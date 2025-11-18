Boss Wonders If He Should Ask Employee If She’s Pregnant: “We Live In A Right To Fire State”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s an unwritten rule of life that you must never ask a woman if she’s pregnant. And there are several reasons why… What you suspect is a baby bump might just be their natural stomach, the person might have had a pregnancy loss, they might not even want children, and the list goes on. But the main reason why you should shut up is because it’s none of your business and if they want to tell you, they will.

A man has taken a lot of flack online after admitting that he noticed some changes in his female employee. He strongly suspects that she’s pregnant, and wants to ask her but isn’t sure if he should. The boss claims that he won’t fire the employee but not all netizens believe him.

He strongly suspects his only employee is pregnant and says all the signs are there

Man in a beige shirt with lanyard thoughtfully holding a pen, considering if he should ask employee about pregnancy in a right to fire state

Image credits: Mizuno K/Pexels (not the actual photo)

He wants to know whether it’s okay for him to ask the woman directly

Text about boss wondering if asking employee if she’s pregnant is appropriate in a right to fire state context.

Text discussing a stay at home mom with three kids prioritizing family over work in a right to fire state context.

Text stating an employer’s positive feedback about an employee’s work performance in a right to fire state context.

Text excerpt discussing boss noticing physical changes in employee possibly indicating pregnancy in a right to fire state context.

Text excerpt discussing employee behavior changes, related to boss wondering if employee is pregnant in a right to fire state.

Text describing concerns from a boss about asking an employee if she is pregnant in a right to fire state.

Text about boss considering asking employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state, reflecting workplace concerns.

Text excerpt showing a boss worried about asking an employee if she's pregnant in a right to fire state scenario.

Text on screen asking if boss should ask employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state workplace context

Image credits: MajorPerception3519

Many people had harsh words for the man, with some accusing him of pregnancy discrimination

Comment discussing employee privacy and employer rights about pregnancy in a right to fire state workplace situation.

Text from user MajorPerception3519 explaining no intention to fire employee and making arrangements for time off in limited workspace.

Comment discussing right to fire laws and employment rights regarding asking if an employee is pregnant in a workplace.

Commenter MajorPerception3519 explains concerns about asking a female employee if she's pregnant in a right to fire state.

Excerpt from a discussion about a boss wondering if he should ask employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.

Online discussion about whether a boss should ask an employee if she is pregnant in a right to fire state.

Comment discussing the right to fire state laws and pregnancy discrimination protections under federal law in the US.

Comment discussing challenges of firing an employee suspected of being pregnant in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing if a boss should ask an employee about pregnancy in a right to fire state.

Comment discussing concerns about employee pregnancy and planning time off in a right to fire state.

Boss wonders if he should ask employee about pregnancy in a right to fire state while considering hiring needs.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing concerns about firing an employee in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing whether a boss should ask an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing whether a boss should ask an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing legality of asking employee if she's pregnant in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a boss on how to handle asking an employee if she is pregnant in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of a comment advising never to ask an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of an online comment about whether a boss should ask an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing whether a boss should ask an employee if she is pregnant in a right to fire state.

“She is pregnant”: it turns out the boss’s suspicion was on the money

Young female employee working at a coffee machine, reflecting challenges in right to fire state employment and pregnancy questions.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text about boss's dilemma over asking employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state workplace setting.

Text image showing the phrase about job importance leading to postponing a decision related to pregnancy in a right to fire state.

Text excerpt discussing a boss unsure about asking an employee about pregnancy in a right to fire state.

Text discussing a boss considering asking an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state context.

Text excerpt discussing a boss wondering if they should ask an employee if she is pregnant in a right to fire state.

Image credits: MajorPerception3519

“She doesn’t NEED to work for me”: He gave quite a lot more info when prompted by netizens

Screenshot of an online discussion about whether a boss should ask an employee if she's pregnant in a right to fire state.

Comment discussing workplace and employee rights related to pregnancy and return-to-work policies in a right to fire state.

Text post from user MajorPerception3519 discussing employee pay, work hours, and time off for personal reasons in a right to fire state context.

Screenshot of an online comment questioning if an employee is pregnant in a right to fire state in the US.

User comment on a forum discussing if a boss should ask an employee about pregnancy in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of an online discussion about whether a boss should ask an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.

The man provided a final, happy update after the baby was born

Pregnant woman in a white dress holding her belly in a kitchen with flowers and fruit on the counter behind her.

Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text discussing boss wondering if should ask employee about pregnancy in a right to fire state workplace context.

Text on screen discussing an early baby arrival and a husband sharing news about their newborn girl.

Alt text: Text excerpt about boss questioning if he should ask employee if she's pregnant in a right to fire state context

Text discussing a boss wondering if she should ask an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.

Text on a white background sharing a positive update about an employee's baby and job security in a right to fire state.

Image credits: MajorPerception3519

When is it okay to ask a woman if they’re pregnant?

So you think someone is pregnant? You’re convinced the weight gain points to a baby in the belly, or the frequent bathroom trips must have something to do with a positive test. The truth is you actually never know, until the woman in question (or someone on behalf of her) confirms it.

“She may have recently (or not so recently) given birth and be struggling to lose the baby weight – if this is the case, her self-esteem will be low enough without tactless questions adding insult to injury,” cautions pregnancy site Bounty, adding that the woman may have suffered a pregnancy loss.

She could also have gained weight as a result of taking fertility medication. Both are sensitive topics, and quite frankly, none of your business unless the woman decides it is.

The woman could simply be bloated. Either way, do not ask if she’s pregnant. “… if you do and she’s not, it’s red faces and awkward silences all round.”

But even if she is pregnant, your question could cause a whole lot of awkwardness. And here’s why.

She might not want anyone, or certain people, to know – for various reasons. Perhaps she’s planning to break the news after the three-month mark. Your question could force her to choose between lying or to part with her well-kept secret.

Err on the side of caution, advises the Bounty team. “Let a pregnant woman tell you the news herself and then you can offer your heartiest congratulations and fake surprise without fear of reprisal,” the site reads.

Some argue that the only time it’s totally okay to ask a women if she’s pregnant is if you’re 1000% certain the answer is “yes,” and you are offering some sort of assistance.

“For example, when her waters break in the supermarket/on the train/in the car park/some other public place and you need to get her some help,” notes the site. “Then you can ask.”

And when you spot a baby bump (or think you’re seeing one), here’s another important tip: do not touch it!

Some people, for some strange reason, find it socially acceptable to rub the belly of a pregnant woman when it really should not be. “Her body is not public property, it feels weird and intrusive and no one has the right to reach out and touch another person without permission,” warns babygaga.com.

The site adds that if you wouldn’t reach out and rub a man’s beer belly, then you should not reach out and rub a woman’s stomach whom you *suspect is expecting.

Many people praised the cafe owner for being great boss

Screenshot of an online discussion about a boss wondering if they should ask an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment congratulating support for an employee and celebrating a baby girl in a workplace discussion.

Text post discussing a boss unsure about asking an employee if she's pregnant in a right to fire state.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing firing an employee in a right to fire state related to pregnancy questions.

Text post on a social media platform discussing whether a boss should ask an employee if she’s pregnant in a right to fire state.

Comment discussing employer hesitation to ask employee if she's pregnant due to right to fire state laws.

