Who Is Ashley Olsen? Ashley Fuller Olsen is an American fashion designer and businesswoman, widely recognized for her enduring influence on popular culture and the fashion industry. She transitioned from child star to a respected figure, shaping trends with her distinct aesthetic. Her breakout moment arrived early, sharing the iconic role of Michelle Tanner on the beloved television sitcom Full House, which captivated audiences for eight seasons. This foundational role launched a vast media empire, making her a household name across generations.

Full Name Ashley Fuller Olsen Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married To Louis Eisner Net Worth $500 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Campbell Hall School, New York University Father David Olsen Mother Jarnette Olsen (née Jones) Siblings Mary-Kate Olsen, Trent Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen, Courtney Taylor Olsen, Jake Olsen

Early Life and Education Ashley Fuller Olsen was born in Sherman Oaks, California, alongside her fraternal twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen. Their parents, Jarnette and David Olsen, nurtured an early exposure to entertainment, with both twins starting their acting careers as infants. She attended Campbell Hall School and briefly pursued higher education at New York University. While academics were part of her upbringing, the sisters’ burgeoning media empire often took precedence, establishing their business acumen early.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ashley Olsen’s famously private adult life before her marriage to artist Louis Eisner. Earlier in the decade, she was in a relationship with director Bennett Miller. Olsen married Eisner in December 2022, and the couple welcomed a baby boy later that year. She has consistently maintained a highly private personal life, revealing little about her relationships publicly.

Career Highlights Ashley Olsen’s career began portraying Michelle Tanner on the sitcom Full House, a role she shared with her twin sister Mary-Kate for eight seasons. This foundational performance led to numerous successful direct-to-video films and media ventures through their company, Dualstar Entertainment Group. Transitioning from acting, Olsen co-founded the luxury fashion brand The Row in 2006, alongside her sister. The brand has since earned multiple Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, cementing their status as influential fashion designers.