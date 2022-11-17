This Artist Shows His Impressive Skills By Painting Hyperrealistic Sketches In Under 2 Hours (19 Pics)
When we see hyperrealistic paintings, it seems that they might have taken forever to make. Of course, when you are just a beginner, that could be somewhat true, but with time, the skills tend to improve, and some artists use creative exercises that, for them, take only 30 min.
One such exercise is taking a thing you want to replicate and painting it side by side. Russian artist Sergey Artemyev uses this exercise to practice and shares the results on his Instagram. You will be amazed at how realistic his work looks. That only proves how talented of an artist he truly is.
Sergey makes hyperrealistic full-size oil paintings on canvas as well. And you are more than welcome to check out his fascinating work on Instagram.
More info: Instagram
Epic Tomatoes
1-hour sketch.
Salami Sandwich
30-minute sketch.
Grapes
1-hour sketch.
Avocado
30-minute sketch.
Little Fish
100-minute sketch.
Watermelon
20-minute sketch.
Red Hot Chili Peppers
1-hour sketch.
Orange Slice
Epic Candy
2-hour sketch.
Patty
30-minute sketch.
Epic Spoons
Pizza
1-hour sketch.
Cucumbers
1-hour sketch.
Tomato
Can
1+ hour sketch.
Keychains
2-hour sketch.
English Cupcake
30-minutes sketch.
Doughnut
30-minute sketch.
Autumn Leaves
15-minute sketch.
Nice work! I have been working on seeing how things actually look to help me with my drawing - it is much harder than I imagined.
