Shortly before the move, Marlies lost one of her best friends to cancer.

"I lost one of my best friends shortly before the move due to cancer; she was, and always will be, 24."

Unable to express everything she was feeling through words, she found another way.

"As cliché as it sounds, Go Nana's World was born out of that depression. I've never been much of a talker, so to process everything, I basically drew it all out."

She launched the Instagram page shortly before the summer of 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdowns, never imagining how many people would eventually relate to her work.

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"It actually started as an outlet for my feelings."

Today, however, the project has a very different purpose.

"Right now, it is more of a platform where I want to give hope to people through the content I make, creating a feeling that you're not the only one going through this."

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That philosophy is reflected throughout her comics. Rather than pretending life is always positive, Marlies openly explores fear, vulnerability, self-doubt, loneliness, and overthinking. Yet every illustration carries a quiet optimism, gently reminding readers that healing isn't about becoming perfect – it's about continuing to move forward.