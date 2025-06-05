Meet August, a ginger cat from Gurugram, India, who’s become an internet favorite for her standout fashion sense. She’s not just any cat—August is a full-on petfluencer, known for posing in stylish outfits that turn heads online. With a growing fanbase and a camera-ready attitude, she’s carved out a space for herself in the world of pet fashion.

August's looks are bold, playful, and always a little fancy, with just the right amount of sass. Whether she’s dressed for a movie-inspired shoot or just lounging in something chic, August wears each outfit like it was made just for her.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com