The excesses can be so extreme that Reddit user RFMakeupArtist once posed a question, inviting people to share stories of bach parties so wild, they could jeopardize a marriage if a partner knew what transpired. It received a flood of scandalous responses, and the tales vividly illustrate the fine line between innocent fun and outright betrayal.

A typical bachelor or bachelorette party costs around $1,400 , with 64% of attendees spending more than $400 to participate. Whether it's the desire to "get their money's worth" or simply a reluctance to embrace a major life commitment, some individuals truly go overboard with these celebrations.

#1 I know a guy who was completely against having a bachelor party, but his friend insisted. He agreed, on the condition there would be no strippers, because his fiancee was against that. They took him to a strip club and paid a s******r to give him a lap dance, and they took pictures of it. After the bachelor party, this friend told him, "If you ever p**s me off, I will show these pictures to your wife." Years later, this guy was working for the "friend" part-time. He was told he had to work on a certain day, but he couldn't do it. This a****t mailed the pictures to his wife, and they ended up separating for a long time. They're together again, not *because* she *didn't* find out, but despite the fact that she did.



It never ceases to amaze me how horrible some people can be with no real motivation.

#2 I didn't witness it but it happened it happened in my city to guy I kind of knew..



He died at his bachelor party, that pretty much ruined the wedding.

#3 My brother f****d his best man before marrying his wife.

#4 This wasn't intentional by any means, but it's the most f****d up thing I've heard of.



A woman was at her bachelorette party, and she and her friends decided to go swimming. Her best friend jokingly pushed her into the pool. The bride-to-be hit her head, broke her neck, and was paralyzed from the neck down.

#5 When I was in 11th grade my physics teacher randomly broke down in tears, telling us about how his fiance ODd at her bachelorette. Turns out it was supposed to be their anniversary.



We watched a movie that day.

#6 Bride gave a BJ to the s******r her future sister in law/Maid of Honor ordered. Worst thing I have ever witnessed. Fast forward...they are still happily married almost 20 years, 3 kids.

#7 I didn't die, f**k my best man or become the target of a human whip cream dispenser (see thread. Awesome reading). But I did end up blind drunk with one of the skankiest strippers ever to enter the profession. It started off tame enough. Then there's a massive hole in my memory. Then I remember a lot of tongue and heavy groping in the hallway. Thank Christ my best man (the one I didn't f**k) pulled me off her and out of the house. We wound up in the ditch howling at the full moon. The next day me and my massively painful hangover visited everyone that brought a camera and burned the film on the backyard grill.



Good times.

#8 The bride just didn't come home with the groom at night. Turns out she slept with another guy and spent the night with him. The first guy she f****d after getting married was not her husband.

#9 This woman showed up at my bachelors party. She was hot with an amazing a*s. After a few minutes she convinced me to have some of the most amazing, dirty, unprotected s*x of my life. I didn't really feel bad because it was just her and I, and she was my fiancé.



I realize this story doesn't quite belong in this thread, but I wanted the people losing hope to know that it's not all d***s and cheating.

#10 Played some catan. Cheated to win.

#11 My best friend (bride), her future sister in laws (both girls are engaged to the husband-to-be brothers) got down to g-strings with the topples waiters (also in their undies) while playing some strip card game. They also were licking the guys body all over and were rubbing all over them.



Funny thing was when it came to the bucks night the next week the same girls that got naked were all crying because the boys had a s******r when they made them promise not to get one.

#12 S******r here. One time a guy was begging me and my coworkers to have s*x with him for money. No one would. When he was begging me for the 3rd time I realised the guy next to him was the father of the bride. This girls father was happily watching her future husband try to buy s*x.

#13 I used to be a male "entertainer" in college. Pretty much every bachelorette party ended with the bride screwing one of the performers. Like, 95% of the time.

#14 During my cousins bachelor party, me and my brother walked into the bathroom and saw my cousin sucking his fiancee's father's c**k. we walked out, never brought it up again, and 3 years later they still appear to be happily married.

#15 He screwed three Vegas hookers. His wife-to-be-to-not-to-be was very traditional in her views on monogamy.

#16 We were arrested by the Russian police while walking across a military airfield.

#17 After my best friend's bachelor party, he told all of us he was going to tell his fiancé what happened so there would be no secrets.

Which was fine, but when he did, he left out the part about the s******r we hired to ride in the bus with us and entertain between stops.

