Woman Shares How Food Talk Triggers Her Due To Son’s Autism, Cousin Reacts By Cutting Her Off

Trying to help your neurodivergent child navigate eating challenges that are less about preference and more about survival can be stressful. However, what might be more stressful is having someone close to you act like their quinoa-loving toddler is some kind of mealtime messiah.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) opened up about the heartbreak of setting a simple boundary and being cut off for it. In the story, the OP tried to protect her mental health and her child’s dignity, only to be met with silence, judgment, and a block button.

Motherhood is a team sport, but sometimes your teammates might keep subtly knocking you down while pretending to pass you the ball

The author has an autistic son, which comes with eating challenges, as his eating habits are more tied with how he sees the world

Her cousin would often send pictures of her kids’ food, hinting that they eat healthier and better and that her son’s choice of food is rather gross

She decided to set a boundary with her cousin, telling her that it would be best if they left anything food-related out of their conversations

The cousin didn’t take it well and responded that she would stop visiting them before proceeding to block her

The OP started by explaining that her young son has autism, and with it comes significant challenges around food. For her son, eating isn’t just about nourishment; it’s more about how he processes the world. The OP has been working with professionals to support her son, but admitted that it is still causing a lot of stress and anxiety.

Now, the OP and her cousin were once close. However, as time went on, her cousin’s text messages became a source of tension. She frequently sent unsolicited tips, made moralizing remarks about the food the OP’s son chose to eat, and praised her own child’s diet in ways that felt more like comparisons than support.

After a lot of inner turmoil and therapy sessions, the OP decided to protect her mental health and clearly asked her cousin to avoid discussing food. She emphasized that it wasn’t personal, but rather it was about reducing anxiety and preserving their relationship.

However, instead of understanding, her cousin responded defensively, saying maybe she shouldn’t visit anymore. She further distanced herself and eventually cut contact before blocking her for months.

To better understand why the OP’s cousin reacted so strongly to a simple and respectful boundary, Bored Panda reached out to clinical psychologist Florence Okezie, who explained that boundary-setting often threatens the familiar patterns people are used to, which can cause discomfort or even defensiveness.

“For someone emotionally dependent, it may feel like a loss of access or privilege,” she noted. In some cases, resistance may stem from misunderstanding the intention behind the boundary and seeing it as rejection. Okezie also pointed out that, at times, negative reactions may be “manipulative in nature, meant to induce guilt and maintain control.”

Given the complexity of the child’s eating habits, we asked Okezie why children on the autism spectrum often have such intense reactions to food. She explained that sensory sensitivities like texture, smell, or even the visual appearance of food can cause strong aversions.

“What looks like picky eating is often tied to how these children process the world,” she said. Routine plays a major role, and disruptions can feel distressing. Even seemingly small elements like clinking cutlery or the sound of chewing can overwhelm a child with heightened sensory perception.

When asked how extended family can be more supportive instead of unintentionally piling on pressure, Okezie emphasized the need for psycho-education, stating that “families who understand autism are more likely to respect boundaries and stop offering harmful, unsolicited advice.”

Involving a professional in this learning process can also help, as it reassures relatives that the parents’ choices are informed and necessary, not just personal preferences. “It’s not about favoritism or excuses, it’s about accommodating a different neurological reality,” she said.

Netizens showed strong support for the OP, with many affirming that she was not wrong for setting a boundary to protect her mental health. They pointed out that her cousin’s reaction revealed her true intentions, suggesting she enjoyed the subtle superiority of comparing her child to her son.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think Kelsey’s reaction revealed something deeper about the relationship—or was it just a misunderstanding? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens showed strong support for the author, insisting that her cousin’s actions were passive-aggressive, and that she was a bully

