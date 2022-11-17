When we see hyperrealistic paintings, it seems that they might have taken forever to make. Of course, when you are just a beginner, that could be somewhat true, but with time, the skills tend to improve, and some artists use creative exercises that, for them, take only 30 min.

One such exercise is taking a thing you want to replicate and painting it side by side. Russian artist Sergey Artemyev uses this exercise to practice and shares the results on his Instagram. You will be amazed at how realistic his work looks. That only proves how talented of an artist he truly is.

Sergey makes hyperrealistic full-size oil paintings on canvas as well. And you are more than welcome to check out his fascinating work on Instagram.

More info: Instagram

#1

Epic Tomatoes

#1

Epic Tomatoes

1-hour sketch.

#2

Salami Sandwich

#2

Salami Sandwich

30-minute sketch.

#3

Grapes

Grapes

1-hour sketch.

#4

Avocado

Avocado

30-minute sketch.

#5

Little Fish

#5

Little Fish

100-minute sketch.

#6

Watermelon

#6

Watermelon

20-minute sketch.

#7

Red Hot Chili Peppers

#7

Red Hot Chili Peppers

1-hour sketch.

#8

Orange Slice

#8

Orange Slice

#9

Epic Candy

#9

Epic Candy

2-hour sketch.

#10

Patty

Patty

30-minute sketch.

#11

Epic Spoons

#11

Epic Spoons

#12

Pizza

Pizza

1-hour sketch.

#13

Cucumbers

Cucumbers

1-hour sketch.

#14

Tomato

Tomato

#15

Can

Can

1+ hour sketch.

#16

Keychains

Keychains

2-hour sketch.

#17

English Cupcake

#17

English Cupcake

30-minutes sketch.

#18

Doughnut

Doughnut

30-minute sketch.

#19

Autumn Leaves

#19

Autumn Leaves

15-minute sketch.

