Woman Won’t Pay Sis Fairly To Babysit Her Newborn, Mad When She Refuses Her “Amazing” $1 An Hour
Woman holding newborn baby close while showing concern about babysitting payment fairness and refusal.
Family, Relationships

Woman Won’t Pay Sis Fairly To Babysit Her Newborn, Mad When She Refuses Her “Amazing” $1 An Hour

I believe siblings are nature’s way of teaching us patience, sarcasm, and the fine art of side-eyeing. You grow up with them, fight over remote controls, steal each other’s clothes, and then one day, they become parents and suddenly you’re not a sibling anymore, but more of a free childcare option.

After a long period of estrangement, today’s Original Poster’s (OP) sister reappeared with a newborn in tow, and pitched a deal that sounded less like love and more like low-key exploitation.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Perhaps what makes familial exploitation painful is that relationships shift from supportive to transactional

    Image credits: stockypics / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The sister, who had been estranged from the author after a personal conflict, reached out after giving birth

    Image credits: CorporateMonster69

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She was asked by her sister to move from South America to Europe to provide full-time childcare for eight months

    Image credits: CorporateMonster69

    Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The offer included food, travel, and just $400/month which was about $1/hour for 50-hour work weeks

    Image credits: CorporateMonster69

    Despite claiming financial hardship, the sister continued spending on luxuries, prompting her to question her motives

    The OP and her sister hadn’t been on speaking terms after a falling out. The sister, now a new mom, suddenly reached out and offered her sibling a job of caring for her newborn full-time for eight months. In return, she’d cover travel costs, meals, and $400 a month.

    Her sister claimed she couldn’t afford to pay more, but there were red flags waving aggressively. She and her husband were planning a ski holiday, renting a luxury apartment, and spending freely on online shopping. However, the OP noted that while her sister was playing the “we’re struggling” card, she and her husband actually both had stable careers.

    She also noted that what really hurt wasn’t just the underwhelming pay, it was that her sister only reached out when she needed something with no attempt to genuinely reconnect or rebuild the relationship first. Even more troubling, when the offer wasn’t immediately accepted, her sister lashed out at their mother.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Medical News Today acknowledges that what is especially challenging about familial manipulation is how difficult they can be to recognize let alone confront. Manipulation within families is often disguised as care or obligation, making it harder for individuals to set boundaries or assert their needs.

    In fact, familial manipulation can take on many forms, and Oprah Daily affirms this. Common tactics include trivializing someone’s emotions, emotional blackmail, gaslighting, and even contacting one for the sake of their own benefit.

    Take Root Therapy, explaining how to navigate toxic family relationships, starts by highlighting the importance of setting healthy boundaries and approaching the situation with compassion and self-awareness. They also emphasize that it’s important to stay attuned to your own emotions and reactions, recognizing that you can’t fix or control the other person.

    Furthermore, they highlight giving yourself permission to say no and taking space when needed are key steps in protecting your mental and emotional well-being.

    Netizens sided with the OP, calling out the sister’s request as exploitative and unrealistic. They noted that the pay was shockingly low for the workload, raising concerns about legality, boundaries, and emotional manipulation. There was also strong skepticism about the sister’s financial claims, especially in light of her luxury spending.

    In an update, the OP stated that she turned down her sister’s request. What would you have done in this situation? Would you have agreed out of family loyalty or set firm boundaries? We would love to know your thoughts!

    In an update, she revealed that she turned down the offer, and netizens applauded her for doing that, as they highlighted that she was only being exploited

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
