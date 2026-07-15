Bored Panda has compiled a list of posts that perfectly capture the painful, cringe, awful and unintentionally hilarious realities of being a woman. From one being told her bum was too small, to another who was accused of sleeping around, and the poor soul who accidentally farted in her gynae's face, these ladies are holding nothing back.

Gynaecologist appointments can be uncomfortable, intimidating, embarrassing, awkward and straight-up horrifying. Especially when the gynae doesn't have the greatest bedside manners. Women have been sharing their absolute worst encounters at the gynae, and many of the horror stories might have you wanting to crawl into a hole and hide in solidarity.

Women go through the most. Periods, pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, and more... And between all that they have to make trips to a specialist doctor, where they're told to lie flat on their backs, open their legs, and expose their most private parts to a complete stranger.

#1 I had a cyst on the outside of my v****a, it grew pretty big because I didn't think anything of it until walking became nearly impossible. The only way they could get rid of it was by cutting it open, and letting the pus flow out. The pus didn't flow out though, it squirted out, right onto my gynecologists face.

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Gynecologist appointments are an essential part of women's health. But for many ladies, they're arguably among the most awkward and vulnerable situations you can experience. Whether it's your first check-up or you've been a regular for years, the experience can still be daunting. According to experts, it helps to be honest about how you're feeling. "Telling your OBG­YN that you’re feel­ing awk­ward might seem even more awk­ward. How­ev­er, get­ting it out in the open can go a long way toward becom­ing more com­fort­able," says the team of doctors at U.S.-based Associates in Women's Healthcare. "Your provider may have meth­ods for mak­ing things eas­i­er, whether you’re feel­ing phys­i­cal­ly uncom­fort­able or emo­tion­al­ly awkward." ADVERTISEMENT

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#2 I farted in her face. It didn't smell, but I felt horrible.

#3 My first gyno was a guy in his sixties, and he would kiss your hand whenever the exam was done. I only went once; this isn't a freaking date.

It's important not to wait until something goes wrong before you book your very first appointment at the gynae. It's generally recommended that girls start visiting a gynecologist between the ages of 13 and 17. During a typical first appointment, you can expect a consultation and a general physical exam. The gynae will check your blood pressure, your heart rate, your weight and might take some blood to test for things like prediabetes. You may also be tested for STDs, if necessary. ADVERTISEMENT "Sometimes, on the first visit, we just want to talk to you about your health and what to expect at future appointments," reveals the Associates in Women's Healthcare site. "Often, this does not involve a pelvic exam." ADVERTISEMENT

#4 This isn't about my gynaecologist, but a nurse practitioner taking my routine smear test. It's also more funny than horrifying.



Routine screening starts at 25 in the UK and, unless abnormalities are seen, are done every three years. I had had abnormalities on my first smear so I racked up more cervical inspections than most (it's all fine now) and therefore was completely comfortable in knowing what to expect from the experience by the time I turned 31.



So when the nurse practitioner was taking absolutely ages about it I started getting slightly uncomfortable and curious. She was re-angling lights as she stared into my [genitals], trying a variety of different speculums. Eventually she called in a colleague and they whispered and prodded down by my spotlit genitals as I got more and more concerned until the original nurse stood up and quietly addressed me.



I was informed that my [bum] was too small to be creating the normal angle for investigating the cervix, and please would I ball my fists under my b*m cheeks to create a clearer visual passage for them.



I meekly complied. But, I mean, I always knew I had the world's flattest [bum], but now I had it medically confirmed just how insubstantial it was.



Another story concerns the gynaecologist that saw me when I was dealing with the aforementioned abnormalities. He was an eminent and respected man of his field and had been around long enough that my mother had been his patient before having children and for a while after. He had been around during her pregnancy with me, my birth a trimester early, and all the drama that accompanied it.



I have a bit of a problem with not thinking before I speak, so when I was leaving and he told me how much I looked like my mum, I couldn't stop myself from asking "which end?"



To his credit, he just laughed and saw me out the door.

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#5 My gynecologist's hand was already inside of me when he exclaimed "wait, I know where I recognize you from!"



He realized that I was a waitress at the breakfast spot he went to with his family every week. Never came in after that.

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#6 I was about 21, I developed IC and it hadn't been diagnosed correctly: Essentially it felt like I had a never ending/ at least once a month UTI, so I had to see doctors quite often before I found the right doctor and diagnosis.



I saw an OBGYN in my hometown for these symptoms and it was the first time with this woman because my regular doctor was on vacation.



