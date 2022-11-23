With the conclusion of our introduction nearing its end, this might just be the time to invite you to actually go and check out our trivia questions and answers. You know where to find them, right? Once you are there, rank the questions to your liking and invite your friends to play this challenging trivia game with you!

Although you might think that to conquer this art quiz, you might need a yearly pass to MoMa, rest assured that a nice chunk of these questions can easily be answered straight from your general knowledge. Think something along the lines of the name of the creator of the Mona Lisa. Simple, right? However, if you do have MoMa’s yearly pass, there are some harder questions for you, too. Think along the lines of art history trivia meets modern creators. So, really, we made sure that this art trivia game caters to the needs of everyone - from kids to connoisseurs, there are questions for anyone’s and everyone’s taste.

While questions about art are usually notorious for their discussion-evoking qualities and vague answers, you could still have a pretty rad trivia game on the topic. How, you ask? Well, easy - you just skip all the inquiries about the meaning of it and skip straight to solid facts, the same as you would with any trivia game. Want to check if our little theory is correct? Check out our art trivia questions which we’ve gathered in this list, then!

#1 Which famous street artist is from Bristol?

#2 Which artist is known for abstract color field paintings?

#3 How many times has the Mona Lisa been stolen?

#4 The artist Kandinsky is considered the first for this type of art?

#5 Which town in Italy was Leonardo Da Vinci born?

#6 Which Renaissance artist is the most famous procrastinator of all time?

#7 Which artist is famous for Pop Art?

#8 What is unusual about Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, "The Mona Lisa"?

#9 Which technique did Vincent Van Gogh use to paint “Sunflowers”?

#10 Who painted ‘The Starry Night’?

#11 Which art movement came first – Impressionism or Cubism?

#12 Which famous museum of modern and contemporary art can you find in Bilbao?

#13 Which TV show features Adam and Eve by Lucas Cranach the Elde in the opening credits?

#14 What’s allover painting?

#15 Andy Warhol was shot three times in the chest. Who shot him?

#16 Which artist died poor but became incredibly rich after his death?

#17 Where was Pablo Picasso born?

#18 Which country is Claude Monet from?

#19 What type of art is art deco – painting, sculpture or architecture?

#20 Which flying object can you see on 'Whaam!' by Roy Lichtenstein?

#21 Complete the name of this famous painting by Rembrandt. ‘The Storm on the Sea of ______”.

#22 Which female artist is known as “Mother of American modernism”?

#23 Which art technique creates an optical illusion?

#24 Which Johannes Vermeer’s painting is also used by a brand of yoghurt in France?

#25 What movement did Henri Matisse lead?

#26 What’s space in art?

#27 What’s the name for the technique that involves loosely applying a thin layer of paint with a dry brush over an existing layer?

#28 What’s hatching?

#29 Who painted "Nighthawks"?

#30 Who painted "The Scream"?

#31 Which of Picasso’s famous paintings was inspired by the bombings of civilians during the Spanish War?

#32 Which country is Gustav Klimt from?

#33 Who designed The Lotus Temple?

#34 What is Pablo Picasso’s style of artwork known as?

#35 Which French artist is most famous for his obsession with ballerinas?

#36 Which abstract expressionist was known for using the “drip technique”?

#37 Which famous painting by Leonardo Da Vinci was used for target practice by Napoleon’s soldiers?

#38 The famous painting, “Birth of Venus” by Botticelli, features a goddess floating in the ocean on what?

#39 Which surrealist artist is known for painting melting clocks?

#40 Which brand are the Soup Cans on the famous Andy Warhol painting?

#41 In which city can you find the Rijksmuseum?

#42 When did Leonardo da Vinci draw "Vitruvian Man"?

#43 Which Italian architect and sculptor was famous for creating the Baroque style?

#44 Which other painter is often associated with Francoise Gilot?

#45 The American Gothic is one of the most recognizable paintings in the world. Who painted it?

#46 Where did Vincent Van Gogh paint the famous “Starry Night”?

#47 In which city and country is The Louvre art museum located?

#48 Who painted the “Mona Lisa”?

#49 Salvador Dalí is associated with which art movement?

#50 Which French art movement of the late 19th century is characterized by evoking emotion rather than realism?

#51 Which artist was most famous for their close-up perspective paintings of flowers?

#52 Vincent Van Gogh had an older brother who died at birth. What was his name?

#53 Which famous abstract artist was blamed for stealing the “Mona Lisa”?

#54 Which Spanish painter is referred to as both the last of the old masters and the moderns?

#55 What is a primary color?

#56 What are the three primary colors?

#57 What do you call a combination of magazine cut-outs, pictures, cloth, and other objects?

#58 Which famous painter cut off a part of his ear?

#59 What is the true art term for color?

#60 Black and white are not colors, but…?

#61 La Giaconda is better known as what?

#62 Leonardo Da Vinci invented what technology?

#63 Which is the only piece of artwork that Michelangelo had ever signed?

#64 What object most commonly appears in Picasso’s paintings?

#65 How old is the first known human work of art?

#66 The primary visual element in Impressionist paintings is what?

#67 In which country can you find the Terracota warriors?

#68 In which city can you find David by Michelangelo?

#69 True or False – Vincent van Gogh spent one year in the mental hospital.

#70 In which museum can you find the painting ‘Guernica’ by Pablo Picasso?

#71 Which famous Leonardo Da Vinci painting can you see in the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan?

#72 In which museum can you find the ‘The Birth of Venus’ by Sandro Botticelli?

#73 How many canvases of Marilyn Monroe make up the Andy Warhol piece ‘Shot Marilyns’?

#74 In which city can you find The Thinker by Auguste Rodin?

#75 Which colour is the hair of the lady in ‘In the Car’ by Roy Lichtenstein?

#76 During which century did Vincent Van Gogh live?

#77 Which Italian artist painted ‘The School of Athens’ and ‘Sistine Madonna’?

#78 Which Japanese artist is known for her series of installations called ‘Dots Obsession’?

#79 In which London museum does 007 meet with Q in the James Bond movie Skyfall?

#80 Which artist was known as a polymath?

#81 What disfigured Michelangelo?

#82 What’s another name for wet-on-wet painting?

#83 Who painted "Whistler’s Mother"?

#84 What is Gustav Klimt’s most famous painting?

#85 How long did the Cubism period last?

#86 What name was the extravagant period of art and architecture prevalent in Europe during most of the 17th century?

#87 Which famous painter was also a sculptor, an architect, and an engineer?

#88 Claude Monet is most known for his paintings of what?

#89 The first “artists” of the world used which mediums to produce their work?

#90 Who was the first living person to have their art displayed in The Louvre?

#91 Which period has a French name that translates to “rebirth” in English?

#92 Who designed the Guggenheim Museum?

#93 Who painted the “Girl Before a Mirror” and “The Weeping Woman”?

#94 Which painter continued his work despite having crippling arthritis?

#95 Which famous American painter was initially rejected by the US Navy during World War I for being underweight?

#96 To try and prove that Michelangelo couldn’t paint, which artist that suggested to the Pope that he should paint the Sistine Chapel?

#97 Which artist was struck in the face with a mallet by an envious rival, permanently disfiguring him?

#98 In which country is the famous Sphinx statue located?

#99 What do you call a point with no end?

#100 How many words long is Pablo Picasso’s full name?

#101 The Art Deco movement focuses specifically on which element of art?

#102 The painting “The Surrender of Breda,” painted by Diego Velasquez, carries what theme?