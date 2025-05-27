Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Babysitter Left Heartbroken Over Kids’ Living Conditions, Calls CPS: “I Cried. I Never Cry”
Three children playing on floor in cluttered room with toys and messy couch reflecting kids living conditions concerns.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Babysitter Left Heartbroken Over Kids’ Living Conditions, Calls CPS: “I Cried. I Never Cry”

When your job is to care for children, you’re not just keeping them entertained, you’re responsible for their safety and well-being.

For this Redditor, that responsibility led to something he never imagined doing.

He had been hired to nanny four young children, but what he walked into was heartbreaking. The apartment was filthy, there were no toys or books, no set bedtime, and the kids barely knew how to socialize. It was overwhelming.

The next day, he called CPS. And now, he can’t stop thinking about those little ones.

RELATED:

    The man was hired as a nanny to take care of four young children

    Image credits: Lobachad (not the actual photo)

    But what he saw when he arrived was so disturbing, he felt compelled to call CPS

    Image credits: Rido81 (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: ZEROs0000

    Some readers encouraged the author to consider becoming a foster parent, but he explained that he didn’t have the means to do so

    Still, many offered words of support and reassured him that he did the right thing

    Others chimed in with similar experiences of their own

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

