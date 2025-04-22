ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a self-taught artist with a deep love for drawing—it’s been a constant in my life for as long as I can remember.

I’m always learning, always growing—whether it’s sketching, photography, illustration, or simply exploring new ideas. My creative journey is a mix of curiosity and persistence, fueled by a desire to express something honest and meaningful.

At 48, I finally gave myself permission to fully dive into what I’d always dreamed of doing. It was a turning point—a moment where I stopped doubting and started believing that I could truly make it happen. And from that moment on, I haven’t looked back.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Kaliyantra…..as A Whole

Kaliyantra…..as A Whole

Manoj Singh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Trippy Tangle

    Trippy Tangle

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Crumbled

    Crumbled

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Kaliyantra..details

    Kaliyantra..details

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Look Who’s Looking

    Look Who’s Looking

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Kaliyantra .. Details

    Kaliyantra .. Details

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Kaliyantra…details

    Kaliyantra…details

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Kaliyantra..details

    Kaliyantra..details

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Kaliyantra…details

    Kaliyantra…details

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #10

    Kaliyantra..details

    Kaliyantra..details

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Kaliyantra..details

    Kaliyantra..details

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Web Of Remains

    Web Of Remains

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Princes In Hell

    Princes In Hell

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Goodbye Summer

    Goodbye Summer

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Get Tangled

    Get Tangled

    Manoj Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish