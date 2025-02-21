ADVERTISEMENT

Archimedes’ Hot Tub cartoons, as their creator Thomas Leclercq notes on his Instagram @archimedeshottub, are designed to be enjoyed in the shower. With their minimalist aesthetic, these cartoons expertly blend irony, everyday absurdities, and a hint of existential philosophy.

What truly captivates in these illustrations is their graphic simplicity and the way they provoke deep reflection, all while maintaining a sense of humor. Leclercq, an illustrator and animated film director based in Brussels, masterfully balances life’s contemplative moments with a good laugh.

More info: Instagram