ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever I pass by a bakery, I love to stop and sniff the delicious aroma wafting through their door. That aroma just about makes me picture myself sinking my teeth into a mouth-watering cake. And speaking of cake, this TikToker’s baking session went viral, garnering over 13 million views!

During her live stream, the client caught a mistake and called her for correction. So, she took the call and did her best to make the cake as per her client’s expectations. It was a miscommunication that was resolved right on the live stream itself.

More info: TikTok

The woman in the video was a baker who did a TikTok live while she was making a custom cake for a client

Share icon

Image credits: abicaswell

She made a heart-shaped cake and also drew a big heart around the message, but suddenly got a call from her client who was watching the live, stating that she had messed up the heart

Share icon

Image credits: abicaswell

In this story, we will be looking at how TikToker Abi Caswell went viral while baking. She was live streaming while making a custom cake for a client when suddenly, she got a call from that very client, who was watching the live. The client claimed that she had got the heart wrong on the cake.

Well, our baker told the client that she had not sent an inspiration image on the form but mentioned creative freedom. The client told her to redo it as she wanted the “spiky heart trend” on the cake. The baker couldn’t find such a trend on TikTok but got an image from the client. Now, this particular mention got many sniggers online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: abicaswell

The client wanted a “spiky heart” on the cake which was apparently trending on TikTok, as per her

Share icon

Image credits: abicaswell

The TikToker redid the cake decoration and added the “spiky hearts” just like the client had asked. She mentioned that it was a miscommunication, but even she couldn’t help laughing over it, just like the netizens. But she explained that the caller was a very nice girl and didn’t think she meant any harm. And she was just trying to make the client happy.

“What you just witnessed is real life owning a business on camera,” she told everyone who was watching the live. After she made the changes that the client wanted, she said she did a good job with it. She also showed the cake in front of the camera, saying that if the client was watching, she would like the end product. And, to be honest, even we felt that the cake looked really pretty!

Share icon

Image credits: abicaswell

The baker searched but couldn’t find any trend like the client said, so she asked for a pic and redid the decoration accordingly, saying she wanted to make the client happy

ADVERTISEMENT

It was quite credible, the way the baker instantly made changes and redid the cake decoration to make the client happy. But customer satisfaction plays a big role for businesses. In fact, 33% of customers will consider switching to a competitor after a single bad experience. No wonder the baker looked after the needs of her client so swiftly even when it was the client who had not filled in the details properly in her form.

Bored Panda reached out to Kashmira Rajput, who runs her own baking business, Cakemira. She balances creative freedom and customer satisfaction by understanding the client’s needs while incorporating her own ideas.

“I start by discussing their preferences and requirements in detail, then offer creative suggestions that align with their tastes. I make sure to adjust my designs based on their feedback as ultimately, their satisfaction is the top priority. Being flexible helps!” Kashmira mentioned.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Looks like customer satisfaction is the main character in any entrepreneur-client relationship, doesn’t it? When we asked Kashmira about how she tackles any feedback or corrections from her clients, she mentioned that these corrections help her improve and refine her skills.

“Having an open mind for feedback is a learning opportunity to enhance my products. I always make it a point to follow up with clients to ensure they are pleased with the product and that their concerns are addressed, if any. Communication is key in ensuring that their expectations are met,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, Kashmira also informed us that understanding the client’s vision, preferences, and any special requirements should be done before you start baking. However, if there’s a miscommunication from the client themselves, just like in the viral TikTok video, then there’s not much a baker can do.

Share icon

Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers (not the actual photo)

As the baker was decorating the cake live, the client could immediately tell her the changes, but what if the client had realized the mistake after she received the cake? That would’ve been quite a tough situation! People online told the baker that she didn’t mess up the cake, rather it was the client’s fault.

Some even chuckled at the client. However, there were a few who mentioned that the “spiky heart” was an early 2000s note-writing font style. Have you heard about it? If so, please drop in some info about it down in the comments!

While many people made fun of the “spiky heart trend”, some also said that it was an early 2000s note-writing font style thing

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon