When the world shut down in March 2020, artist Eliza Reinhardt began recreating famous paintings using only clothes, bed linen, and things she had around the house. What started as a daily creative challenge quickly became a long-running project, filled with detail, color, and quiet humor.

While her dog Finn is often the star of her other series, these particular recreations feature just Eliza, usually tucked into a corner of the scene, surrounded by carefully arranged fabric that brings each painting to life in a completely new way.

#1

"Van Gogh’s Chair" By Vincent Van Gogh, 1888

Side-by-side comparison of Vincent van Gogh’s chair painting recreated using fabric and creativity by an artist.

eliza_reinhardt Report

    #2

    "Portrait Of A Lady" By Edouard Manet, C. 1879

    Fabrics arranged to creatively recreate a classic masterpiece portrait, showcasing innovative fabric art skill.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #3

    "Self-Portrait With Necklace" By Frida Kahlo, 1933

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic portrait and an artist’s fabric recreation showcasing creativity and fabric art.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #4

    "The Scream" By Edvard Munch, 1893

    Side-by-side comparison of the painting The Scream and an artist’s fabric recreation using clothes and creativity.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #5

    "Portrait Of A Woman With A Black Fichu" By Édouard Manet, 1878

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic portrait and an artist's fabric recreation showcasing creativity and mastery using fabric.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    lindacowly
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago (edited)

    I'm sorry but she's made her look like Rowan Atkinson

    #6

    "Untitled (Scissors - From Pop Shop III)" By Keith Haring, 1989

    Fabric art recreation of a famous Keith Haring masterpiece with a person posing as part of the fabric design.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #7

    "Torso Of Venus" By Vincent Van Gogh, 1886

    Classic statue recreated with fabric and clothing, showcasing artistic creativity in fabric masterpiece recreation.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #8

    "Frog" By Matsumoto Hoji, 1814

    Artist recreates frog masterpiece using fabric and creativity, featuring person and dog posing within fabric art circle.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #9

    "The Green Stripe" By Henri Matisse, 1905

    Side-by-side comparison of a famous painting and an artist’s fabric recreation showcasing creativity and fabric art mastery.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #10

    "Portrait Of An Old Man" By Vincent Van Gogh, 1885

    Side-by-side comparison of a painted masterpiece and an incredible recreation made from fabric and creativity.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #11

    "Head Of A Young Boy (Willi Blab)" By Gabriele Münter, 1908

    Side-by-side comparison of a painted portrait and an artist recreating the masterpiece using fabric and creativity.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #12

    "Miss Meissner" By Edvard Munch, 1907

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic painted portrait and a fabric art recreation using colorful clothes and creativity.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #13

    "An Elegant Girl In A Hat" Byisaac Israels

    Side-by-side image showing a classic portrait painting and a fabric recreation of the masterpiece with a person posing.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #14

    "Le Chat Et La Lune" By Edouard Leon Louis Warschawsky (Aka Edy), 1917

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic moon and black cat artwork and a fabric recreation using creativity and textiles.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #15

    "Suzanne Valadon" By Auguste Renoir, C. 1885

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic painting and its recreation using fabric and creativity by an innovative artist.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #16

    "Saturn Devouring A Son" By Francisco Goya, 1820-23

    Side-by-side comparison of a dark masterpiece and its recreation using fabric and creative textile art.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #17

    "American White Pelican" By Robert Havell After John James Audubon, 1836

    Side-by-side comparison of a pelican masterpiece and its fabric recreation showcasing artist creativity and fabric art skills.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #18

    "Self-Portrait With A Skeleton Arm" By Edvard Munch, 1895

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic portrait and an artist's fabric recreation showing creativity with fabric masterpieces.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #19

    "La Mère De L’artiste" By Paul Gauguin, 1890-1893

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic portrait and an artist’s fabric recreation showcasing creativity and fabric art masterpieces.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #20

    "Selbstbildnis" By Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, 1925-26

    Fabric art recreation of a colorful portrait masterpiece using clothes, creativity, and a person posing as part of the design.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #21

    "Arctic Tern" By Robert Havell After John James Audubon, 1835

    Recreation of a bird masterpiece using fabric and creativity, featuring people and clothing arranged to mimic the original artwork.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #22

    "A Hyacinth With A Dragonfly" By Barbara Regina Dietzchh

    Side-by-side comparison of a floral masterpiece recreated using fabric and creativity by an artist.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #23

    "Untitled" By Keith Haring, 1993

    Side-by-side comparison of iconic artwork recreated using fabric and creativity featuring two figures holding a red heart.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #24

    "The Artist’s Mother" By Paul Cézanne, 1866-67

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic portrait and a fabric recreation demonstrating creativity and fabric artistry.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #25

    "Head Of A Skeleton With A Burning Cigarette" By Vincent Van Gogh, 1886

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic skull painting and an artist’s fabric recreation showcasing creativity and fabric art.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #26

    "Elenka" By Alice Neel, 1936

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic portrait and its creative fabric recreation by an artist using fabric and creativity.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #27

    "Selbstportrait" By Maria Slavona, 1910

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic portrait and an artist's fabric recreation of the masterpiece with creative details.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #28

    "Girl With A Red Ribbon" By Gabriele Münter, 1908

    Side-by-side of a painted portrait and an artist recreating it using fabric and creativity in vibrant colors.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #29

    "Ksenija Atanasijević" By Nadežda Petrović, 1912

    Side-by-side of a classic oil painting and its recreation using fabric and creativity, featuring a portrait of a woman.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #30

    "Spider Iv" By Louise Bourgeois, 1996

    Fabric art recreation of a spider masterpiece with detailed limbs, showcasing creativity and skill using only fabric materials.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #31

    "Ophélie" By Marie Laurencin, Ca. 1930

    Side-by-side of a classic painting and an artist's fabric recreation showcasing creativity and fabric art mastery.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #32

    "Marie Cézanne, The Artist’s Sister" By Paul Cezanne, 1866-67

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic portrait and an artist’s fabric recreation showcasing creativity and fabric art masterpieces.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #33

    "Antoine Dominique Sauveur Aubert (Born 1817), The Artist’s Uncle" By Paul Cézanne, 1866

    Recreation of a classic artwork using fabric and creativity, with a person posing beside the fabric masterpiece.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #34

    "Bretonin" By Alexej Von Jawlensky, 1906

    Side-by-side comparison of a classic painting and a fabric recreation showcasing artist creativity with fabric masterpieces.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

    #35

    "Portrait Of A Child" By Berthe Morisot, 1894

    Side-by-side view of a classic painting and its fabric recreation by an artist using creativity and fabric materials.

    eliza_reinhardt Report