Before examining me or even asking much about me besides why I was there she said:



"Once you settle down with a husband and stop sleeping around you'll stop having these problems"



I had had one partner at that point and it had been years ago since we had been together and I had been tested for everything a few times already (due to my ongoing symptoms). I never got a chance to tell her, nor did she care. She did her exam, scribbled a script for some antibiotics and could not [cared less] about me as a person.



I drove straight to my mom's office and lay on her floor and sobbed for a really long time. I had never been so insulted/hurt/embarrassed by a doctor before. Thankfully it was a small office and everyone was really kind to me there. I don't know how I could have sat alone with those raw feelings right then.

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When it comes to the part that many women worry about, the experts say while it's normal for patients to feel a bit awkward, it's important to remember your gynae probably sees hundreds of women a year. "There’s no reason to be worried. We understand," they say. Never be afraid to ask questions, no matter how embarrassing you might think they are. "If you have a ques­tion — even one that seems like the most embar­rass­ing thing you could pos­si­bly ask (it isn’t) — chances are that your OBG­YN has heard it before," says the team at Illinois-based Duly Health and Care. "In fact, what you find embar­rass­ing might be sim­ply part of your provider’s every­day conversations."

#7 I went for a routine visit, I was about 19 or so and single and in college. Part of the checkup is a pregnancy test since I was also requesting a change of birth control. The doc walks in, introduced himself and shook my hand, sat down looked at his chart and said, “so it looks like your pregnant..... just kidding!!”

All the b***d had drained from my face and I was so insanely freaked out by the first part of his sentence it took a few seconds for the second part to register. I really don’t remember anything else from that visit because I was just so mortified.

It was the first time I had ever met this doctor and the last.

#8 I needed the morning after pill because of a fail, and in most countries it’s an over the counter medicine but not in Japan.



So I had to go to a gyno(so I’d make it on time I went to the closest one to my workplace, not the one I’d normally go to) who was this crusty old dude who wanted me to explain in detail what had happened and exactly why I needed the morning after pill, and then was asking me if my partner had been a Japanese man or not(I’m a white woman).



I had to pay through the nose for this whole experience too (it cost almost $200).

#9 Once I had a UTI and decided to visit a gynec. It was a female doctor. I have very dark inner thighs. When she was examining , the moment she noticed she went "eww ugh". I raised my back and said that's my natural skin color and not because of a UTI or anything. I was unmarried and young and she immediately asked -" you must be having a lot of s*x, that's why all young girls get this as a punishment". And she always had a disgusting face till the end of the session and wouldn't even give me my prescription in my hand. She did not want to somehow touch me at all. I was baffled and dumbstruck looking at how she could even become a doctor.

If the gynae is going to do an examination down there, it'll typically begin with an external exam. They may also perform a bimanual exam. That's an exam where the doctor uses two lubricated fingers internally, while also checking your abdomen on the outside. "This enables us to feel your uterus and ovaries," explains the Associates in Women's Healthcare team. "It’s a way we can check for growths or cysts." They add that while this may be uncomfortable, it shouldn’t hurt.

#10 When I was about 20, went in for a pelvic exam since I was having issues with ovarian cysts.

The lady lubes up her hands, LOOKS ME IN THE EYES, and then missed. She got the thigh joint area.

I just looked away. I think we were both really embarrassed.

#11 I had an older male gyno bring me into his office to tell me I needed to wait until marriage to have s*x. He did tell me it's what he told his daughters too and since I didn't have a dad he thought he was doing me a favor. He did tell me I was allergic to latex so something good came from that.



My favorite was my primary care doc doing my pap and going to the door and yelling that she needed a smaller speculum. She apologized and I just laughed and said it was ok.



Most awkward was having an exam with a resident that we'd established that we'd be working together. The gyn was walking him through the process and turned around and his fingers were awkwardly in me for a little too long. I found out later that he was married to a man so the weird look on his face wasn't me.

#12 I was in the middle of my annual exam, speculum inside me and everything, and there was a knock on the door. My gyne called out "I'm in an exam!" and the muffled voice on the other side said, "I know! But the building is on fire!"



Cue insanity, she tells me to quickly get dressed, security is ushering us all outside (this is a huge building with tons of different practices/offices). It's snowing outside and freezing in October, but the building is full of smoke and we had to crawl on our hands and knees down the hallway so obviously something is on fire.



About 5 min go by and they tell us the fire is contained so they take us down to the other side of the building so we can be in the warmth.



