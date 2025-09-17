Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Outfit Is Fire”: Anna Delvey Sparks Buzz After Walking NYFW Runway With Ankle Monitor
Anna Delvey posing in a bold outfit with a lace bonnet at NYFW runway, sparking buzz with ankle monitor visible.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“The Outfit Is Fire”: Anna Delvey Sparks Buzz After Walking NYFW Runway With Ankle Monitor

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Anna Delvey, the infamous “fake heiress” turned socialite provocateur, walked the New York Fashion Week runway at Elena Velez’s Spring/Summer 2026 show on Tuesday night, and she has the internet buzzing. 

While her presence itself was worthy of controversy, Delvey also decided to wear a provocative ensemble that was equal parts uncanny and risque. 

Highlights
  • Anna Delvey returned to New York Fashion Week in lingerie and her ever-present ankle monitor.
  • The “fake heiress” walked Elena Velez’s Spring/Summer 2026 show at The Box.
  • From salmon-sperm facials to media projects, Delvey is shaping her comeback.

Her most striking accessory, however, was her court-ordered ankle monitor.

    Anna Delvey turned a probation accessory into a runway statement

    Anna Delvey posing in a cream dress and black ankle monitor, sparking buzz at NYFW runway event.

    Anna Delvey posing in a cream dress and black ankle monitor, sparking buzz at NYFW runway event.

    Image credits: theannadelvey

    Taking the stage at The Box, a New York City club, the 34-year-old wore a nude bodysuit paired with sheer stockings, a garter belt, and a plunging denim coat with a ruffled bodice and exposed seams.

    She also wore a white lace bonnet to crown her look, which clashed with her ankle monitor, according toPage Six

    This wasn’t her first partnership with Velez. She also participated in the designer’s show last season, where her unexpected presence became as talked about as the collection itself.

    Anna Delvey wearing a black leather jacket and ankle monitor while attending NYFW event at night.

    Anna Delvey wearing a black leather jacket and ankle monitor while attending NYFW event at night.

    Image credits: sDominik Bindl/Getty

    Her return this year highlighted her knack for drawingattention

    Since being placed under house arrest in 2022 after her conviction for defrauding Manhattan’s elite, Delvey has embraced her public image as both a cautionary tale and a cultural figure. 

    “It’s much easier to look better when you’re able to leave your home,” she explained, noting her ankle monitor’s radius was recently extended to 75 miles.

    Anna Delvey posing in a provocative NYFW outfit with ankle monitor and vintage-inspired bonnet on city sidewalk.

    Anna Delvey posing in a provocative NYFW outfit with ankle monitor and vintage-inspired bonnet on city sidewalk.

    Image credits: SAJA/BACKGRID/Vida Press

    Comments from netizens suggested that Delvey is still good at provoking strong reactions from people.

    “Have you ever seen such a ridiculous outfit in your life? New Yorkers just love that kind of stuff. Yeah, let’s celebrate this criminal,” one commenter wrote. 

    “Didn’t know ankle monitors were the new thing for 2025-2026. Where are the other models with them on? Hard Pass. The bonnet looks stupid,” wrote another.

    Anna Delvey transformed herself with dramatic beauty routines

    Anna Delvey wearing a daring outfit with a lace bonnet and black jacket, sparking buzz after NYFW runway appearance.

    Anna Delvey wearing a daring outfit with a lace bonnet and black jacket, sparking buzz after NYFW runway appearance.

    Image credits: amber_rana

    Delvey has also been vocal about her transformation since herrelease from ICE custody in 2021. Earlier this month, she revealed she dropped about 40 pounds and now swears by an elaborate self-care regimen. 

    “I wouldn’t call it a makeover,” she said. “I haven’t had any facelift or plastic surgery, and I have a great (glam) team.”

    Her treatments range frommainstream to eyebrow-raising. Lasers, chemical peels, and platelet-rich plasma “vampire facials” are just the start. 

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a black jacket, beige lingerie, high heels, and an ankle monitor.

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a black jacket, beige lingerie, high heels, and an ankle monitor.

    Image credits: tazrinchoudhuryy

    Delvey has also leaned into unconventional therapies like salmon-sperm facials, cryotherapy, and NAD+ IV drips. 

    In a previousinterview, Delvey stated that she had tried Botox in the past, but she did not like the treatment very much. She also tried Ozempic briefly, but the injectable had side effects.

    “It just made me very depressed. It made me feel like it sucked the life out of me,” Delvey said. 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by EGO & GLOSS. (@egoegloss)

    For now, Delvey stated that she has been using a vibration plate, which helps build muscle and lose weight, to maintain her figure.

    She has also adopted the ProLon diet plan, which was made famous by Gwyneth Paltrow.

