Woman Offers To Help SIL By Babysitting Her Kid For Free, Regrets It After He Creates Utter Chaos
They say it takes a village to raise a child. And for many families, that village includes relatives.
So when this Redditor was asked to babysit her sister-in-law’s 4-year-old son while the parents were at work, she agreed to help. But what started as a kind gesture quickly turned into a nightmare. The boy threw constant tantrums, ignored house rules, and even began stressing out her own daughter.
After one final incident, she’d had enough. She told her SIL he was no longer welcome in her home, with no warning and no second chances.
Now she’s wondering: was that too harsh, or was she right to draw the line?
The woman agreed to babysit her sister-in-law’s 4-year-old son to help out
Image credits: Dimaberlin / Envato (not the actual photo)
But after too many meltdowns, she decided he wasn’t welcome anymore
Image credits: statuslapa / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Beachbumledford / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: buceo21
The woman later shared more details in the comments
Many readers fully supported her, saying it’s not her responsibility to parent someone else’s child
Others, however, argued she was wrong to expect her nephew to behave like her own child
Does he have any diagnosable issues, or is he just misbehaving for the sake of it? If the former, I could understand giving him some more slack, but if the latter, no way. And really, at the end of the day; your house, your rules. If you want to kick him out because he’s not blue and looks like a Smurf for example, you should be allowed to. (Not that I would exactly condone that.)
