ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli artist Dudi Ben Simon masterfully transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, turning the world into his creative playground. With a keen eye for illusion, he blends everyday objects and photographs into unexpected compositions that challenge perception and invite a second glance.

His art is deceptively simple yet profoundly thought-provoking, delivering its message in an instant—no lengthy explanations needed. Humor, surprise, and curiosity lie at the heart of his work, making the familiar feel fresh and the mundane, magical.

Each of his creations serves as a playful reminder that creativity is all around us—you just have to see the world a little differently.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Braided hair illusion by Dudi Ben Simon, blending real wheat with a photo for a seamless fusion.

dudi ben simon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A banana artistically fused with a yellow sandal, showcasing the art of illusion by Dudi Ben Simon.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Photo blending by Dudi Ben Simon, creating an illusion of a woman's hair merging with a cloud in the sky.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Cinnamon roll creatively placed to mimic a hair bun, showcasing the art of illusion in a playful fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    A lamp positioned beside a photo creates an illusion of water flowing over the figure, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon’s art of illusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Illusion art by Dudi Ben Simon, showing a smiling face with thread spool and needle in creative fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    "Illusion art of hair blended with cake, cut by a fork, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon's fusion creativity."

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Astonishing fusions by Dudi Ben Simon show a woman's face merging with a lobster on a notepad.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A photo of a woman in water cleverly placed in a glass creates an illusion of her resting inside, highlighting artistic fusions.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Astonishing illusion fusion by Dudi Ben Simon shows painted chopsticks aligning with a profile photo.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Yellow handbag resembling an egg yolk being cracked into a white shell, showcasing illusion art fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Striped sock under silver showerhead creating an illusion, showcasing the art of illusion in visual fusions.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    A shoe lace cleverly transformed into a burnt matchstick, showcasing the art of illusion and astonishing fusions.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Glass over photo creates an illusion of a teardrop, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon’s fusion art technique.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Creative illusion art by Dudi Ben Simon, merging Statue of Liberty and a man's profile on layered photos.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    French fry with ketchup blends into a photo of red lips, showcasing the art of illusion and creative fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Green handbag and photo creatively fused, part of Dudi Ben Simon's illusion art.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Astonishing fusion art by Dudi Ben Simon: a pine cone merges with a photo of a woman underwater, resembling a mermaid.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    A melting candle resembling an ice cream bar, illustrating the art of illusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A soccer ball creatively merged with a photo, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon's illusion art.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Baseball player and bread merge in a clever illusion, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon's art of illusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    A croissant fused with a leather belt, showcasing the art of illusion by Dudi Ben Simon.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Man on horse photo blends with book, creating an illusion by Dudi Ben Simon, featuring clever artistic fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Tin foil shaped like a dress under a photo of a saluting woman, illustrating the art of illusion in clever fusions.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Astonishing illusion by Dudi Ben Simon: a man appears to float in a pool, printed on paper inside a wooden bowl.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Yellow boot fused with an orange, showcasing art of illusion by Dudi Ben Simon.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A lamp with a photo of hair, creating an optical illusion of a head, exemplifies Dudi Ben Simon’s creative fusions.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Shoe heel cleverly fused with bread slice, showcasing the art of illusion in a creative design.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Illusion art: Seashell resembling a closed eye with eyelashes on sandy beach.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    A fork twists spaghetti into a white sneaker, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon's illusion art.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Creative illusion with red profile merged onto a chocolate ice cream, showcasing astonishing fusions.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Illusion art by Dudi Ben Simon: a person in a yellow jacket with a lemon half on the head creating a fusion effect.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Illusion with a coffee scoop resembling a toenail created by Dudi Ben Simon’s fusion art.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    A black glove with an ice cream cone, creating an illusionary fusion on a wooden table.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Yellow glove illusion blends with an eggshell, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon's artistic fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Red scissors cleverly aligned with a smiling face image, creating an illusionary fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Art of illusion with an artichoke creating a shoe heel effect, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon's creative fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    A lemon shaped like a pouch with a drawstring, showcasing illusion art fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Illusion art by Dudi Ben Simon featuring a photo overlay on a pink bag creating a face fusion effect.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Illusion art by Dudi Ben Simon: flower merging with a Pringles can, chip resembling a petal in creative fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    A clever illusion fusion by Dudi Ben Simon featuring a cable resembling dreadlocks on a portrait.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Chili pepper mimicking lipstick on a concrete background, showcasing illusion and fusion art.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Headphones creatively placed to appear as a bikini top in an art illusion by Dudi Ben Simon.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Shell illusion blending into hair photo, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon’s art of illusion and fusion creativity.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Finger illusion by Dudi Ben Simon, orange nail mimics candle flame on a pink candle, showcasing art of illusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Faucet illusion by Dudi Ben Simon: tap and painted nail create a surreal fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    A white fingernail mimics a daisy petal, showcasing illusion art and creative fusion with a flower.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Illusion art by Dudi Ben Simon: a pumpkin slice resembling a handbag with a black handle.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Wine glass and shoe fusion showcasing Dudi Ben Simon's illusion art creativity in a minimalist setting.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Pink strap with a twisted marshmallow, an illusionary fusion showcasing art of illusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Creative fusion art combining paper fan and fashion photo, illustrating illusion by Dudi Ben Simon.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Sliced vegetables creatively linked with a carabiner, showcasing art of illusion and astonishing fusions in design.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Banana illusion art by Dudi Ben Simon; a banana and its reflection create a full circle on a mirrored surface.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Sunglasses creatively placed on an image, showcasing the art of illusion through visual fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Rubber bands creatively positioned on a photo, mimicking hair, showcasing art of illusion and fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Coiled cable resembling hair on a profile photo, showcasing the art of illusion and creative fusions.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Astonishing illusion art by Dudi Ben Simon showing a fusion of a cookie and a person's head.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    The Art Of Illusion: Dudi Ben Simon’s Astonishing Fusions

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Avocado illusion by Dudi Ben Simon: sleek metallic object hovering above halved avocado with seed.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Illusion art by Dudi Ben Simon: Eyeglasses frame highlighting a wood grain resembling an eye.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    A creative illusion by Dudi Ben Simon, blending a photo of a face with grains from a spoon on a wooden surface.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Grilled sandwich illusion with yellow gloves, showcasing artistic fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    A desk lamp cleverly aligned with a photo creates an illusion of a dress, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon's art fusions.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Illusion art by Dudi Ben Simon, depicting a photo of a man's eye with a fork resembling an eyebrow.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Sneaker with green plant laces, showcasing Dudi Ben Simon's art of illusion and creative fusions.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Astonishing fusion of belt and onion on a wooden board with a knife in Dudi Ben Simon creation.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Knife slicing glove resembling cucumber, showcasing art of illusion and fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Salt shaker and beach illusion by Dudi Ben Simon, creating an astonishing visual fusion with sand-like effect.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Astonishing illusion of a brown puffer jacket blending into a chocolate bar, showcasing artistic fusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that length of jacket are called "mammakorv" (mom sausage) here, apparently.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #70

    Fusion artwork by Dudi Ben Simon: a head merges seamlessly with a green leaf, creating a surreal illusion.

    dudi ben simon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!