Meet August, a ginger cat from Gurugram, India, who’s become an internet favorite for her standout fashion sense. She’s not just any cat—August is a full-on petfluencer, known for posing in stylish outfits that turn heads online. With a growing fanbase and a camera-ready attitude, she’s carved out a space for herself in the world of pet fashion.

August's looks are bold, playful, and always a little fancy, with just the right amount of sass. Whether she’s dressed for a movie-inspired shoot or just lounging in something chic, August wears each outfit like it was made just for her.

#1

Fashion-forward cat wearing a pink strawberry dress and pearl necklace, sitting elegantly on a beige couch indoors.

    #2

    Orange tabby cat wearing a sparkling green fairy dress, showcasing fashion-forward style indoors by a wooden shelf.

    #3

    Fashion-forward cat dressed in a floral blue outfit and pearls, posing elegantly indoors with green plants in the background.

    #4

    Fashion-forward cat wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a pastel costume with pearl necklaces, posing against floral backdrop.

    #5

    Fashion-forward orange cat named August wearing a yellow ruffled collar with pearls against a dark red background.

    #6

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing a white hat and pink Prada outfit sitting in a bathtub, showcasing unique style and charm.

    #7

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and a mermaid costume posing indoors with green foliage background

    #8

    Fashion-forward cat wearing sunglasses and pearls looking out car window on a sunny day.

    #9

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing a white and black polka dot dress and bonnet, posing stylishly against a plain background.

    #10

    Fashion-forward cat wearing a black and white lace dress sitting in front of a green leafy background.

    #11

    Fashion-forward cat wearing a shiny blue dress and hat, posing elegantly in front of pink flower decorations.

    #12

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing a pink lace and fur cape with pearl headpiece, posing gracefully indoors with greenery backdrop.

    #13

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing red beaded sunglasses and pearl necklaces in a stylish, vibrant setting.

    #14

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing sunglasses, pearl necklace, and red dress, posing beside a Christmas tree with decorations.

    #15

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing a pink ruffled dress and pearl necklace with matching hat in front of floral background.

    #16

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing sunglasses, a pearl necklace, and a patterned red and beige headscarf and dress indoors.

    #17

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing a floral dress and layered pearl necklaces with greenery background indoors.

    #18

    Fashion-forward cat August in pink checkered pajamas lying on a bed with matching pillows and a cute bear-patterned blanket.

    #19

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing a hat and shirt, sitting inside a car by the window, looking outside confidently.

    #20

    Fashion-forward cat wearing a purple dress and hat with pearl necklace, posing elegantly indoors with green plants background.

    #21

    Orange cat named August wearing a ruffled dress and pearl necklace, showcasing fashion-forward style indoors with green plants.

    #22

    Orange cat wearing red feathered costume sitting indoors on a rug, showcasing fashion-forward cat style.

    #23

    Fashion-forward cat wearing a stylish orange jacket and round sunglasses sitting indoors on a soft surface.

    #24

    Fashion-forward cat wearing a blue and gold dress with pearl necklace posing in front of pink and white flowers indoors.

    #25

    Fashion-forward cat wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, pearl necklace, and a stylish pink outfit with colorful floral background.

    #26

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing sunglasses and a jacket posing confidently against a warm pink background.

    #27

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, pink pearl necklace, and matching pink outfit with floral background.

    #28

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing sunglasses, a yellow hat, pearl necklace, and blonde wig with flowers in the background.

    #29

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing elegant green outfit with pearl necklace and jewel headpiece, posed against floral background.

    #30

    Fashion-forward cat wearing a black hat and pearl necklace, striking a stylish pose with green plants in the background.

    #31

    Fashion-forward cat wearing a jeweled crown and blue dress posing in front of floral and green leafy background.

    #32

    August the fashion-forward cat wearing a jeweled crown and pink royal outfit with a gold shiny backdrop.

    #33

    Fashion-forward cat August dressed in ornate floral embroidery and pearl necklace with a golden lace veil and pink flowers background.

    #34

    Orange fashion-forward cat wearing a pink propeller hat and harness, sitting inside a car by the window.

    #35

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing a blue outfit, pearl necklace, and veil, posing elegantly with floral background.

    #36

    August the fashion-forward cat dressed in a white dress with red bows, surrounded by heart-shaped balloons and a red purse.

    #37

    Fashion-forward cat wearing a floral dress and pearl necklaces, sitting outdoors on grass with a pink leash.

    #38

    Fashion-forward cat August dressed in elegant cream gown and hat with pearl necklace, posing against green leafy backdrop.

    #39

    Fashion-forward cat August dressed in a vintage maroon dress and bonnet with pearl necklace, sitting indoors by plants.

    #40

    Fashion-forward cat August wearing a vibrant green layered dress and matching headpiece surrounded by lush greenery indoors.

