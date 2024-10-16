ADVERTISEMENT

I am a Berlin-based Indian artist, animator, illustrator, and storyteller. I see visuals everywhere—in coffee stains, cut vegetables, or cracks on a wall. I also like picking up any form and turning it into a completely unrelated visual.

I started working with autumn leaves in 2008, and it has now become a ritual of sorts. This activity has taken on more meaning since my daughter was born seven years ago. We collect autumn leaves together, then I photograph them, composite the photos with my drawings, and in the end, we have quirky illustrations. I love my daughter’s reactions to these, and I sincerely hope you enjoy them too.

#1

As Dino Looked On The Autumn Colours In Disbe"Leaf" !

#2

Cranes They Never Get Tired Of Leafting Weights

#3

Entertainment...leave It Up To Us!

#4

Fish Crane Banana

#5

Chief Big Three Leaves

#6

Run Ginkgo Run!

#7

Ninja Leaves!

#8

Weightleafting

#9

We Got Our Christmas Tree In October

#10

The Falling Icarus Drifts By My Window

#11

Leaf Me Alone Punk!

#12

After She Leaves

#13

Cheapskate

#14

The Wind, Blows Away The Leaves

#15

A Leaf Out Of My Own Book

#16

I Identify As A Wallnut!

#17

The Best Therapy Is A Walk In The Autumn Leaves

#18

Ginkoooo Ginko Ba Ba Ba !

#19

An “Autumn”obile !

