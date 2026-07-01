This Artist Made 49 Heartfelt Comics That Capture Life’s Most Honest EmotionsInterview With Artist
Sometimes, the most comforting words don't come from long conversations, but from a simple drawing that perfectly captures how we feel. That is the idea behind Go Nana's World, the heartfelt comic series created by Belgian illustrator Marlies.
Born in 1992 in Bruges, Belgium, Marlies has been living in Lokeren since 2020. Although today she works as an illustrator, graphic designer, and motion designer, and is currently teaching herself animation, her career didn't begin in the creative industry.
Scroll down to see some of Marlies' best comics, and don't forget to tell us which one resonated with you the most.
More info: Instagram | gonanasworld.com | Facebook
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"I studied to become a childcare worker," she told Bored Panda. "But the day I turned 18, I quit school."
After leaving school, Marlies spent several years working as a cashier. Even then, however, art remained an important part of her life.
"I always had a deep passion for drawing and creating things; it has always helped me find peace in life."
She had also attended part-time art classes while growing up, where she learned perspective, shading techniques, and other artistic fundamentals that would later become the foundation of her illustrations.
A major turning point came in 2020, when she moved to Lokeren for work.
"When I moved to Lokeren, I was 28. I moved here for work, and together with my boyfriend and a friend, we started a web design company that is pretty successful now."
But behind the exciting new chapter was an incredibly painful one.
"However, I went through a depression at the time. It was just too many things happening all at once."
Shortly before the move, Marlies lost one of her best friends to cancer.
"I lost one of my best friends shortly before the move due to cancer; she was, and always will be, 24."
Unable to express everything she was feeling through words, she found another way.
"As cliché as it sounds, Go Nana's World was born out of that depression. I've never been much of a talker, so to process everything, I basically drew it all out."
She launched the Instagram page shortly before the summer of 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdowns, never imagining how many people would eventually relate to her work.
"It actually started as an outlet for my feelings."
Today, however, the project has a very different purpose.
"Right now, it is more of a platform where I want to give hope to people through the content I make, creating a feeling that you're not the only one going through this."
That philosophy is reflected throughout her comics. Rather than pretending life is always positive, Marlies openly explores fear, vulnerability, self-doubt, loneliness, and overthinking. Yet every illustration carries a quiet optimism, gently reminding readers that healing isn't about becoming perfect – it's about continuing to move forward.
Looking through her comics, it's easy to recognize situations many people experience every day: struggling to silence an anxious mind, learning to set healthy boundaries, comparing ourselves to others, discovering the importance of self-compassion, finding comfort in true friendships, embracing imperfections, and celebrating even the smallest victories. With adorable characters and subtle humor, she turns difficult emotions into something approachable, often leaving readers smiling while also feeling deeply understood.
Fortunately, life looks very different for Marlies today.
"As my depression is behind me now, I have had the chance to find peace again, supported by very good friends and an amazing family."
Another life-changing moment arrived in 2022, when she became a mother.
That new chapter naturally found its way into her artwork, adding even more warmth, hope, and appreciation for life's small moments.
Although Go Nana's World started purely as a personal project, it has continued to evolve in unexpected ways.
"When I started the Instagram page, it wasn't meant to become a webshop."
That changed after a simple suggestion from a friend.
"But last year, a friend said, 'Why don't you start a webshop?' Since we work in web design every day, this was a very easy and logical step to make."
The result is GoNanasWorld.com, which officially launches on July 1. The webshop features a carefully selected collection of sustainable, unisex clothing for adults, children, and babies, allowing families to wear matching outfits inspired by her artwork. Visitors can also purchase greeting cards featuring Go Nana's World illustrations or commission custom artwork.