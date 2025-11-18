Boss Wonders If He Should Ask Employee If She’s Pregnant: “We Live In A Right To Fire State”

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
There’s an unwritten rule of life that you must never ask a woman if she’s pregnant. And there are several reasons why… What you suspect is a baby bump might just be their natural stomach, the person might have had a pregnancy loss, they might not even want children, and the list goes on. But the main reason why you should shut up is because it’s none of your business and if they want to tell you, they will.
A man has taken a lot of flack online after admitting that he noticed some changes in his female employee. He strongly suspects that she’s pregnant, and wants to ask her but isn’t sure if he should. The boss claims that he won’t fire the employee but not all netizens believe him.
He strongly suspects his only employee is pregnant and says all the signs are there
Man in a beige shirt with lanyard thoughtfully holding a pen, considering if he should ask employee about pregnancy in a right to fire state
When is it okay to ask a woman if they’re pregnant?
So you think someone is pregnant? You’re convinced the weight gain points to a baby in the belly, or the frequent bathroom trips must have something to do with a positive test. The truth is you actually never know, until the woman in question (or someone on behalf of her) confirms it.
“She may have recently (or not so recently) given birth and be struggling to lose the baby weight – if this is the case, her self-esteem will be low enough without tactless questions adding insult to injury,” cautions pregnancy site Bounty, adding that the woman may have suffered a pregnancy loss.
She could also have gained weight as a result of taking fertility medication. Both are sensitive topics, and quite frankly, none of your business unless the woman decides it is.
The woman could simply be bloated. Either way, do not ask if she’s pregnant. “… if you do and she’s not, it’s red faces and awkward silences all round.”
But even if she is pregnant, your question could cause a whole lot of awkwardness. And here’s why.
She might not want anyone, or certain people, to know – for various reasons. Perhaps she’s planning to break the news after the three-month mark. Your question could force her to choose between lying or to part with her well-kept secret.
Err on the side of caution, advises the Bounty team. “Let a pregnant woman tell you the news herself and then you can offer your heartiest congratulations and fake surprise without fear of reprisal,” the site reads.
Some argue that the only time it’s totally okay to ask a women if she’s pregnant is if you’re 1000% certain the answer is “yes,” and you are offering some sort of assistance.
“For example, when her waters break in the supermarket/on the train/in the car park/some other public place and you need to get her some help,” notes the site. “Then you can ask.”
And when you spot a baby bump (or think you’re seeing one), here’s another important tip: do not touch it!
Some people, for some strange reason, find it socially acceptable to rub the belly of a pregnant woman when it really should not be. “Her body is not public property, it feels weird and intrusive and no one has the right to reach out and touch another person without permission,” warns babygaga.com.
The site adds that if you wouldn’t reach out and rub a man’s beer belly, then you should not reach out and rub a woman’s stomach whom you *suspect is expecting.
Many people praised the cafe owner for being great boss
Screenshot of an online discussion about a boss wondering if they should ask an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment congratulating support for an employee and celebrating a baby girl in a workplace discussion.
Text post discussing a boss unsure about asking an employee if she's pregnant in a right to fire state.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing firing an employee in a right to fire state related to pregnancy questions.
Text post on a social media platform discussing whether a boss should ask an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.
Comment discussing employer hesitation to ask employee if she's pregnant due to right to fire state laws.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.
