Art Therapy: My Canvas, My Chaos, My Lesson In Patience

ADVERTISEMENT

Today was one of those painting days when nothing feels right no matter what you try.

I blew, I spun, I tilted… and the canvas just kept fighting me. At some point I just laughed, poured all the leftover paints on it — and decided to swipe over with black.

And somehow… that’s when it started to work.

This painting turned into a reminder that sometimes you have to stop trying so hard. Let go, breathe, and just let the paint flow where it wants to go. That’s where the magic hides — right after you think you’ve ruined it all.

So here it is — my canvas, my chaos, my lesson in patience.

If your pour doesn’t go the way you planned, don’t give up. Just keep pouring. Sometimes the third (or fourth) try is the one that speaks to your heart.

More info: youtu.be

RELATED:

Share icon