Somebody burned their popcorn.

The experts say that typically, they don’t perform Pap smears unless the patient is21 or older. "But if you’ve had some problems—such as heavy periods, pain or itching– we will need to check things out to determine the cause," they add. During a Pap smear, a speculum (metal instrument) is used to "open things up" so we that the gynae can "get a good look at your cervix." In case you're wondering, a cervix is the lower, narrow part of the uterus or womb. The gynae will then se a small brush and tiny spatula to collect cells from your cervix. These will be examined under a microscope to check for abnormalities like cancer. Again, the experts say while it’s not the most comfortable test, it shouldn’t hurt.

#13 Freshman year of college, week one, when my home obgyn called to quickly tell me my test results came back and I had cervical cancer. Then called back to say she was sorry and she got my file confused with another patient's.

#14 When I was 15 I accidentally put a tampon in forgetting there was one in there already. Shoved it up to the point of no return. Never experienced a gynecologist, never had s*x, tight and naive as a catholic toddler. So much embarrassing pain went on that day. And it hurt sooo bad.

#15 I had to get a cervical biopsy done a few weeks after a heart wrenching break-up. Before the procedure the nurse was asking me simple questions...last period, how I was feeling, etc. When she posed the question "do you experience bleeding after intercourse?" a barrage of tears came and I pitifully explained "No one wants to have s*x with me any more." I got a biopsy and therapy that day.

The Duly team says one of the ways to take the "awkward" out of your gynae visit is to prepare. Perhaps go to a gynecologist that's been recommended by a friend or family member. Ahead of your appointment, write up a list of ques­tions you'd like to ask your doc­tor. "Have your part­ner or a friend tag along. They don’t need to come into the exam room with you if you don’t want them to or if your OBGYN’s prac­tice does­n’t allow it. But even know­ing that you have a friend­ly face to greet you in the wait­ing room after the appoint­ment can make the expe­ri­ence feel more normal," they add. It might also be useful to plan something casual or fun for after the appointment. This can help nor­mal­ize the expe­ri­ence and give you some­thing to look for­ward to.

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#16 My OBGYN is a beautiful Hispanic lady in her 40s. She always tells me that I have a beautiful v****a. It's awkward but I kind of like it.

#17 When they are getting all of your preliminary information they ask about the different methods you use for protection against pregnancy and stds during s*x. The nurse listed several, asking me if I used c*****s or pills or plan b, and was getting concerned as I answered no to each contraceptive. I eventually had to stop her and tell her my partners are all female, and she smiled and said "well why didn't you just say so!"



I've heard other women talk about this kind of thing happening which leads me to wonder why they don't just ask about that in the first place.



Other than that I've never had anything weird happen while their hand was in my taint or whatever.

#18 There was a tornado that touched down right in the middle of my exam. One minute I was stirruped up, and the next minute my gyno is screaming at me to get dressed because we had to go into the basement of the medical center. I was stuck there for two hours with nothing to do except talk about my v****a to my gynecologist.

Sometimes, despite all the preparation in the world, you might still have a negative experience at your gynae appointment. If that's as a result of you saying or doing something you deem as embarrassing, remember that it's not your doctor's first rodeo... They'll probably seen and encountered a lot more than you might realize. If it's a case of your gynae saying or doing something that makes you uncomfortable, it might be time to find a new one. "Your provider might just not be the best fit. And that’s okay," says the Duly Health and Care team. "You deserve an OBG­YN who you gen­uine­ly trust and who makes you feel comfortable."

#19 When my gynae was, well, right up there looking and poking away, his phone started ringing. His phone tone was his children laughing. He says 'don't worry, that's not coming from inside you'. I didn't find it embarrassing I guess, but it was hilarious, and we were all laughing really loud. Afterwards my fiancé says all you could here outside was nothing, then some kids, then hysterics for ages and everyone in the waiting room was just looking at each other clearly wondering what the hell was going on!

#20 Years ago I was legs-spread and getting probed as my new (hot) gyn asked me where I worked. I named a local bar and he said, "Oh, wow. I play trivia there every week. I don't think I've ever seen you there." My nervous reply? "Haha, well, you probably wouldn't recognize my face anyway, and this is the first time seeing any other parts of me." He just paused and then said, "Welp, that about wraps this up." The hell was I talking about?

#21 Had my gynecologist hum disco songs throughout my pap. Apologized half way through saying she just couldn't get them out of her head. She's...a little quirky.