So two weeks before the wedding the fiancé was talking to one of the guys that was there. He thought she knew everything so he said something about the bus-s******r.

She went nuts almost called off the wedding because "what else didn't you tell me?" and when they still had the wedding I (best man) was nearly uninvited.

#18 Catered a party a month ago. The groom tried to force his hand into the bridesmaids dress at the bar surrounded by people saying "cmon this is our last chance" and her saying repeatedly "get the f*****g f**k off me c**t"



Edit: yeah read the question wrong this wasn't a bachelor party. This was the wedding dinner.

#19 I once ended up in a foursome with a couple that was to be married the next day... I didn't know them and only ended up there because the girl I had previously dated for a few months and still had a thing for, was their friend (and the guy's ex). Both girls got me drunk at a club without me realizing their intentions for the night. It was a very bad situation seeing the girl I liked being f****d by some dude (she told me she was a lesbian), and I really didn't enjoy myself. Que awkward next day, when the couple took me back to my car. Upon exiting the car I didn't know what to say, but for some reason went with, "Good luck with your marriage." They just stared at me and I closed the door.

#20 My wife was a bridesmaid for a wedding in Kenya, we both got thrown in jail.

edit: sorry for not replying I fell sleep last night. my wife and I want to Kenya for her friends wedding we went to visit friends that she knew and another portion of the Kenya. We traveled through Kenya without our passports, we were detained by the police because we did not have our passports on our person, Just our drivers license. they told us we were picked up in an anti t*******m unit. the whole thing was scary. we were released after 14 hours. over night in a crowded cell with standing water and no place to sit. edit: my husband failed to say we were held hostage at gun point for five hours in prison for 9 hours and interrogated for 2 hours all starting at 10:30pm which we only knew from our one and only dying phone.

#21 I was out at the bar when I started partying with a bachelorette party. The bride to be was having a fun time, drunk, not too plastered, but having a good night. She started holding onto my arm and not letting me go further than the length of my own arm from her, a couple of her friends went for a smoke and as soon as they were outta sight she looked at me and said "If we went downstairs right now, could you perform?"



I was a little drunk and foolish and I did not click in my response was "Ive only ever played one instrument in my entire life." (thinking about the guitar I used to own) off we go, or rather she went dragging me downstairs, towards the mens washroom, inside the mens washroom. Thats when I clicked in, and yes I did follow through. Her Girlfriends came banging at the stall door midway through....

#22 The bride kissed me at her wedding a little over a year ago. Within a year she was divorced and dating another guy we went to highschool with. Strangely, I'm persona non grata.

#23 Full on s*x with strippers. I went to a bachelor party once where a bar was rented. It started out tame, there was just food and drinks, and then the first wave of strippers came. There was a second floor where the strippers took guys to blow/f**k them. The bachelor must've gone up with at least 3 different girls.



Then another wave of strippers came. The bachelor had fun, but you know who had even more fun? Every married guy there! They were f*****g like it was the apocalypse.



The guy who invited me also had a similar bachelor party at a restaurant, which sadly, happened before I knew him so I missed out. I heard the stories though. There were naked strippers running around everywhere. Not only was the bachelor and his friends banned from having another party there again, they were banned from even eating at the restaurant.

#24 I was a bouncer at a few strip clubs, I've seen so many brides and grooms f**k the s******r that it's not even funny. In fact, I'm hard pressed to think of a time where it didn't happen.



I think the "worst" one was a bride onstage on top of the male s******r, with one of the bar tenders f*****g her up the a*s while she blew one of the bouncers. (Not me. The brides were off limits in my book. Bridesmaids, however...)



The bachelorette parties were by far the wildest, hands down. Bachelor parties would get bad, and some of the strippers might get banged, but bachelorette parties? First they rent out the club or the VIP, then they get unbelievably drunk, invariably someone introduces d***s into it, then someone gets the idea to bring in s*x toys... So you had a bunch of drunk h***y women and like six guys, 1-3 of them who are there to get naked in the first place. pretty soon women are getting naked and grabbing whatever is handy. And you've been told by the club owner to pretty much let them do whatever they want?

#25 My brother in law got spanked by a bunch of hookers in a Vegas hotel room that we spent $10,000 on. He got a blow job in the bathroom and pass out in the bathtub. Good times.

