Antiques Roadshow Guest In Tears As She Learns Value Of Grandma’s Jewelry: “Took My Breath Away”

The BBC show Antiques Roadshow has a knack for unearthing hidden treasures, but Sunday’s episode from Belfast’s Botanic Gardens delivered a moment of pure magic and emotion.

A guest—who brought along her grandmother’s jewelry and a vintage photograph of the elegant matriarch—was left in tears after learning the jaw-dropping value of her heirlooms.

“She’s my grandmother, her name was Irene Picks, and she married my grandfather before the First World War,” the guest said.

Jewelry expert Susan Rumfitt was happy to see the items and said, “Two beautiful pieces of jewelry. Thank you very much indeed.”

Jewelry expert Susan Rumfitt was presented with the guest’s delicate diamond brooch, a pearl-encrusted lavaliere pendant, and a black-and-white portrait of the glamorous grandmother.

Image credits: BBC One

“Little bit of magic here today. Pearls in the pendant, diamonds in the brooch, and a rather glamorous lady. Tell me about her,” Susan told the guest who brought the items forward.

The guest then went on to share the story behind the treasures, which once belonged to her grandmother, Irene Picks.

“She’s my grandmother, her name was Irene Picks, and she married my grandfather before the First World War. He was killed in France at the very beginning of the war,” she narrated.

The woman brought forward a diamond brooch and pearl-encrusted lavaliere pendant, tied to her family’s legacy

Image credits: BBC One

Image credits: BBC One

“After he died, she went to England and married somebody called Robin Buxton and I think he probably gave her these jewels, and then my father gave them to me after my grandmother died,” the guest went on to say.

Irene was described as a “theater girl,” and her flair for glamor was evident in the pieces.

Susan began the appraisal with the diamond brooch and noted its fine craftsmanship and intricate engraving. She dated the piece back to the late 19th or early 20th century.

It “would have been a very lovely thing to have,” Susan said.

Image credits: BBC One

Image credits: BBC One

The real showstopper, however, was the lavaliere pendant.

Highlighting its unique feature, Susan revealed that the fittings on the back allowed the pendant’s drops to transform into earrings.

She theorized that its diamond coronet detail was a possible hint at the piece being made for a special royal occasion. She also confidently identified the pearls as likely natural due to their distinct shapes and lustrous quality.

“The period we’re looking at, there were cultured pearls starting to creep into the market, however, these are more than likely going to be natural pearls,” said the jewelry expert.

“They have a beautiful luster to them, they’re slightly different in shape and size which, again, I think is just gorgeous, absolutely wonderful,” she continued.

Image credits: BBC One

Image credits: BBC One

“With natural pearls, of course, it really is an X-ray that’s going to tell us for sure, but I’m very, very confident that these are natural pearls,” she added.

Susan then went on to talk about the values of the items.

Despite the brooch lacking a hallmark, its quality suggested it came from a reputable jeweler and could fetch about £5,000 (nearly $6,300) to £7,000 ($8,800) at an auction.

“I love the diamond brooch. If that came up at auction, I would expect it to be between £5,000 and £7,000,” she said.

The guest was visibly overwhelmed when Susan announced the value.

“Wow. Right. I wasn’t expecting that. Not at all,” she said.

Image credits: BBC One

Moving on to the pendant, Susan said, “It’s absolutely stunning. So, auction estimate, £20,000 ($25,180) to £30,000 (nearly $37,770).”

The values prompted a gasp from the woman and the crowd.

Through tears, the guest said: “Oh my God. Wow. Never entered my head.”

Her reaction prompted Susan to share a heartwarming conclusion: “Two beautiful pieces of jewelry. Thank you very much indeed.”

The guest later said in an interview, “It’s just one almighty shock. I just always thought it was a nice pendant, and it’s worth, maybe, not a lot, not a lot, no.”

“It really took my breath away, that’s all I can say. Unbelievable,” she added.

