announced the value.

“Wow. Right. I wasn’t expecting that. Not at all,” she said.

“It’s just one almighty shock. I just always thought it was a nice pendant,” said the surprised granddaughter

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Image credits: BBC One

Moving on to the pendant, Susan said, “It’s absolutely stunning. So, auction estimate, £20,000 ($25,180) to £30,000 (nearly $37,770).”

The values prompted a gasp from the woman and the crowd.

Through tears, the guest said: “Oh my God. Wow. Never entered my head.”

Her reaction prompted Susan to share a heartwarming conclusion: “Two beautiful pieces of jewelry. Thank you very much indeed.”

The guest later said in an interview, “It’s just one almighty shock. I just always thought it was a nice pendant, and it’s worth, maybe, not a lot, not a lot, no.”

“It really took my breath away, that’s all I can say. Unbelievable,” she added.

The internet called the woman a “lucky lady” and found her reaction to the valuation heartwarming

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I too saw this on Sunday. Her reaction was so lovely and the jewels are stunningly beautiful.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
beab_ avatar
Bat cat in a hat
Bat cat in a hat
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was watching it on telly and I gasped as well! I'm not one for flash jewellery but both pendant and brooch are beautiful

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