#22 I had a bacterial infection, and my gynecologist prescribed antibiotics and gave me a cream in case the antibiotics caused a yeast infection. I wanted to know how long I would be unable to have s*x.



So, I ask him: "So, uh, regarding s*x.." (I don't get to finish my sentence - he interrupts.)



He looks at me and says: "Oh no, sorry, I'm married..."



I stare at him, stunned, feeling exceedingly awkward, and then he finally goes: "OH! You mean with your boyfriend..."







(And I have avoided him since then...).

#23 Forgot to take my tampon out before an exam. It had never happened to either of us before. Bit awkward.

#24 My periods stopped when I was 26. I put on 10 lbs quickly when I'd previously never had an issue with my weight. I was concerned that this was a sign of something more serious.



Gynaecologist (male) blows me off, says: Stop sitting in front of the tv watching soap operas and eating chips.

#25 I've been fairly lucky in most things gyn related. Fairly lucky. Three incidents stand out - two were related.



1. Started BC in college, I think I was around 20-21. They told me to expect breakthrough bleeding. Ok, cool. No big deal. They didn't tell me to expect bleeding so heavy I was going through a heavy duty pad every thirty minutes and -still- making a mess. Came to a head one night at the movies when b***d was literally pouring down my legs. I had to ask for a small stack of towels in the ER, just so I could sit down. The female doc went in for the pelvic exam and spent the next thirty minutes telling me I was going to get breast cancer because I was fat. Literally. She stated "You're going to develop breast cancer because you're fat."



2 & 3. I find it funny now, actually, but apparently I have an ovary that likes to hide. Two separate internal ultrasounds. I swear on everything unholy that both male doctors were jamming that stick around like they were in a WWII airplane dog fight. They were holding that stick VERTICAL at points. I was >< to telling both of them that they weren't going to find the "B" button to hit. It's an ultrasound wand, not a joystick.

#26 The gyno was great but her CNA - holy bad bedside manner, Batman!



There was something abnormal on my pap smear, turned out to be nothing to worry about. However, that's not what the CNA said when she was checking my vitals before the gyno came in to talk. Nope, the CNA said "So apparently your test results were CRAZY." "Excuse me, what? On the phone she just said there were some abnormal cells." "Yeah you have 14 different strains of HPV." "WHAT?!" *Cue all the terrible thoughts and anxiety and anger and questioning my trust in my relationships*



Turns out she misunderstood and they TESTED for 14 strains, I didn't have them.

#27 My regular was on maternity leave, so they asked if I was ok with a male OBGYN filling in. I said sure. They asked if it was ok if a resident sat in. I said sure.



Well, I forgot that a lot of medical residents are guys my age. So in walks my gyno followed by a guy my age who was there just to watch.



I feel a little awkward about this, but my parents are both doctors so I remind myself that it’s all clinical and professional. Then the doctor examining me says, “Confetticandi? Are you Dr. Confetticandi’s daughter?”



Turns out they’re golf buddies. So he proceeds to ask me about how my dad is doing while I’m being examined and meanwhile this guy my age is just silently standing there observing.



All in all a really awkward experience.

#28 One of my first visits to the OBGYN was when I was a teenager. My mom took me because I wasn’t having regular periods. So the doc talks to me and my mom and asks me all sorts of questions. Then she has my mom leave the room and asks me the questions again. Which I get. Some kids don’t share certain things with their parents.



But when she asked me if I was s*xually active, I said no. And she goes, “No? When do you think that will happen?” Uh...I have no idea. I was 17. It wasn’t like I was in a hurry. “Well, you need to get on that.” It was like she was looking down on me because I wasn’t having s*x yet. What the hell, lady. It just made me immediately dislike her. And feel super uncomfortable.

#29 I went to a regular office visit. The Doctor came in, and in behind him filed five students. He said, "This is my class..."



Now, I'm not particularly bashful, but consent is key. No one had asked me if an entire class could come in a gape at my hoo-haw. No one had even mentioned the possibility.



I was pissed. I would have given permission--the students have to learn some time. Instead, I stewed in anger and never went back to that doctor. Now that I'm older, I'd speak up for myself. Then, I didn't know I could.

#30 So I got an IUD without really researching it (stupid, I know). But in my defense, when I asked the nurse if I needed to call out of work for later that day after the procedure, she rolled her eyes and said I’d be perfectly fine to go to work afterwards.



