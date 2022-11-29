I run a handmade collective of studio artists, fair traders, and ethical vintage dealers, and am always so inspired by the work they create. Animals are a favorite category of mine and it distresses me so much what is happening to our planet with climate change and everything else we are experiencing. We are witnessing the 5th mass extinction on the planet and we can still reverse it if we work together.

Aside from the importance of biodiversity, animals also give us companionship, provide (and become!) food for us, and are embedded deeply into our subconscious understanding of life. I wrote a post about animals in mythology, symbolism, and culture, you can find it linked down below!

I hope you enjoy these works and find inspiration in them! I'm including some birds in the mix because they are so amazing...

More info: artizanmade.com