    Under the diet, she only consumes 700 to 1,100 calories daily. She also just snacks on one big Sweetgreen salad all day.

    Despite her controversial past, Delvey is still looking to rebuild and rebrand herself

    Anna Delvey wearing a stylish outfit with an ankle monitor while sitting on a sidewalk holding leashed rabbits.

    Anna Delvey wearing a stylish outfit with an ankle monitor while sitting on a sidewalk holding leashed rabbits.

    Image credits: theannadelvey

    Beyond therunway, Delvey is carving out space in fashion and media. She recently launched tongue-in-cheek “Bunnygate” merchandise after being falsely accused of abandoning rabbits in a Brooklyn park. 

    She is also collaborating with veteran fashion PR executive Kelly Cutrone on an undisclosed media project.

    She has also stated that she is keen on helping prisoners prepare for life on the outside.

    Anna Delvey in a red swimsuit standing by a pool on a city rooftop, wearing an ankle monitor during NYFW.

    Anna Delvey in a red swimsuit standing by a pool on a city rooftop, wearing an ankle monitor during NYFW.

    Image credits: theannadelvey

    “I would hate to be ‘Anna, the con artist’ forever. It’s up to me to do something more interesting,” she said.

    Some netizens, however, have pointed out that Delvey seems to still be living comfortably despite her conviction.

    “How is she still living in apparent luxury when she has no money and owes reparations of hundreds of thousands of dollars? How much are these outlets paying this fraudster?!” One commenter wrote.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Delvey’s recent look on social media

    Anna Delvey sparks buzz on NYFW runway wearing ankle monitor and a striking, fire outfit.

    Anna Delvey sparks buzz on NYFW runway wearing ankle monitor and a striking, fire outfit.

    Image credits: fashionfaguette

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a stylish outfit with an ankle monitor sparking fashion buzz.

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a stylish outfit with an ankle monitor sparking fashion buzz.

    Image credits: Gender0ffender

    Twitter user Kellz commenting that the outfit is fire, sparking buzz after NYFW runway appearance.

    Twitter user Kellz commenting that the outfit is fire, sparking buzz after NYFW runway appearance.

    Image credits: KellyCybele

    Anna Delvey walking the NYFW runway wearing a stylish outfit paired with a visible ankle monitor, sparking buzz.

    Anna Delvey walking the NYFW runway wearing a stylish outfit paired with a visible ankle monitor, sparking buzz.

    Image credits: davdsito

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a stylish outfit paired with a visible ankle monitor sparking buzz.

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a stylish outfit paired with a visible ankle monitor sparking buzz.

    Image credits: BR4TEXE

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a stylish outfit paired with a visible ankle monitor sparking buzz.

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a stylish outfit paired with a visible ankle monitor sparking buzz.

    Image credits: justgivemeafan

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a bold outfit and visible ankle monitor, sparking social media buzz.

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a bold outfit and visible ankle monitor, sparking social media buzz.

    Image credits: jmb43058

    Anna Delvey walking the runway at NYFW wearing a bold outfit and an ankle monitor sparking buzz.

    Anna Delvey walking the runway at NYFW wearing a bold outfit and an ankle monitor sparking buzz.

    Image credits: JimmyKloberdanz

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a bold outfit and ankle monitor, sparking buzz and fashion conversation.

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a bold outfit and ankle monitor, sparking buzz and fashion conversation.

    Image credits: sweeetener

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a stylish outfit with a visible ankle monitor, sparking buzz and attention.

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a stylish outfit with a visible ankle monitor, sparking buzz and attention.

    Image credits: sweeetener

    Anna Delvey wearing a striking outfit with an ankle monitor while walking the NYFW runway, sparking fashion buzz.

    Anna Delvey wearing a striking outfit with an ankle monitor while walking the NYFW runway, sparking fashion buzz.

    Image credits: itzboiblu

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a bold fashionable outfit and a visible ankle monitor accessory.

    Anna Delvey walking NYFW runway wearing a bold fashionable outfit and a visible ankle monitor accessory.

    Image credits: evermoretrack16

    Anna Delvey on NYFW runway wearing a bold outfit paired with a visible ankle monitor, sparking buzz online.

    Anna Delvey on NYFW runway wearing a bold outfit paired with a visible ankle monitor, sparking buzz online.

    Image credits: LonelyCovidian

    Anna Delvey walking the NYFW runway wearing a bold outfit paired with a visible ankle monitor, sparking buzz.

    Anna Delvey walking the NYFW runway wearing a bold outfit paired with a visible ankle monitor, sparking buzz.

    Image credits: K0M0MN

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly why are we supposed to admire this s***k thief whose mother forgot to teach how to dress?

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Exactly why are we supposed to admire this s***k thief whose mother forgot to teach how to dress?

