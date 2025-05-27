Babysitter Left Heartbroken Over Kids’ Living Conditions, Calls CPS: “I Cried. I Never Cry”
When your job is to care for children, you’re not just keeping them entertained, you’re responsible for their safety and well-being.
For this Redditor, that responsibility led to something he never imagined doing.
He had been hired to nanny four young children, but what he walked into was heartbreaking. The apartment was filthy, there were no toys or books, no set bedtime, and the kids barely knew how to socialize. It was overwhelming.
The next day, he called CPS. And now, he can’t stop thinking about those little ones.
The man was hired as a nanny to take care of four young children
Image credits: Lobachad (not the actual photo)
But what he saw when he arrived was so disturbing, he felt compelled to call CPS
Image credits: Rido81 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ZEROs0000
30
0