Art Therapy: My Canvas, My Chaos, My Lesson In Patience
Art & Design

Art Therapy: My Canvas, My Chaos, My Lesson In Patience

fionaart Fiona Art
Today was one of those painting days when nothing feels right no matter what you try.

I blew, I spun, I tilted… and the canvas just kept fighting me. At some point I just laughed, poured all the leftover paints on it — and decided to swipe over with black.

And somehow… that’s when it started to work.

This painting turned into a reminder that sometimes you have to stop trying so hard. Let go, breathe, and just let the paint flow where it wants to go. That’s where the magic hides — right after you think you’ve ruined it all.

So here it is — my canvas, my chaos, my lesson in patience.

If your pour doesn’t go the way you planned, don’t give up. Just keep pouring. Sometimes the third (or fourth) try is the one that speaks to your heart.

More info: youtu.be

    Fiona Art

    Fiona Art

    Author, Community member

    I consider myself as a experimental artist. I just like to experiment with different techniques and materials and share my findings to others. Thats how we all grow as artists and peoples. I hope we will continue this adventure together and learn from each other. Hugs from sLOVEnia.

