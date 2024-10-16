ADVERTISEMENT

I am a Berlin-based Indian artist, animator, illustrator, and storyteller. I see visuals everywhere—in coffee stains, cut vegetables, or cracks on a wall. I also like picking up any form and turning it into a completely unrelated visual.

I started working with autumn leaves in 2008, and it has now become a ritual of sorts. This activity has taken on more meaning since my daughter was born seven years ago. We collect autumn leaves together, then I photograph them, composite the photos with my drawings, and in the end, we have quirky illustrations. I love my daughter’s reactions to these, and I sincerely hope you enjoy them too.

More info: Instagram | Facebook