Woman Shares How Food Talk Triggers Her Due To Son’s Autism, Cousin Reacts By Cutting Her Off
Young boy with autism eating a donut, highlighting how food talk can be a trigger for families affected by autism.
Parenting

Woman Shares How Food Talk Triggers Her Due To Son’s Autism, Cousin Reacts By Cutting Her Off

Interview With Expert
Trying to help your neurodivergent child navigate eating challenges that are less about preference and more about survival can be stressful. However, what might be more stressful is having someone close to you act like their quinoa-loving toddler is some kind of mealtime messiah.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) opened up about the heartbreak of setting a simple boundary and being cut off for it. In the story, the OP tried to protect her mental health and her child’s dignity, only to be met with silence, judgment, and a block button.

More info: Reddit

    Motherhood is a team sport, but sometimes your teammates might keep subtly knocking you down while pretending to pass you the ball

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author has an autistic son, which comes with eating challenges, as his eating habits are more tied with how he sees the world

    Image credits: CreditUnhappy899

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her cousin would often send pictures of her kids’ food, hinting that they eat healthier and better and that her son’s choice of food is rather gross

    Image credits: CreditUnhappy899

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She decided to set a boundary with her cousin, telling her that it would be best if they left anything food-related out of their conversations

    Image credits: CreditUnhappy899

    The cousin didn’t take it well and responded that she would stop visiting them before proceeding to block her

    The OP started by explaining that her young son has autism, and with it comes significant challenges around food. For her son, eating isn’t just about nourishment; it’s more about how he processes the world. The OP has been working with professionals to support her son, but admitted that it is still causing a lot of stress and anxiety.

    Now, the OP and her cousin were once close. However, as time went on, her cousin’s text messages became a source of tension. She frequently sent unsolicited tips, made moralizing remarks about the food the OP’s son chose to eat, and praised her own child’s diet in ways that felt more like comparisons than support.

    After a lot of inner turmoil and therapy sessions, the OP decided to protect her mental health and clearly asked her cousin to avoid discussing food. She emphasized that it wasn’t personal, but rather it was about reducing anxiety and preserving their relationship.

    However, instead of understanding, her cousin responded defensively, saying maybe she shouldn’t visit anymore. She further distanced herself and eventually cut contact before blocking her for months.

    To better understand why the OP’s cousin reacted so strongly to a simple and respectful boundary, Bored Panda reached out to clinical psychologist Florence Okezie, who explained that boundary-setting often threatens the familiar patterns people are used to, which can cause discomfort or even defensiveness.

    “For someone emotionally dependent, it may feel like a loss of access or privilege,” she noted. In some cases, resistance may stem from misunderstanding the intention behind the boundary and seeing it as rejection. Okezie also pointed out that, at times, negative reactions may be “manipulative in nature, meant to induce guilt and maintain control.”

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Given the complexity of the child’s eating habits, we asked Okezie why children on the autism spectrum often have such intense reactions to food. She explained that sensory sensitivities like texture, smell, or even the visual appearance of food can cause strong aversions.

    “What looks like picky eating is often tied to how these children process the world,” she said. Routine plays a major role, and disruptions can feel distressing. Even seemingly small elements like clinking cutlery or the sound of chewing can overwhelm a child with heightened sensory perception.

    When asked how extended family can be more supportive instead of unintentionally piling on pressure, Okezie emphasized the need for psycho-education, stating that “families who understand autism are more likely to respect boundaries and stop offering harmful, unsolicited advice.”

    Involving a professional in this learning process can also help, as it reassures relatives that the parents’ choices are informed and necessary, not just personal preferences. “It’s not about favoritism or excuses, it’s about accommodating a different neurological reality,” she said.

    Netizens showed strong support for the OP, with many affirming that she was not wrong for setting a boundary to protect her mental health. They pointed out that her cousin’s reaction revealed her true intentions, suggesting she enjoyed the subtle superiority of comparing her child to her son.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think Kelsey’s reaction revealed something deeper about the relationship—or was it just a misunderstanding? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens showed strong support for the author, insisting that her cousin’s actions were passive-aggressive, and that she was a bully

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If a friend says they need to put something on the office limits list, but they seem to be getting help with it, you should respect that. Anyone who wouldn't respect that is cruel and unempathetic, not worth trying to salvage a relationship with them.

    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. Having an autistic child is not easy and what matters is that the kid is eating, that's a victory. OP's cousin is 100% in the wrong.

