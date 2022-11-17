When we see hyperrealistic paintings, it seems that they might have taken forever to make. Of course, when you are just a beginner, that could be somewhat true, but with time, the skills tend to improve, and some artists use creative exercises that, for them, take only 30 min.

One such exercise is taking a thing you want to replicate and painting it side by side. Russian artist Sergey Artemyev uses this exercise to practice and shares the results on his Instagram. You will be amazed at how realistic his work looks. That only proves how talented of an artist he truly is.

Sergey makes hyperrealistic full-size oil paintings on canvas as well. And you are more than welcome to check out his fascinating work on Instagram.

More info: Instagram