#26 Got into an argument about whether or not Jean Grey was more attractive than Rogue.



Yeah, my bachelorette party was off the hook.

#27 Well when I ever get married...my brother will be in the wedding party to be a spy 😅



All this stuff grosses me out. Isn't the point of getting married to be with one person? If you need to f**k people right before to get it out of your system then don't even bother getting married, save both parties the future heartache.

#28 I didn't go to this but heard it from a friend, and it eventually blew up all over my facebook news feed.



The groom-to-be had a small party (like him and 6-7 friends) at a hotel. No strippers, but plenty of booze, video games, and food. Someone complained the party was lame and there should be strippers involved. The groom loved his bride-to-be and forbid strippers, but he said he had some awesome d***s that he was saving.



The guy that complained about the party being boring was the bride's younger brother that the groom invited purely to make his bride happy. The groom and everyone else at the party didn't like him, and the d***s everyone was taking was actually just some type of herb that didn't do anything. Everyone knew this except the bride's brother.



They all played along and pretended they were f****d up, claiming to see s**t that wasn't there and just in general act like idiots. The bride's brother kept saying he didn't feel anything, but after a while he did. He started running around the hotel, screaming, saying very rude things about everyone at the party, peed on the hotel bed, went out on the balcony naked and started screaming...just generally acting like a total f*****g idiot.



All the while the groom and his friends started recording it on their phones and laughing at his stupidity. After a while they told him it was just a herb and he was acting like an idiot on his own. My friend said that he just kept acting stupid and before he "came down" he shat all over the bathroom sink and mirrors.



**Trl;dr:** Placebo effect is one hell of a d**g.

#29 The groom is dressed up, fake beard and stuff. Have fun, activities and alcohol. At the evening, go for a sauna. He realizes all the dudes are missing pubes - and he has had a very realistic fake beard.

#30 For one of my dad's coworkers wedding the guys rigged up a 16lb bowling ball hooked to a chain with one side of a prison ankle cuff on it. The night before the wedding they all proceeded to get hammered and after the groom passed out they clamped the ankle cuff on him and and changed all of the clocks in his hotel room to a couple hours ahead.



The next morning they barged in his room screaming "Get up! We're f*****g late! Dude your gonna be late to your wedding!" The groom snaps awake, looks at the clock, freaks out and tries to run to get ready. He makes it about one step before the chain on the ball catches him and he faceplants. He's still hungover so he just tries to get up and run again but eats s**t again. He now realizes what he has chained to his leg and he starts screaming "what the f**k what the f**k!" At this point all of the groomsmen had lost it and were crying with laughter. It took them a while to calm him down and explain that they had changed the clocks and he still had half the day before the wedding.



They still left him chained to the bowling ball for a couple hours just for good measure.

#31 I had a job in college driving around strippers to bachelor parties. I saw things...but this...



During one hotel party, the bachelor was nice and drunk. The girls laid the guy down on the floor. They then took a match, stuck it in hole of his p***s and lit it, while singing a song. (No idea what, I was a bit in shock as it was the first time I saw this).



The look of shock on the guys face when he looked down and realized what was going on was unforgettable. All his friends were around laughing and pointing. They blew it out like a candle before anything happened, but the fear and shock in his eyes...



On that note. Guys...if you respect your significant others at all... NEVER have a bachelor party in a hotel room or any other private place. Go to a strip club. Never order in.

#32 Not at the bachelor/bachelorette party, but still horrible enough to be said.



When my parents were getting married, one of my mom's 'friends' demanded to make the wedding cake because she had just opened up her own bakery and 'knew what she was doing'. My mom, not wanting to offend her friend, let her, giving her specific instructions on what she wanted the cake to look like.



Said cake-maker not only completely ignored the instructions to fulfill her own 'artistic vision', but said artistic vision included draping the cake with s****y Dollar Store fake ivy... that was pinned in place in order to keep it on the cake. With dozens of two-inch pins. That she told no one about. If it weren't for one of the guests looking closely at the cake and making the observation, the bride would have taken a big mouthful of needle cake. Needless to say the cake was inedible.

#33 TL:DR- Ordinary s******r becomes disgusting sideshow



It was all pretty standard s******r stuff at first. Then she asks for the groom and has him get on the floor on his back. This chick pulls a bag of blow pops out of her bag and we're all a bit confused. She jams this thing up her snatch so only the stick is visible. Now come the balloons. She has him bite these balloons one by one so she can straddle his face and pop them with her snatch stick. Pretty funny stuff.



