Roommate Keeps Turning Off The AC In The Middle Of The Night, Blames It On Her Eating Disorder

ADVERTISEMENT

If you live in a hot place, air conditioning is your savior in the summer. Some people might prefer to suffer through the heat, but sweating non stop is neither enjoyable nor necessary when we live in a time of modern conveniences.

That’s why one woman prefers to keep the A/C running in her apartment 24 hours a day when it’s warm out. But her roommate believes it’s insensitive to her eating disorder recovery to keep the cold air blasting. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

Air conditioning is a godsend for those who live in hot climates

Share icon

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman is tired of waking up sweaty because her roommate keeps turning the A/C off

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: OlgaGubskaya / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: benzpls

Heat can become extremely dangerous when people have no way to cool down

If you live in a cold place, you may have easily lived your entire life without air conditioning. Perhaps you pull out a fan for a few days in the summer, but for the most part, your home is either comfortable or in need of heating. But as someone who lived 18 years in South Texas, I can say that cool air is a necessity for many people around the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman in this story noted that temperatures have been in the 90s (F) where she lives recently (32-37°C), which is certainly warm enough to be sweating. In fact, according to the World Health Organization, heat is a common environmental and occupational health hazard. Especially today, with climate change, hot weather is becoming more and more dangerous.

WHO reports that heat-related deaths in seniors increased by about 85% between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021. And between 2000 and 2019, about 489,000 people died due to excess heat. Nearly half of these deaths occurred in Asia, while 36% took place in Europe.

Considering that a person’s internal body temperature only needs to reach 104°F (40°C) to have a heat stroke, it’s important to take the dangers of hot weather seriously when temperatures reach the 90s.

Sleep experts recommend keeping our bedrooms cool at night

When it comes to temperatures at night time, the Sleep Foundation says that the ideal temperature to sleep in is between 65-68°F (18-20°C). And getting a good night’s sleep in a hot room can be nearly impossible.

Warm temperatures can cause us to become restless and feel sweaty and dehydrated while trying to doze off. A hot bedroom might also “interfere with the body’s thermoregulation abilities and cause fatigue,” the sleep experts note.

But this story is about more than just the air conditioner argument. The roommate in this story is recovering from anorexia, and according to Medical News Today, feeling cold constantly is a common symptom of those struggling with anorexia nervosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This eating disorder often causes people to maintain a lower core temperature, and they might also have low levels of body fat, which can reduce their basal metabolic rate.

Eating disorder recovery can be a long and painful process

Other common symptoms of anorexia include weight loss, stomach issues such as cramping or constipation, dizziness or fainting, irregular periods, dry or brittle hair and nails, feeling weak, taking a long time for wounds to heal, having an intense fear of gaining weight, restricting foods, being secretive about eating, fear of eating in public and social isolation.

It’s wonderful that the roommate in this story has committed to recovery, as anorexia has the highest mortality rate of any mental disorder, Eating Disorder Hope reports. Recovery is not an easy process though, and it can take a huge toll on the person with the eating disorder and everyone around them.

Especially in the beginning, it can exacerbate any existing feelings of anxiety around food and a person’s body, as they have to re-learn how to properly fuel themselves. The National Eating Disorders Collaboration notes that support, hope, self-compassion, identity, meaning and purpose and empowerment are all key components of the recovery process.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. Do you think it’s fair for this woman to put her foot down about the air conditioning? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda piece discussing similar drama, look no further than right here!

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers agreed that the woman should be allowed to keep the A/C on

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

However, some thought that the woman was being insensitive to her roommate