Oh, but I have a tilted cervix. And the gyno had to push so hard, that I lost b***d. Like, enough b***d, I passed out and had to eat some crackers. On top of it all, I had this conversation:



“So this is just a tiny sliver of what birth pain is like? It hurts so bad I feel like I’m going to throw up. This seals the deal on no having children thing.”



Ultrasound lady: “Oh you’re thinking about having to wait to have children?”



Me looking at her like she’s crazy: “I don’t think I ever want to go through this pain again.”



Her: “But after the pain, you get a baby!”.

#31 I went in because I had a painful, sore spot on my vulva. he proceeds to tell me I had herpes and basically that it was my fault for being promiscuous, I was 20 at the time and was so taken aback I didn't say anything. As I'm sobbing and freaking out, he says 'you should wear a c****m the size of your whole body.'



Turns out he is an idiot and I had folliculitis. I was traumatized going to the doctor for a long time after that and would have panic attacks or cry in the doctor's office. Now I only have female obgyns. I also started a career in women's health so I could educate and advocate for myself and others, and provide compassionate, non-judgemental care.

#32 My first ever pelvic exam was done by an incredibly nervous and awkward male med student at my university’s campus health center. I was too scared to say no when the doctor asked if the student could perform the exam, which I realize now is ridiculous...



The poor student had obviously never done an exam before and was asking the doctor how to use the speculum as he was inserting it. I ended up hysterically crying and blacking out from pain.



I feel bad for the student because I’m sure an anxious 19 year old is not the best first patient for a pelvic exam, but I feel like the doctor should have seen that it was not going well and wish she would’ve stepped in! I still have a lot of anxiety when I go to the doctor.

#33 I am 53 and have been having horrible hot flashes for six months. I made an appointment for hormone replacement therapy and the female doctor said that she didn’t believe in it and that she doesn’t prescribe it because of links to breast cancer. I did my research and know that these links are false. I told her this and she dismissed my statement. I have a PhD and I did scholarly research on the subject so I know what she was saying was false.



She then followed this up by asking how I felt about not having children. What business is this of hers and how does it relate to HRT?! I told her I felt great about my decision to be childfree. So disrespectful. I’m finding a different gynecologist.

#34 My gynecologist has a license plate that reads, STIRUP.



The doc is like 70yo. He wears tons of gold jewelry, and shows off his long, grey chest hair.



I came in complaining of horrible cramping.



His diagnosis: Have your husband buy you more jewelry. And not that costume stuff you're wearing. The real stuff!

#35 During my first ever smear test, the nurse tried to reassure me by showing me the equipment she would be using. She took the plastic speculum, told me she thought it looks like a duck and used it to quack at me...down there. Needless to say, the nerves went away while I figured out how to process somebody quacking at my v****a..



I had to go back a few months later, she forgot who I was but recalled the ‘mortifying story’ to me! I reminded her that it was my lady place that she quacked at and she laughed so much she had to leave the room for a second.



God bless the NHS.

#36 First time seeing a new gyno last month, he called me Fluffy and then said he felt bad for my boyfriend. Then he diagnosed me with something I couldn't really hear because I was pissed and he said something about how it will be hard for me to have children so I should let me boyfriend know because most guys dont willingly sign up to have a girlfriend with "issues". I never once said I had a boyfriend.

#37 Last week I went to my gyno for a normal check up and first breast cancer after care session (I had chemo surgeries and radiation). She made it all about babies and pregnancy... I don't want kids, ever wanted kids and rejected all treatments to preserve my fertility before chemo. Yet she just talked about babies and that idk what I'm talking about because I too young and in 2 years I'll want kids because everyone does. Sure... as if I didnt think about my life, future and desires when I was diagnosed with a deadly disease!! She can go f* herself. I'm not a kid. How old has a women to be to be able to make decisions about her OWN body and life?

#38 I went to a new gyno, going through the questions, asked how many s****l partners. I say 5 (I'm 21 & have been with same guy for 2 yrs) he goes "wow. Thats a lot" in the most condescending shaming way. Then went on to tell me he wouldn't be surprised if I had an STD since I "got around.".

#39 During an exam, my gyno at the time told me "You have a beautiful cervix". I muttered a slightly unsure "thanks", and closed my eyes, feeling awkward for the rest of the exam.

#40 I had bruises on my inner thighs from riding a mechanical bull. I had forgotten about them until I heard a, "So... What're these?" Once I explained, she respond with a, "OH THANK GOD!" Yelled right at my lady bits. This conversation was repeated five years later after a pole dancing class.

