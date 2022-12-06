Does anyone have any tips on how to get these 2 to get along? Baba Yaga has been with us for about a month. He's a 7 yr old Russian blue. He's an extroverted boy, and so sweet and affectionate, unusually so!

Cinder, our 6 yr old tortie is more introverted. It takes her a while to warm up to people. She became attached very quickly to me and my boyfriend. Both cats are rescues, but Cinder was much worse off than Baba when we found her. She was starved, so weak she couldn't walk.

It took a couple of months to nurse her back to health. I'm not sure if any of that is relevant, but she went through a lot of trauma. She's very timid, and not aggressive in the least, and I worried that she might be bullied, but it was the opposite. She asserted herself right away. And while they aren't, and haven't fought, Cinder will come into our bedroom, (where baba has been staying), and just hiss at him and run away. She's also been isolating herself, staying on the opposite side of the house. How can I encourage them to interact?

Or should I just let them be and see what happens?

Cinder has anxiety, apparently, she was born that way, but I'm sure some of it is trauma. We've discussed getting another cat because Cinder has separation anxiety, and we thought she could use a buddy. I've read it can take months for some cats to get along, but I can help but worry that maybe another cat isn't right for Cinder. Baba is nervous to leave the bedroom but has been slowly exploring in short bursts.

I want both cats to be happy and feel comfortable in their home. Sorry for the babbling, but I'd appreciate any insight or advice!