Anna Nicole Smith’s Look-Alike 18YO Daughter Sends Fans Into Frenzy Wearing Mom’s Dress
Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike daughter in a black dress standing beside a large bouquet of red roses indoors.
Celebrities, News

Anna Nicole Smith’s Look-Alike 18YO Daughter Sends Fans Into Frenzy Wearing Mom’s Dress

Dannielynn Birkhead is honoring her late mother, Anna Nicole Smith, with a touching, intimate fashion decision.

As the model attended the annual Barnstable Brown Gala on Friday, May 2, the eve before Saturday’s 2025 Kentucky Derby, she decided to wear the exact same gown her mom wore to the event in 2004.

It was a dress that reached the floor, featuring a plunging V-neckline with straps embellished with sparkling crystals.

Highlights
  • Dannielynn Birkhead wore her late mother Anna Nicole Smith's 2004 Barnstable Brown Gala gown, honoring her memory 21 years later.
  • Larry Birkhead, the teenager's father, stored his late wife's dress for years and found the moment emotional seeing his daughter wear it.
  • Dannielynn described wearing her mom's dress as the closest thing to a hug she can get.
    Dannielynn Birkhead paid tribute to her late mother by wearing the same dress she wore to the Barnstable Brown Gala, 21 years ago

    18-year-old Anna Nicole Smith look-alike wearing her mom's black dress, smiling beside a large red rose arrangement.

    Image credits: larryanddannielynn

    In an interview with Access Hollywood, Birkhead shared a little insight on what this event meant to her and how the occasion held such a special meaning.

    “This is the closest to a hug I can get from her,” she said.

    Larry Birkhead, her father and Smith’s husband, appeared just as emotional as he shared the moment on social media.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter in a glamorous black dress posing next to a bouquet of red roses.

    Image credits: larryanddannielynn

    “Dannielynn is wearing Anna Nicole’s dress that she wore 21 years ago to this same event,” he wrote. “Life full circle. She said she chose the dress because it was her Mom’s and ‘super cool.’”

    And it seems as if the father-daughter duo were preparing for this moment for a long time.

    It was a “special” moment for both Dannielynn and her father

    Woman resembling Anna Nicole Smith wearing a black dress and waving at an event, capturing look-alike daughter fashion frenzy.

    Image credits: Jeff Snyder/Getty Images

    Blonde woman resembling Anna Nicole Smith smiles wearing a backless dress with sparkling straps at an event.

    Image credits: Jeff Snyder/Getty Images

    As Larry told PEOPLE, he’s had the dress stored away “for years” and finally seeing it on his daughter tugged on both of their heartstrings.

    “It was emotional because the last time I saw that dress was on Anna,” he said, who had met the late actress at the Barnstable Gala in 2003.

    Her father had kept the dress stored away for many years

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter in a black dress posing with a man on a purple chair indoors.

    Image credits: larryanddannielynn

    After Smith passed away due to an accidental dr–g overdose when her daughter was only 5 months old, the 52-year-old recalled how Dannielynn gravitated towards the dress, always managing to put her hands on the material as “a little girl.”

    “Now that she’s actually old enough to wear it, it just seems surreal that we’re at this moment,” he said. 

    While the 18-year-old was the one to pick out her mother’s gown, Larry mentioned it was “a little edgier for her than most dresses she wears.”

    “I think she’s doing a fashion experiment for herself,” he shared. “Also, I think it’s really meaningful for her to wear. I’m just glad she’s going through and starting to wear some of [Smith’s clothes] because she could literally pick out an outfit a day for the rest of her life and never wear the same thing twice with everything.”

    It also appeared as if Larry spends “over $200,000 in storage bills” in order to preserve his late wife’s clothes and belongings for his daughter.

    Anna Nicole Smith passed away when Dannielynn was just 5 months old

    Blonde young woman resembling Anna Nicole Smith hugging a man outdoors with trees in the background.

    Image credits: Larry Birkhead

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18-year-old daughter smiling with a man in a casual indoor arena setting.

    Image credits: larryanddannielynn

    “[I] just hope that she would appreciate some of these things someday,” he said. “She’s just now starting to get into the curiosity of some of the fashion and things in her mom’s world.”

    He continued, “When somebody passes away, you think, ‘Oh, I’m not getting rid of anything. And then you go through the emotions of, okay, do I really want this? Do I really need this? … and you think, ‘Well, if there’s just one thing in here that she can connect with, that gives her a sense of who her mom was.

    The 18-year-old is just now starting to step into her mother’s world of fashion

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18-year-old daughter wearing mom's black lace dress by the beach at sunset.

    Image credits: larryanddannielynn

    “So it was really special that she picked out the dress to wear.”

    Dannielynn and her father have made it an annual tradition to go to the Kentucky Derby every year, with the teenager’s debut happening when she was just three years old, as Larry described it as “born out of the babysitter cancelling on me the first year I brought her.”

    When it was clear everyone joined the little girl’s presence, saying she was “cute,” her father decided to continue bringing her to the event, especially because “she wasn’t that much trouble.”

    “Then people started looking for us and then the outfits had to be bigger,” he added.

    “She has her moms smile,” one comment read

    18-year-old daughter resembling Anna Nicole Smith wears her mom's iconic dress, captivating fans with the look-alike style.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18-year-old daughter wearing her mom's dress, sparking excitement among fans online.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18-year-old daughter wearing her mom's iconic dress, sparking fan excitement online.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter wearing mom's dress, sending fans into a frenzy with her style.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18-year-old daughter wearing her mom's dress, sparking excitement among fans.

    Comment by jazzyx26 expressing disbelief at how grown up Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18-year-old daughter appears.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike daughter Dannielynn wears mom’s dress in a heartfelt and stylish tribute on the red carpet.

    Comment praising Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter for growing up away from the spotlight.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter stuns fans wearing her mom's iconic dress at an event.

    Comment praising Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter for resembling her mom and complimenting her upbringing.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter wearing mom's dress, captivating fans with her striking resemblance and style.

    18-year-old Anna Nicole Smith look-alike daughter wearing her mom's iconic dress, stunning fans with striking resemblance.

    Comment on post by Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter wearing mom's dress, expressing admiration for hair styling.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter wearing mom's dress, sending fans into a frenzy with her style.

    Comment about Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike daughter wearing her dress sparking fan excitement online.

    18YO daughter resembling Anna Nicole Smith stuns fans wearing her mom’s iconic dress in elegant pose outdoors.

    18-year-old Anna Nicole Smith look-alike daughter wearing her mom’s iconic dress, sparking excitement among fans.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18-year-old daughter wearing her mom's dress, sparking excitement among fans.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter stuns fans wearing her mom’s iconic dress, sparking a frenzy online.

    Anna Nicole Smith's look-alike 18YO daughter stuns fans wearing her mom's iconic dress at a special event.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Tyranamar
    Tyranamar
    Tyranamar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a beautiful girl. But she looks way dorkier than her mom. Nothing about her posture screams confidence. She's got those hunched shoulders that say excuse me for being here. Please don't look at me too hard. I'm guessing dad is behind this. Trying to make her into a miniature Anna Nicole. When it's clearly not who she is. Which BTW is a good thing. It's good to be your own person.

