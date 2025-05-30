Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Astronauts Who Spent 286 Days In Space Reveal “Whirlwind” Struggles They’re Facing After Returning
International Space Station orbiting Earth, related to astronauts who spent 286 days in space and their post-mission struggles.
News, Tech&Science

Astronauts Who Spent 286 Days In Space Reveal “Whirlwind” Struggles They’re Facing After Returning

Two astronauts who spent nearly 300 days in space are finally opening up about the struggles they’ve been facing as they adjust to life on Earth again.

Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams took off on June 5, 2024, aboard the Starliner, on what was supposed to be an eight-day trip. 

However, BBC reported their vessel began to encounter helium leaks, resulting in the breakdown of the thrusters. As a result, the pair was stranded for 286 days on the International Space Station (ISS) — without any overtime pay for it.

Highlights
  • Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams were stranded 286 days on ISS due to their spacecraft's helium leaks and thruster failure.
  • Wilmore suffers persistent back pain and neck strain since returning.
  • Williams struggles to readjust her sleep schedule, facing ongoing emotional and physical challenges two months post-return.
RELATED:

    Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are opening about the struggles they’re facing after more than 200 days in space

    Astronaut in space suit tethered to spacecraft floating above Earth, highlighting struggles after long space missions.

    Image credits: The New York Public Library / Unsplash

    While trapped in space, experts immediately chimed in to discuss how the harrowing environment they were in could have an effect on their health, with a particular focus on Williams. Many deemed she looked frail and “gaunt,” clueing people into her grayer hair and deeper wrinkles.

    “I don’t think people realize that you need gravity to exercise your muscles, and if you don’t have gravity, your muscles have nothing to have resistance against,” shared Dr. Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist and Air Force veteran.

    Astronaut in space suit being assisted by two people, showing struggles faced after long time in space.

    Image credits: NASA / Keegan Barber

    As Bored Panda previously reported, muscular atrophy — the wasting and thinning of muscle mass, may then lead to being more prone to fractures from simple and minor movements, reducing mobility.

    Unsurprisingly, being forced to stay away from home for such a long period of time took an emotional toll as well. Missing holidays and having that time apart from their families was the hardest part for Wilmore and Williams.

    Astronaut in a space suit holding helmet, representing astronauts who spent 286 days in space and their post-mission struggles.

    Image credits: NASA

    Now that the astronauts have been home for two months, the two shared the problems they’ve been dealing with since being rushed to the hospital as they touched down in March.

    Wilmore shared that he’s been struggling with back pain for the past two months, saying, “Gravity stinks for a period, and that period varies for different people.”

    These problems were evident the moment their capsule re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.

    “We’re still floating in the capsule in the ocean, and my neck starts hurting, while we still haven’t even been extracted yet,” he said. “I still got a little twinge in one point in my back after a couple of months.”

    The initial mission was to stay on the ISS for only five days

    Astronaut in recovery suit jumping into water near space capsule after spending 286 days in space facing struggles.

    Image credits: NASA / Keegan Barber

    Two astronauts aboard the space station sharing their experiences after spending 286 days in space facing physical struggles

    Image credits: New York Times Podcasts

    And for Williams, it’s “been a little bit of a whirlwind.”

    “I knew we were going to get home at some point in time,” she told WFAA during a NASA welcome home celebration that took place last week. “We just got to wait for the right ride and make sure everybody’s all good with that and we’ll get home.”

    International Space Station orbiting Earth, highlighting astronauts who spent 286 days in space and their post-mission struggles.

    Image credits: NASA / Unsplash

    Adjusting to her regular sleep schedule has been a difficult task for the 59-year-old, as well, especially since her usual habits involve waking up at 4am.

    The road to normalcy isn’t linear, nor is it speedy. But both astronauts have slowly been working with NASA’s medical team to rebuild critical muscle mass, restore their balance in Earth’s gravity, and prevent further bone loss — all of which are serious issues that can occur from spending too much time in pace, where one’s muscles can turn to jelly.

    Fortunately, Wilmore and Williams have completed their two-month rehabilitation program, and it seems as if they’re nearly back to full fitness — even if gravity still seems to be a relatively foreign concept.

    “Now these are 2 true astronauts,” one person praised

    Comment by Vladimir Mitsov about astronauts facing health side effects after extended space missions, highlighting their struggles.

    Comment by Lindsay Scott about the physical struggles astronauts face returning to gravity after long space missions.

    Comment from Lee Blunt questioning future space relocation, relating to astronauts who spent 286 days in space and their struggles after return.

    Comment from Anthony Asbury discussing challenges faced by astronauts who spent 286 days in space after returning.

    Comment by Daine Stoney discussing wages received after spending nine months in space, reflecting on astronaut struggles.

    Comment from Williams V Zapeta joking about Katy Perry as an astronaut, highlighting struggles faced after spending time in space.

    Astronaut sharing post-mission thoughts after spending 286 days in space, describing their struggles upon return.

    Astronauts who spent 286 days in space sharing challenges and struggles faced after returning to Earth.

    Comment stating now these 2 are true astronauts, highlighting astronauts who spent 286 days in space and their struggles after returning.

    Facebook comment criticizing long space missions, relating to astronauts who spent 286 days in space and their struggles after returning.

    Comment from Erlinda Agena expressing that astronauts who spent time in space should be compensated for their time in space.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
