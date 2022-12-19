Who could have thought that nowadays, carpets would be able to take any shape and form? Do you want a carpet shaped like an avocado - sure, maybe you are more of a meme person, no problem, anything is possible!

This Tennessee-based artist, known on Instagram as carpet.nerd with 200,000 followers, makes rugs of your favorite cartoon and anime characters.

Recently the artist went viral on his Instagram with more than 400,000 likes, 3,500 comments, and millions of views as he showed step-by-step how a mat transforms into the hero Goku.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | carpetnerd.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Goku From Dragon Ball Z

Goku From Dragon Ball Z

carpet.nerd Report

4points
POST

Bored Panda got in touch with the artist to learn more about him and his art.

"It started at the start of the pandemic. I was going to get a job to be a head of live sound at a college, but covid hit so I had no job and nothing to do, really, since everyone had to stay inside. So, my ADHD brain had to come up with something, and that's when I found rug making. It started as a hobby and turned into a small business."
#2

Zoro And Luffy From One Piece

Zoro And Luffy From One Piece

carpet.nerd Report

3points
POST
#3

Jake The Dog From Adventure Time

Jake The Dog From Adventure Time

carpet.nerd Report

3points
POST
#4

Goku

Goku

carpet.nerd Report

3points
POST
#5

Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon

carpet.nerd Report

2points
POST
#6

Morty From Rick And Morty

Morty From Rick And Morty

carpet.nerd Report

2points
POST
#7

Pikachu From Pokémon

Pikachu From Pokémon

carpet.nerd Report

2points
POST
#8

Jack Skellington And Sally From The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington And Sally From The Nightmare Before Christmas

carpet.nerd Report

2points
POST
#9

Naruto And Sasuke From Naruto

Naruto And Sasuke From Naruto

carpet.nerd Report

2points
POST
#10

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen

carpet.nerd Report

2points
POST
#11

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer

carpet.nerd Report

2points
POST
#12

Pepe The Frog

Pepe The Frog

carpet.nerd Report

2points
POST
#13

Monkey D. Luffy From One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy From One Piece

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#14

Pikachu From Pokémon

Pikachu From Pokémon

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#15

Goku

Goku

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#16

Roronoa Zoro From One Piece

Roronoa Zoro From One Piece

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#17

Sasuke Uchihas From Naruto

Sasuke Uchihas From Naruto

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#18

Gurren Lagann

Gurren Lagann

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#19

Nezuko Komado From Demon Slayer

Nezuko Komado From Demon Slayer

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#20

Chrollo Lucilfer From Hunter X Hunter

Chrollo Lucilfer From Hunter X Hunter

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#21

Ace Of Diamond

Ace Of Diamond

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#22

Jack Skellington From The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington From The Nightmare Before Christmas

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#23

Gengar From Pokémon

Gengar From Pokémon

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#24

Casper From Casper The Friendly Ghost

Casper From Casper The Friendly Ghost

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#25

Satoru Gojo From Jujutsu Kaisen

Satoru Gojo From Jujutsu Kaisen

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#26

Stealth Mode Bulba From Pokémon

Stealth Mode Bulba From Pokémon

carpet.nerd Report

1point
POST
#27

Hajime No Ippo

Hajime No Ippo

carpet.nerd Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

Olaf From Frozen

Olaf From Frozen

carpet.nerd Report

0points
POST
#29

Muichiro Tokito From Demon Slayer

Muichiro Tokito From Demon Slayer

carpet.nerd Report

0points
POST
#30

Itachi Uchiha From Naruto Shippuden

Itachi Uchiha From Naruto Shippuden

carpet.nerd Report

0points
POST
#31

Avatar Aang From Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar Aang From Avatar: The Last Airbender

carpet.nerd Report

0points
POST
#32

Oogie Boogie From The Nightmare Before Christmas

Oogie Boogie From The Nightmare Before Christmas

carpet.nerd Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!