#41 My OBGYN is awesome, but he's also a very attractive man. I recently got out of a two-year dry spell, and when I went for my annual toward the end of the second year, let's just say that I was pretty desperate at that point. I was aroused during the whole exam, and I think I may have moaned during the internal exam when he felt inside. It was horribly awkward for me, but he never said a word, he was very professional and kind to me, like always.

#42 Probably when my family physician, with his hand nestled in my holiest of holies, chose that particular moment to update me on his son: "You know, Drew is still single...".

#43 I went to the campus medical center for my yearly appointment, and the dr. who did my exam would tell a bad joke, then laugh and slap me on the knee. While my feet were in the stirrups. Haven't had a weirder exam since.

#44 I went to the clinic at my school because I had a rupturing ovarian cyst. My doctor insisted on doing a pap smear and I sobbed through the whole thing and it was so painful that I tensed up and like, grabbed onto her hand with my vag.



It was terrible.



Then I farted.

#45 My first time going when I was 16, I got a NP who I swear was brand new and I was her first patient. She didn't say as much, but she was very nervous during the whole exam (as was I, to say the least), and she wasn't talking to me at all. I kept having to ask her what she was doing next, and she would give me vague responses. When she put the speculum in, I felt a searing pain, and I shouted "OW!" She muttered "oops, wrong way." WTH? I left the room having a panic attack.

#46 My friend complained that she was having cramps from the speculum. The gynecologist told her that was normal and that she'd massage them out. After the speculum was removed, the gynecologist "massaged" the inside of her body with her two fingers for a few minutes.



My friend came back and was like "Was that normal?" And we were all like : O.

#47 I had an extremely traumatic birth and resulting birth injury (that's another story...). After months and months of severe pain and being fobbed off by many different doctors (GPs, physios, gynaes...), I went to a gynaecologist who tells me because he can't see anything it was all in my head, and prescribed me (another) anti depressants. Because I was already on one, I ended up with serotonin toxicity.



Months later I was eventually seen by a wonderful gynae who took one look, saw the reason I was in pain, and scheduled surgery to fix it.



I gave birth in 2012, and didn't get the repairs until 2014. I have PTSD and still have panic attacks about it.

#48 I've had so many...



My first pap was with a lady who had super long square fingernails. Like fritos.



The second I wasnt scooted down far enough so the OBGYN couldn't get the speculum in, she started hitting it to jam it in.



On my follow up a different OBGYN surprised me with bad news and a LEEP, biopsy and endometrial biopsy, while setting up the machine she had to bring another doctor in to show her how to turn it on, she'd never used it before. It was excruciating and she started removing it before it was off and cut something on the way out. She left the room so I could clean up, but she forgot to remove the giant sticky pad with the grounding wire on my thigh attached to the machine.



I go back in to discuss what feels like a large ridge/wound that wasnt there before, male OBGYN sticks his greasy lube finger in my a*s and tells me I'm fine. Never checks my v****a where the wound is.



Because of precancerous cells found I now have to get a pap every 6 months. I live on an island in a small town and have no other OBGYN options. I'm as terrified of the doctors as I am of cancer.

#49 I got examined by a male doctor and he was acting very professional but had a b***r after.

#50 As a kid/teenager I knew something was up with me (could not put anything IN my v****a but having regular periods since 4th grade). Mom/aunt all said it was in my head, just shove the tampon up there. Finally at age 17 I get to go to the doctor, I explain. She attempts child size speculum and baby size with no luck, excuses herself. New doctor comes in and she looks and leaves. She comes back and says I have a perforated hymn and will need surgery. Says it's very rare, she's never seen it etc.... So... Enter the parade of 20 or so docs 'to look and learn'. Mortifying experience.

#51 Copper IUD insertion. It took several minutes (a lot longer than what they told me) and it was BY FAR the most painful experience of my life. I was screaming, the nurse had to hold me down, and I almost passed out. Literally twice as painful as breaking a bone.

#52 It's a tie between the time my obstetrician got angry at me when I said I was feeling a little anxious but wasn't willing to take antidepressants that weren't proven to be safe during pregnancy because I felt like I was managing my anxiety okay. She wrote me a prescription anyway and I said I wasn't interested so she rose her voice and repeatedly shouted at me "Take the pills. Just take them. Stop googling and just take the pills I tell you to take." I did not take the pills and I switched doctors mid pregnancy.



