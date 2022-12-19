Who could have thought that nowadays, carpets would be able to take any shape and form? Do you want a carpet shaped like an avocado - sure, maybe you are more of a meme person, no problem, anything is possible!

This Tennessee-based artist, known on Instagram as carpet.nerd with 200,000 followers, makes rugs of your favorite cartoon and anime characters.

Recently the artist went viral on his Instagram with more than 400,000 likes, 3,500 comments, and millions of views as he showed step-by-step how a mat transforms into the hero Goku.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | carpetnerd.com | youtube.com