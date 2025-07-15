ADVERTISEMENT

When the world shut down in March 2020, artist Eliza Reinhardt began recreating famous paintings using only clothes, bed linen, and things she had around the house. What started as a daily creative challenge quickly became a long-running project, filled with detail, color, and quiet humor.

While her dog Finn is often the star of her other series, these particular recreations feature just Eliza, usually tucked into a corner of the scene, surrounded by carefully arranged fabric that brings each painting to life in a completely new way.