Other time was when I had gained a lot of weight in a short time (due to an undiagnosed severe asthma flare up causing me to go sedentary and sleep a lot before I understood to correct my diet) I mentioned it as a concern and my doctor blew me off. She then gave me a way too small gown to change into. When it wouldn't cover me during the breast exam and pap she repeatedly told me my body was nasty and asked me to cover up better (I couldn't) then she stepped outside the door and burst out laughing to a nurse in the hallway about my huge [chest] and fat disgusting body. I reported her and the owner of the practice told me "she's a nice lady I don't think she would do that" She was a recent immigrant to the US so I think she was dealing with some culture shock.

#53 It was during my first pap smear. I felt already a bit anxious since I had to do it not in my home country but abroad (I'm studying for a degree abroad). The lady was surprised that I don't have a local social security card (?) and that I got such invitation in any case. I kindly explained that I'm a degree student and indeed I am here because of this invitation letter which I showed to her and I was in her database (I mean I wouldn't come to pap smear just for fun, would I?).



Long story short, she is in the process of the examination and suddenly starts asking me what is my personal code, my name, my address. I got confused since it felt like investigation under the lamp but on my lady parts. Crazier enough, she didn't let me leave the chair and "close the legs" and asked again my name and surname. In the end, my anxiety about pap smear transformed into anger.

#54 Had a Pap smear and because there was only a male gyno, that day, and only a male nurses assistant was available they asked one of the female office staff to come in so that it wouldn’t just be males. As if that wasn’t awkward enough, once I was walking to my car, the male nurses assistant was on his break and sitting in the parking lot then proceeded to make conversation with me. All I could think of was him looking at my lady parts minutes earlier.

#55 When she asked me how long I’ve been married and thought that it is the same as “How long have you been s******y active?”. I told her that me and my partner were not married. She was quite embarrassed with my answer as I was 3 months pregnant.

#56 Before the examination the doctor asked if I was a virgin, and I said no. I was not s******y active at the time but had been s******y active up until about 6 months before this appointment, and had only had s*x a few times.



He was very rough with the exam and when he inserted the wand thing, I gasped from pain and he stopped and said “are you sure you’re not a virgin? As in, you’ve had s*x before?” I said that, yes I’m quite sure, I’m just a little tense so it hurt. And he said “oh. Well you should relax”.

#57 The Dr closed the speculum in such a way that he pinched me and made me bleed. They heard me scream in the reception area.

#58 My OBGYN told me I have a pretty v****a, and that she enjoys working with college students because they've got the prettiest genitals. I understand what she's getting at, but then she made me admire my own v****a in the mirror.

#59 In my early 20's I had an unplanned pregnancy. I didn't know I was prego until I went to the ER for pain and bleeding. By this time my ex and I had just broken up (he was playing in the NFL) and when I told him he was a TOTAL unsupportive jerk and accused me of lying about it. The team he was signed to were in the Superbowl, and on superbowl night I experienced more severe pain, ended up back in the ER and found out the pregnancy was in my tubes and was life threatening. The super hot doctor doing my exam and procedure prep had the TV on in my room...turned to the superbowl. So here he was, elbow deep in my vag talking about how he was rooting for my ex's team. He could tell how upset and nervous I was and said "This must be really hard for you? Where is the babys father tonight that he couldnt be here with you for something as serious as this?" I pointed to the TV and after a few more questions, he got it and shut off the TV. [Bad] day all around, and it sounds terrible but I am SO thankful the pregnancy wasn't viable. I would have had a tough life.

#60 I had a guy walk in the room when my legs were in the stirrups getting an exam. He figured out I wasn't his wife/girlfriend. Wrong room buddy.

#61 During an exam my gynecologist says "Oh you've got a hair in here, I'll get rid of that for you." Uhh thanks?

#62 Worst experience:



I noticed I had some dry area off to the very side of *ahem* the most sensitive area. Go in, dr says.. It looks like a form of eczema, but we should biopsy it anyways..



Next, I'm getting a shot of lidocaine to the vag. They kept testing to see if I was numb, then said "It's kind of hard to get this area exactly numb because of the folds of skin." Awesome....



So, it sort of feels numb down there, but not really, and they decide it's good enough to go in an do the biopsy, which was really them just taking some scissors and snipping a piece of my vag off that might be close enough to be considered part of the clitoris. And, I was NOT numb.. I screamed. Then, afterwards, the lidocaine decides to kick in.



My husband (now ex) can't get off of work to pick me up, even though I've just had part of my vag crudely snipped off... so, I had to take the bus home. And on the ride, it's bumpy and the lidocaine wears off.



