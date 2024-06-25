Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Roommate Keeps Turning Off The AC In The Middle Of The Night, Blames It On Her Eating Disorder
Relationships

Roommate Keeps Turning Off The AC In The Middle Of The Night, Blames It On Her Eating Disorder

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

If you live in a hot place, air conditioning is your savior in the summer. Some people might prefer to suffer through the heat, but sweating non stop is neither enjoyable nor necessary when we live in a time of modern conveniences.

That’s why one woman prefers to keep the A/C running in her apartment 24 hours a day when it’s warm out. But her roommate believes it’s insensitive to her eating disorder recovery to keep the cold air blasting. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, as well as some of the replies readers shared. 

Air conditioning is a godsend for those who live in hot climates

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman is tired of waking up sweaty because her roommate keeps turning the A/C off

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: OlgaGubskaya / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: benzpls

Heat can become extremely dangerous when people have no way to cool down

If you live in a cold place, you may have easily lived your entire life without air conditioning. Perhaps you pull out a fan for a few days in the summer, but for the most part, your home is either comfortable or in need of heating. But as someone who lived 18 years in South Texas, I can say that cool air is a necessity for many people around the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman in this story noted that temperatures have been in the 90s (F) where she lives recently (32-37°C), which is certainly warm enough to be sweating. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, heat is a common environmental and occupational health hazard. Especially today, with climate change, hot weather is becoming more and more dangerous.

WHO reports that heat-related deaths in seniors increased by about 85% between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021. And between 2000 and 2019, about 489,000 people died due to excess heat. Nearly half of these deaths occurred in Asia, while 36% took place in Europe.

Considering that a person’s internal body temperature only needs to reach 104°F (40°C) to have a heat stroke, it’s important to take the dangers of hot weather seriously when temperatures reach the 90s. 

Sleep experts recommend keeping our bedrooms cool at night

When it comes to temperatures at night time, the Sleep Foundation says that the ideal temperature to sleep in is between 65-68°F (18-20°C). And getting a good night’s sleep in a hot room can be nearly impossible.

Warm temperatures can cause us to become restless and feel sweaty and dehydrated while trying to doze off. A hot bedroom might also “interfere with the body’s thermoregulation abilities and cause fatigue,” the sleep experts note. 

But this story is about more than just the air conditioner argument. The roommate in this story is recovering from anorexia, and according to Medical News Today, feeling cold constantly is a common symptom of those struggling with anorexia nervosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This eating disorder often causes people to maintain a lower core temperature, and they might also have low levels of body fat, which can reduce their basal metabolic rate.  

Eating disorder recovery can be a long and painful process

Other common symptoms of anorexia include weight loss, stomach issues such as cramping or constipation, dizziness or fainting, irregular periods, dry or brittle hair and nails, feeling weak, taking a long time for wounds to heal, having an intense fear of gaining weight, restricting foods, being secretive about eating, fear of eating in public and social isolation.

It’s wonderful that the roommate in this story has committed to recovery, as anorexia has the highest mortality rate of any mental disorder, Eating Disorder Hope reports. Recovery is not an easy process though, and it can take a huge toll on the person with the eating disorder and everyone around them. 

Especially in the beginning, it can exacerbate any existing feelings of anxiety around food and a person’s body, as they have to re-learn how to properly fuel themselves. The National Eating Disorders Collaboration notes that support, hope, self-compassion, identity, meaning and purpose and empowerment are all key components of the recovery process.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. Do you think it’s fair for this woman to put her foot down about the air conditioning? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda piece discussing similar drama, look no further than right here!

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers agreed that the woman should be allowed to keep the A/C on

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some thought that the woman was being insensitive to her roommate

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

6

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
pennylost avatar
Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"YTA - your heat sensitivity is not her problem." Wtf? And the roommate's cold sensitivity is not the OP's problem! YTA comments are wild.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
whatonceis avatar
Lance LaRocque
Lance LaRocque
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My preference is for the night sleeping temp to be 59F (15C). Once the temp hits 77F (25C) that's way to hot to sleep. If the person who needs the AC to sleep loses there job because of it and is unable to get another, then what?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
adammichael_2 avatar
Guy-Incognito
Guy-Incognito
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone saying yta obviously doesn't live anywhere where it gets hot.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
pennylost avatar
Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"YTA - your heat sensitivity is not her problem." Wtf? And the roommate's cold sensitivity is not the OP's problem! YTA comments are wild.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
whatonceis avatar
Lance LaRocque
Lance LaRocque
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My preference is for the night sleeping temp to be 59F (15C). Once the temp hits 77F (25C) that's way to hot to sleep. If the person who needs the AC to sleep loses there job because of it and is unable to get another, then what?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
adammichael_2 avatar
Guy-Incognito
Guy-Incognito
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone saying yta obviously doesn't live anywhere where it gets hot.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda