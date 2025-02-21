ADVERTISEMENT

Archimedes’ Hot Tub cartoons, as their creator Thomas Leclercq notes on his Instagram @archimedeshottub, are designed to be enjoyed in the shower. With their minimalist aesthetic, these cartoons expertly blend irony, everyday absurdities, and a hint of existential philosophy.

What truly captivates in these illustrations is their graphic simplicity and the way they provoke deep reflection, all while maintaining a sense of humor. Leclercq, an illustrator and animated film director based in Brussels, masterfully balances life’s contemplative moments with a good laugh.

More info: Instagram

#1

Cartoon of someone in a bathtub with a rubber duck, a person nearby talking about long bath time and ideas.

At least the little ducky seems to have faith in him

    #2

    Cartoon of two dogs reading in bed, discussing "Who's a Good Boy?" with existential humor.

    #3

    Man and dog in existential cartoon by Thomas Leclercq, with "bad dog" sign shown humorously.

    #4

    Dog excitedly reading list on laptop; existential cartoons humor by Thomas Leclercq.

    #5

    Cartoon shows a couple in a plant shop humorously discussing which plant they might kill, reflecting on existential themes.

    #6

    Existential cartoon with a clown in bed, holding a balloon and a balloon animal, while a person looks unimpressed.

    #7

    Cartoon character exclaims "Eureka!" in a bathtub, referencing an existential discovery moment.

    #8

    Alien family discussing existential topics in a humorous cartoon setting by Thomas Leclercq.

    #9

    Cartoon of a person with a guitar looking up at a person in a tower, questioning their song choice, with an existential theme.

    #10

    Child holding socks near Christmas tree, expressing disappointment while Santa peeks through the window. Existential cartoons theme.

    #11

    Existential cartoon with snowman detective investigating melted snowman crime scene.

    #12

    Cartoon by Thomas Leclercq: A creature with stitches on a chair using a phone, two scientists discuss nearby.

    #13

    Cartoon of Superman confronting robbers with revised logo on chest.

    #14

    Elephant in a shop talking to a woman. Shelves filled with pottery in the background. Existential cartoon theme.

    #15

    Genie pondering under the night sky, illustrating an existential cartoon by Thomas Leclercq.

    #16

    Parrot ordering at a drive-thru, reflecting existential humor from Thomas Leclercq cartoons.

    #17

    Two cartoon scarecrows in coats, with one excitedly exclaiming over a straw gift.

    #18

    Cartoon by Thomas Leclercq featuring three monkeys on a branch discussing a cereal box character.

    #19

    Robots at breakfast table with expressions of doubt, surrounded by food items and toaster.

    #20

    Three mimes from Mime Express humorously carry invisible objects, illustrating existential cartoons.

    #21

    Cavemen puzzled by unlit barbecue, highlighting existential humor in Thomas Leclercq's cartoons.

    #22

    Cartoon of quirky creatures on a shore, discussing an overbooked boat, adding existential humor to the scene.

    #23

    Reindeer discussing disbelief in Santa next to a sleigh.

    #24

    Violinists playing passionately, one looks nervous without a violin. Existential humor by Thomas Leclercq.

    #25

    Man sitting on a small island with a palm tree, looking at a distant ship; an existential cartoon.

    #26

    Cartoon of a painter with mustache, palette in hand, looking puzzled at three unimpressive models.

    #27

    A man with a sign says "World Ends Tomorrow," while another replies about a dentist appointment. Existential cartoon humor.

    #28

    Cartoon of Santa at a TED talk, addressing an audience with an existential message about being the real Santa.

    #29

    Cartoon by Thomas Leclercq of a man presenting a graph to a skeptical businessman in an office setting.

    #30

    Cartoon of a scientist holding instructions, frustrated next to a misassembled figure in a suit.

    #31

    Existential cartoon by Thomas Leclercq showing a judge dismissing a case due to snow, with a prisoner in court.

    #32

    Existential cartoon showing Batman and Robin selling cleaning supplies with speech bubble promoting bat-themed products.