TL;DR: I had part of my vag snipped off without being numb and felt all of it.

#63 I'm a natural red head who had dyed black hair for a while. I also trim but don't shave or wax because the better half likes the small amount of gingery hair. During this while of black hair I was establishing new doctors after having moved. The new obgyn actually paused for several moments.

#64 I went to a private practice gyno at one point, and she told me to start taking prenatal vitamins "for when you accidentally get pregnant." I was there for birth control pills. I got paranoid and intentionally didn't go to the pharmacy she suggested.



Then some time later I lost half a pack while travelling so I had to call for a refill before a year was up, and she refused to call it in until the absolute last possible day, then her office "forgot." I called them twice to follow up then ended up calling Planned Parenthood who had no problem seeing me same day and giving me a new script.



I'm sure it was all just weirdness and not a conspiracy or anything but I went somewhere else.

#65 I've told this story before, but it fits in here fine: A couple of years ago I had a hysterectomy, because some HPV-strains decided to go crazy and give me cancer. So the day I could leave the hospital I had that last consultation with one of the doctors. We talk a bit about what to do next, when do I have to come in again and so on. We talk a bit about the causes of my state, too. And all of the sudden, she says: "So, when you have a daughter one day, make sure, she'll get the vaccination."



My brain just went "she means adopted, she means adopted...".

#66 Series of gynos who dismissed me, when I informed them I want to have a copper coil as my birth control.



They eye-rolls, dismissive explanations, seeing how they label me a 'another hysterical hippie' in their head, convincing me to change my mind and flat out not inserting it and writing a perscription of hormonal IUD on my patient file, cause they believe it's better.



It took fourd docs and months to get mine and I couldnt be happier!



The insertion was probably the second most uncomfortable experience, but I was so happy to get one, it didnt matter at that point.

#67 They kept insisting I had an STD and tested me for the same thing 3 times because I was a college student. When I told them I didnt want to be tested again, they said they wouldn't treat me anymore. At no point did they address the actual issue I came in for



I'd been bleeding for 2 months straight, hence my visit to the gyno. When the doctor started my exam, she was pissed because she thought I came in on my period. Obcious look y she didnt bother to read my chart or ask why I was there.

#68 First time at the gyno after I became s******y active. Had a male gyno for the first time, as well, due to a booking error. Told him that I had experienced a lot of pain, and I thought something might be up with my hymen, because I could still feel it, and it didn't seem to have 'stretched' the way it was supposed to. He was super dismissive, said pain was common the first few times (never mind that it had been a couple months with no signs of stopping), and then as soon as I was in the stirrups, he goes 'Oh, my!'



Guess who's got an extremely rigid and inflexible hymen that definitely was still partially intact months after I'd started having s*x?



Then, even after he acknowledged that I wasn't just imagining things, he told me to give it more time, and it would probably happen on its own.

#69 I have no horror stories. Just an embarrassing one.



I’m in getting the usual smear check done and the girl just couldn’t seem to get the sample. I was there for ages while she poked and prodded. It didn’t hurt but I was starting to get a bit worried I’d be late for my next appointment of the day.



Eventually she says to me, exasperated, something along the lines of: “it’s really deep! Do you always have this trouble?”



“No,” I replied. “I can reach it with my fingers if I need to...”



Aaaand then I realised what I’d just said and blushed right to the roots of my hair.

#70 Not my story, but the girl before me in line. I was sitting in the waiting room and heard the yells.



So this was during my military service so we had to go to military doctors who obviously outranked us.



I'm sitting in the waiting room, waiting to be admitted and all of a sudden the doctor starts yelling at the patient. She opened the door to leave and told him she's on her period and doesn't want to be examined. He yells back that he's an officer and it's a command, and if she doesn't comply then he will put her on trial (a military trial without a judge, just a superior officer). She started crying obviously and left.



Don't know what happened with this, but it took me years to realize that what he did was criminal.

#71 One time my gynecologist's receptionist wasn't sure if anyone had called with my (clean) STD test results and led with "Has anyone talked to you about your chlamydia and gonorrhea ?" I'd already heard the results, but that didn't stop me from having a minor heart attack.

#72 My OB/GYN is a lovely woman, but every time she's inspecting my nether regions she starts telling me about her son (who is my age) and how great we would get along.

#73 I was a 16 year old virgin at the gyno for the first time and upon seeing the speculum I kind of got a little frightened where she then said "Don't worry sweetie, I'm sure this isn't the biggest thing you've ever had in you."