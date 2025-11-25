Who Is B.o.B? Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. is an American rapper, singer, and record producer known for his versatile blend of hip-hop, pop, and rock. His musical approach often explores diverse sounds and introspective themes, captivating a broad audience. He burst into the public eye with his 2009 hit single “Nothin’ on You,” featuring Bruno Mars, which quickly climbed to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. This breakout success established him as a distinctive new voice in contemporary music.

Full Name Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Columbia High School Father Bobby Ray Simmons Mother Karen Simmons Siblings Jamaal Simmons, Arielle Simmons, Victoria Simmons

Early Life and Education Born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. was raised in Decatur, Georgia, where his passion for music was cultivated despite his pastor father’s initial disapproval. His parents ultimately supported his creative outlet, even providing his first keyboard. He played the trumpet in his school band from elementary through high school, but left Columbia High School in ninth grade after securing a record deal, prioritizing his burgeoning music career over further traditional education.

Notable Relationships Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. has maintained a relatively private dating life in the public eye. Available information indicates he is currently in a relationship, though details about his partner remain undisclosed. He has no publicly known children. His last verified relationship status simply noted he was in a relationship.

Career Highlights Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. achieved mainstream success with his 2009 commercial debut single “Nothin’ on You” featuring Bruno Mars. This track peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, earning three Grammy Award nominations. His debut studio album, The Adventures of Bobby Ray, also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and was certified double platinum by the RIAA. He later established his independent record label, No Genre.