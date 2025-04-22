15submissions
Art In Me Series (15 Pics)
I’m a self-taught artist with a deep love for drawing—it’s been a constant in my life for as long as I can remember.
I’m always learning, always growing—whether it’s sketching, photography, illustration, or simply exploring new ideas. My creative journey is a mix of curiosity and persistence, fueled by a desire to express something honest and meaningful.
At 48, I finally gave myself permission to fully dive into what I’d always dreamed of doing. It was a turning point—a moment where I stopped doubting and started believing that I could truly make it happen. And from that moment on, I haven’t looked back.
Kaliyantra…..as A Whole
Trippy Tangle
Crumbled
Kaliyantra..details
Look Who’s Looking
Kaliyantra .. Details
Kaliyantra…details
Kaliyantra..details
Kaliyantra…details
Kaliyantra..details
Kaliyantra..details
Web Of Remains
Princes In Hell
Goodbye Summer
Get Tangled