Once her balloons ran out, she told him to bite the stick and pull the blow pop out, which he did. She turned it around and had him suck the d**n thing! I think it's only shocking bc of how gross she was. I mean, she's a stranger and we know nothing of her personal health, but I thought I was gonna catch something just looking at this poor girl. Groom seems a bit uneasy but is going with it.



She reaches back into her bag of assorted abominations and pulls out a can of whipped cream. Surely this will be a bit more tame, right? Whipped cream on her t**s or something. Nope! She sprays this c**p inside of herself, then sits on dude's face. As you can imagine, she is now the whipped cream dispenser and the groom's mouth is her target. It didn't take long for him to decide he wanted his mouth closed for this, so now she's leaking this stuff all over his face and grinding it in there. That's where the energy in the room kinda fizzled out. I don't think any of us expected anything like that to happen.



Once she finished with the groom, she was kind enough to turn her attention back to the rest of us to offer various sexual services for the right price. Best man paid for a handy in the bathroom. Groom was offered the full package for free. He politely declined. In fact, he thought it best to call his fiancee and have her pick him up, which she did. We thought she was gonna be pissed when she showed up but I think she could see how little he actually enjoyed himself. Shell shocked would probably be the best description.

#34 No idea if he followed thru with his inquiry, but the groom was asking the s******r just how far she would go. I noped out of that one considering they had invited me halfway into the night, so I showed up completely sober to a basement full of banana peels and weird smells. Fairly certain I was only there for 10 minutes tops. Barely knew the groom as friend-of-a-friend so just really didn't care to stick around.

#35 I nearly missed my wedding for alcohol poisoning/concussion. I drank a fifth of Bullitt, shared a fifth of SoCo with my best man and my groomsmen and I split a 30 rack and a handle of Jack Daniels. I blacked out pretty badly and had a head injury. I passed out not too long after that and in my sleep I was gyrating on the floor. I was cold and my breathing was irregular. They all passed out too.



I woke up like 4 hours before the wedding in a pile of vomit and blood. I drove still drunk to my house. It took 2 hours to shower and get dressed. I had to stop at the gas station to buy some Gatorade. I showed up to to the wedding an hour before the ceremony. Luckily my father in law thought it was hilarious and my wife never knew how bad it was. A groomsman's girlfriend did such a good makeup job on my still bloody forehead that nobody knew. I wasn't sober until I was on the stage watching the bridesmaids come in.



Never ever ever have your bachelor party the night before.

#36 I went to a wedding where the best man was already drunk during the ceremony (who knows why) he yelled out, "RAGE QUIT!" during the vows and ran out of the building. I was in shock.

#37 My best friends grandpa celebrated his stag party just like we would have. The night before the wedding his friends picked him up and got him absolutely smashed. They somehow convinced him to get naked and when they were in the middle of nowhere stopped to let him take a p**s. When He exited the car, the guys locked the door and sped off in a hurry, leaving him, stranded and naked on the middle of a highway 80 miles from town. He decided to hitchhike and the first person to come by was actually kind enough to stop and lend a helping hand to a naked stranger. About one mile down the road from where he was ditched, they came around a corner and discovered that the best friends had flipped their car in the ditch. They all sat on the side of the road by their totalled car when he passed them. He rolled down the window and gave them a good old wave, with his junk... as they passed. Now theres a legendary time.

#38 Well, I used to work in a strip club and one night a bachelor party came in, only for some reason the girlfriends were with them. I guess maybe so they could keep an eye on things or whatever. Anyway the night entailed entirely of the bachelor being brought up on stage while ALL of the dancers rubbed their t**s in his face while his fiancee sat in the back and cried with her friends.

#39 My dad got into a warrior's style street brawl at his bachelor party.



Basically, they were at a strip club or something and when they walked out they saw a group of people beating the s**t out of some guy on the sidewalk. My uncle went over and tried to get them to stop. Now, everybody who was present has a different version of how this thing started, and who kicked the most a*s, but one thing is certain: About 30 people began beating the everliving s**t out of each other in front of a strip club. My former wrestler uncle is currently infamous for kicking a man in the face with full force and knocking him out cold.



In my dad's wedding pictures all of them are wearing sunglasses to cover up the black eyes.