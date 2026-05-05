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Sometimes, going to the store isn’t just a quick in-and-out. Maybe you have time, maybe you’re meticulously picking the freshest fruits and veggies, and reading where the products are coming from, so you know your money goes to the right places. It can be a mini adventure.

That’s why one father tried to make trips to the shop as special as he could for his daughter. And he was so determined that after a woman complained about his child’s manners, he decided to get petty revenge on her. Below, you’ll find the story this dad told on Reddit, along with some of the replies he received from amused readers.

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This father turns trips to the grocery store into playtime with his daughter

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not the actual photo)

So when an older woman complained about them having fun, he couldn’t let it slide

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Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Ananthu Ganesh / unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not actual photo)

Later, the dad added a few more thoughts after reading some of the replies to his post

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Image credits: tarzanismypony

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Many shoppers dread trips to the grocery store

Of course, going to the grocery store seems less fun when you notice the prices of food, toiletries, and cleaning supplies skyrocket every day.

Plus, Stephanie Vermillion at HuffPost says that agoraphobia can make you dread it, too. Many shoppers feel anxiety about all of the uncertainties that await them at the store, such as how many parking spots will be available, how long the checkout lines will be, how crowded the aisles will be, if they’ll even have everything in stock and more.

Some people might go to their favorite Trader Joe’s at 8 am just because entering any later — when the store and parking lots are full — feels just too nerve-racking. And that’s perfectly fine.

Fear of the unknown isn’t the only stressor that can come from the grocery store, though. HuffPost notes that some customers, particularly those with larger bodies, may worry about being judged by fellow shoppers as they try to maneuver through the aisles.

Parents are always looking for ways to keep their kids entertained while shopping

Image credits: Gustavo Fring / pexels (not actual photo)

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Popping into the shop to grab groceries can incite anxiety in anyone, but it can be particularly challenging for parents who have to bring their little ones along. Kids get bored easily, and it can be impossible to predict a young child’s mood even a few minutes into the future. They might be happy one moment and throw a tantrum that attracts the attention of dozens of Walmart shoppers only seconds later. So there is nothing wrong with moms and dads going out of their way to make sure that trips to the store aren’t torturous.

Baby Foodie recommends getting your little ones involved while shopping, so they don’t get bored. You can make lists with them ahead of time, so they’ll have a job while in the store. And you might even be able to give them a tiny shopping cart to put their own items in, if the store has those available. You can even turn shopping into a game, allowing them to choose one item of every color of the rainbow, or to decide what will be for dinner and find all of the appropriate ingredients.

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Taking little ones along to the store can even be a great learning opportunity

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It’s wise to be intentional about what time you’re going shopping with your kids, and don’t expect to be in and out of the shop quickly when they’re tagging along. If the store you’re at has a self-checkout option, you might want to let your kiddos scan some items or bag the items (with supervision) too. Praise them for behaving well in the store and find appropriate ways to reward them so grocery shopping becomes a positive experience.

Taking your kids with you to the shop can help teach them a variety of lessons and skills. Creating a budget and having limits on how much you can spend can be a great math lesson, while reading labels and signs in the store can be helpful for literacy. You can also teach kiddos about nutrition and the importance of eating a healthy diet by choosing foods that will properly fuel them.

And if you’re a parent who works a full-time job and often feels like you don’t have enough time with your little ones, trips to the supermarket can even be a bonding experience. Quality and quantity of time are important, so if that means zooming around the store in a “race cart,” so be it! We would love to hear your thoughts on this story of petty revenge in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring grocery store drama, check out this piece next!

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Amused readers applauded the dad for having fun with his daughter and shared similar stories of their own

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