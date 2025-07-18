ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to even picture how much wealth the richest 1% holds.

Take $100 million, for example. If you earned $50,000 a year, it would take you 2,000 years to reach that amount. And for $1 billion? You’d need 20,000 years.

With money like that, it’s almost impossible to imagine the lifestyle, opportunities, or even how people at the top see the world around them. But sometimes, we get a rare glimpse.

Two users from billionaire and centimillionaire families decided to answer people’s burning questions about their lives—and some of what they shared was genuinely eye-opening. Check out their stories below and see which ones surprise you the most.

More info: Reddit | Reddit