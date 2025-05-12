Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Controversial Artist Who Orgasmed Multiple Times At Public Gallery Describes “Terrible” Experience
Controversial artist lying on couch with long black hair, speaking into microphone about public gallery experience.
Controversial Artist Who Orgasmed Multiple Times At Public Gallery Describes “Terrible” Experience

Marina Abramovic, a provocative Serbian performance artist known for pushing the boundaries of contemporary art, has opened up about the toll her new-infamous performance took on her body and mind—one in which she reportedly experienced multiple orgasms.

“I had to do this for seven hours,” she said in an interview on the Fashion Neurosis podcast. “I think I had more than five orgasms. It was really difficult because the next day I had to do another performance. I was exhausted.”

  • Marina Abramovic endured multiple orgasms over seven hours during a 2005 performance, leaving her physically and mentally exhausted.
  • Abramovic’s performance reimagined a 1972 piece by artist Vito Acconci.
  • Despite acclaim, Abramovic's challenging art often faces misunderstanding, with critics calling her work sensationalist or vile.

Abramovic’s 2005 performance was a reimagining of a controversial 1972 performance piece by Vito Acconci, in which he mas***bated beneath a gallery ramp while broadcasting his fantasies through speakers.

Much like Acconci’s at the time, Abramovic’s reinterpretation was subject to mixed reactions by the public. 

    Serbian performance artist revealed the impact that having multiple orgasms on a museum had on her body

    Controversial artist with long dark hair in a black shirt discussing public gallery experience in an indoor setting

    Image credits: Marina Abramović Institute

    “Who pays these people? Where do they get their money from? It had better not be taxpayers paying for this,” one viewer said. “Most ‘elite’ art is simply money laundering operations,” another replied.

     

    A post shared by CIRCA (@circa.art)

    For Abramovic, on the other hand, choosing to mas***bate for several hours beneath a platform at the Guggenheim museum was the culmination of more than five decades of performative art, with countless pieces testing the limits of both her body and the audience’s boundaries—but none was as demanding as this one.

    “I was ready to die,” she said later, reflecting on the physical toll her multiple performances took on her entire being. “I ended with nine orgasms… I was so exhausted!”

    Controversial artist with long black hair lying on couch in black outfit during an interview with a microphone.

    Image credits: Fashion Neurosis

    Just like Acconci did more than three decades earlier, Abramovic was unseen by the public throughout the whole ordeal, which made her feel isolated and trapped. 

    “The problem for me with this piece was the absence of public gaze—only the sound,” she said. “But I heard that people had a great time; it was like a big party up there!”

    The 79-year-old has built a career on controversial performances that make full use of her body in intimate ways

    Controversial artist reclining on a couch during podcast interview in a dimly lit room with stacks of books nearby.

    Image credits: Fashion Neurosis

    For instance, in 1974 she participated in Rhythm 0, a performance that had her stand still for six hours while gallery visitors were invited to use any of 72 objects on her body, including knives and a loaded gun.

    Around that time, she also swapped roles with a s*x worker in Amsterdam’s red light district in a piece titled Role Exchange.

    “It was my first time in Amsterdam and my first time to do a performance there,” she told Freud. “I asked her to go to the gallery and be me, and I sat in the window and became her.”

    Controversial artist wearing sunglasses, holding a visual biography book, seated against a wooden panel background.

    Image credits: Marina Abramović Institute

    The s*x worker’s only instruction for Abramovic was for her to “never go below her price,” as it would, in her words, “ruin her business.” Interestingly, the artist jokingly remembers how she ended up doing that regardless due to being able to attract only two clients that night.

    “She said to me that I would starve if I were a prostitute because I don’t have any talent for that role,” she recalled, laughing.

    For the Abramovic, her works are an exploration of fear, and the ways in which both viewer and artist can experience it

    Despite the immense psychological and physical demands of her work, Abramović’s career has seen widespread acclaim—much to the confusion of the public at large.

    In 2010, she performed The Artist Is Present at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, where she sat silently across from visitors for 736 hours over nearly three months. More than 1,500 people sat across from her.

    “So not really an artist. Just someone with serious mental health issues,” one reader wrote. “I’m sorry but this is vile, it is sensationalist and not art.”

    Controversial artist in red dress sitting on wooden chair next to table in public gallery detailing her experience.

    Image credits: Marina Abramović Institute

    Whether it’s bullets or orgasms, Marina Abramovic has made a career out of facing and exploring fear, an emotion she says sits at the center of all her performances.

    “Anything I do before I start, I have enormous fear,” she said in the interview. “I get cramps in my stomach, I go to the bathroom, I just sit there… but the moment I’m in front of the audience, it disappears. Then I’m just there with them.”

    “Fear is incredible. It is an indication that I am here 100 percent… The public feels the fear, they feel the insecurity, they feel everything.”

    “Stupid.” Despite critical acclaim, Abramovic’s art remains misunderstood

    Comment from Julian Sutton praising a controversial artist known for a public gallery incident describing her as inspiring.

    Comment by Luciana Tuttle discussing a controversial artist’s public gallery experience with multiple orgasms.

    Comment by Tim Bee discussing human nature, featured in coverage of controversial artist's public gallery experience.

    Comment by Carlo Magnani asking why, with a confused emoji, related to a controversial artist's public gallery experience.

    Comment by Connie Diane Theil stating many humans are rotten, related to controversial artist public gallery experience.

    Comment from Melanie Freeman criticizing controversial artist who orgasmed multiple times at public gallery.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a controversial artist’s public gallery performance experience.

    Comment saying Worst artist of all time in a social media post about controversial artist who orgasmed multiple times at public gallery.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a controversial artist and their public gallery experience.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment in response to a controversial artist’s public gallery performance.

    Comment by Greg Brooking stating opinion on modern art being as stupid as its fans on social media post.

    Commenter Thayrone Xington responding critically to controversial artist’s public gallery performance.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Honestly, this is both fascinating and disturbing, and equally artistic and kinda gross.

