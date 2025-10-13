My Cozy Butternut Squash Autumn Cake Recipe That Fills Home With Warmth And Cinnamon

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello, dear pandas. I really missed you! It’s incredible how fast time flies after the holidays. As a mum, photographer, and freelancer, I spent most of my summer with my little one — and I couldn’t be happier. We finally had time to slow down, talk, cook and bake together, read books, and enjoy long hours outdoors. Those simple, quiet moments felt like little treasures.

At the same time, work kept me on my toes. Several projects with tight deadlines demanded my full attention — and honestly, I’m not too proud of how I juggled everything. You know those weeks when it feels like you’re constantly chasing time? That was me!

More info: Instagram | irinatisserandstudio.com

While my little one took his first steps into preschool, I returned to the comfort of baking

In September, my little boy started his preschool year. It’s such an emotional milestone, watching him grow up so fast. He absolutely loves math (I think that’s my Korean side shining through, haha) and reading — which feels completely natural to me. But here in France, I’ve noticed it’s not that common for kids his age; maybe it’s just a cultural difference!

Anyway, autumn has arrived, and between work and family life, I completely missed my publishing deadlines for the new article — so sorry about that!

But autumn always brings back my love for baking something cozy and sweet. I especially adore pumpkin flavors; it’s just the season, after all! One of my favorite autumn cakes is soft, moist, and delicately spiced. I usually make it with butternut squash, which has a gentle, nutty taste that’s perfect for cakes, but you can really use any type of pumpkin or squash you have on hand.

Woman preparing butternut squash in kitchen, cozy autumn setting for making butternut squash cake recipe.

Hands cracking a walnut with autumn pumpkins and butternut squash halves on a wooden surface for cozy cake recipe.

Chopped butternut squash in a pot with peels and knife on wooden cutting board for autumn cake recipe.

Meet my favorite snack cake for kids, perfect for hectic afternoons, quiet moments, or whenever you need a slice of homemade love

Butternut squash autumn cake topped with creamy frosting and chopped walnuts on a wooden cutting board.

Prep time: 20 min

Cook time:~1 hr

Total time: ~1 hr 20 min

Ingredients you need for this recipe

Dry ingredients:

1 cup flour (250 g)

½ cup brown sugar (it’s really enough — you can drizzle some maple syrup or honey on top later if you like it sweeter) (100 g)

cup brown sugar (it’s really enough — you can drizzle some maple syrup or honey on top later if you like it sweeter) (100 g) 1 teaspoon baking soda (5 g)

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder (5 g)

⅓ teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon mixed spice (or gingerbread spice mix) (5 g)

a pinch of salt

Wet ingredients:

1 cup butternut squash purée (homemade or store-bought) (220 g)

2 eggs

½ cup melted butter (100 g)

cup melted butter (100 g) ~ ½ cup water (or milk for a richer texture) (90 g)

cup water (or milk for a richer texture) (90 g) ~ ¼ cup chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans work beautifully) (70 g)

For the icing:

½ cup heavy cream (100 g)

cup heavy cream (100 g) ½ cup Philadelphia cream cheese (I prefer this one — French cream cheese tends to be too salty!) (100 g)

cup Philadelphia cream cheese (I prefer this one — French cream cheese tends to be too salty!) (100 g) 2 tbsp maple syrup or honey

a handful of chopped nuts for decoration

Butternut squash, spices, flour, sugar, eggs, and nuts arranged on a wooden table for autumn cake recipe.

8 steps to bring this autumn cake to life:

Get ready: Preheat your oven to 175°C (350°F). Line or butter a loaf pan — or use muffin molds if you’d like to make mini versions. The smell alone will make your kitchen feel like autumn. Dry meets dry: In a large bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients until perfectly combined. This is the foundation of your cozy bake — simple, earthy, and full of promise. Whisk the warmth: In another bowl, mix together the wet ingredients — the pumpkin (or butternut squash), eggs, oil, and whatever sweet touch your recipe calls for. The mixture should be smooth, golden, and full of that mellow autumn glow. Bring it all together: Gently fold the wet mixture into the dry. Don’t overmix — just stir until everything looks smooth and beautifully blended. A few small lumps mean your cake will stay tender and soft. Into the pan: Pour the batter into your prepared loaf pan and smooth the top with a spatula. You’re just one bake away from a house that smells like heaven. Bake to perfection: Slide it into the oven and bake for about 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and fragrant. The surface should be golden and just beginning to crack. Cool and crown: Let the cake cool completely before spreading your favorite icing on top — a cream cheese frosting works beautifully here. The finishing touch: Sprinkle with chopped nuts for a lovely crunch, slice it up, and enjoy your cozy taste of autumn — best served with a warm mug and a quiet moment to yourself.

Glass bowl with flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon spices for butternut squash autumn cake recipe on wooden surface

Hand stirring dry ingredients in a glass bowl preparing for a cozy butternut squash autumn cake recipe with cinnamon.

Hands mixing butternut squash and eggs in a bowl for a cozy autumn cake recipe with warm cinnamon flavors.

The mixture should be smooth, golden, and full of that mellow autumn glow

Mixing ingredients for a cozy butternut squash autumn cake with chopped nuts in a glass bowl on a wooden table.

Mixing butternut squash cake batter with flour in a glass bowl on a wooden surface for an autumn recipe.

Moist, cozy, and full of autumn flavor

Hands holding a parchment-lined loaf pan filled with butternut squash autumn cake batter ready to bake.

Hands placing a butternut squash autumn cake batter lined with parchment paper into a preheated oven.

Give the cake time to cool completely, and only then crown it with your favorite icing

Bowl with creamy ingredients and honey, cream cheese, and whisk ready for cozy butternut squash autumn cake recipe preparation.

Hand mixer whipping creamy frosting in a bowl preparing for cozy butternut squash autumn cake recipe with cinnamon.

Butternut squash autumn cake on wooden board being spread with creamy frosting with a knife.

Butternut squash autumn cake on wooden board being frosted with creamy cinnamon-spiced icing in a metal bowl nearby

Autumn for me is always a perfect reminder to slow down, be more present, and bake something cozy

Autumn always feels like a quiet invitation to slow down. The air turns crisp, the light softens, and suddenly, simple things, like a slice of homemade cake, a warm cup of tea, or a little chat with your child, feel even more precious.

Between work, motherhood, and everyday life, I try to remind myself that it’s okay not to be perfect: what matters most is being present. Baking, for me, is one of those grounding rituals that reconnects me to what’s essential.

So if you bake this cake, take a moment to enjoy it warm, maybe with someone you love — or just by yourself, with your favorite playlist in the background. You deserve it.

This cake keeps well for a few days in the fridge, and it’s even better the next day. You can also freeze it in slices for quick school snacks or cozy autumn afternoons

Child eating a cozy butternut squash autumn cake slice with frosting on a white plate at a wooden table.

Hands holding a cozy butternut squash autumn cake slice with cinnamon and cream frosting on a wooden table.

