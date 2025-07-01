ADVERTISEMENT

Zay Yar Lin is an internationally published and award-winning photographer from Myanmar who has been dedicated to capturing culture, portraits, and landscapes since 2014. A ship captain by profession, he devotes his vacation time to photography, traveling across Asia to document the people and places that define its rich heritage.

Entirely self-taught, he has gained knowledge and inspiration through social media and online communities, earning his first international award the same year he began his journey. His work has been exhibited worldwide, featured in publications such as National Geographic, and recognized with numerous international and local awards, including being twice named Best Photographer of the Year by the Myanmar Photographic Society and winning the Grand Prize at the American Photography Open in 2018.

