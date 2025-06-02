Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Offers To Help SIL By Babysitting Her Kid For Free, Regrets It After He Creates Utter Chaos
Woman babysitting her sister-in-law's child looking concerned while boy covers his face on the couch at home
Family, Relationships

Woman Offers To Help SIL By Babysitting Her Kid For Free, Regrets It After He Creates Utter Chaos

They say it takes a village to raise a child. And for many families, that village includes relatives.

So when this Redditor was asked to babysit her sister-in-law’s 4-year-old son while the parents were at work, she agreed to help. But what started as a kind gesture quickly turned into a nightmare. The boy threw constant tantrums, ignored house rules, and even began stressing out her own daughter.

After one final incident, she’d had enough. She told her SIL he was no longer welcome in her home, with no warning and no second chances.

Now she’s wondering: was that too harsh, or was she right to draw the line?

    The woman agreed to babysit her sister-in-law’s 4-year-old son to help out

    Image credits: Dimaberlin / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But after too many meltdowns, she decided he wasn’t welcome anymore

    Image credits: statuslapa / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Beachbumledford / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: buceo21

    The woman later shared more details in the comments

    Many readers fully supported her, saying it’s not her responsibility to parent someone else’s child

    Others, however, argued she was wrong to expect her nephew to behave like her own child

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Does he have any diagnosable issues, or is he just misbehaving for the sake of it? If the former, I could understand giving him some more slack, but if the latter, no way. And really, at the end of the day; your house, your rules. If you want to kick him out because he’s not blue and looks like a Smurf for example, you should be allowed to. (Not that I would exactly condone that.)

    Does he have any diagnosable issues, or is he just misbehaving for the sake of it? If the former, I could understand giving him some more slack, but if the latter, no way. And really, at the end of the day; your house, your rules. If you want to kick him out because he’s not blue and looks like a Smurf for example, you should be allowed to. (Not that I would exactly condone that.)

