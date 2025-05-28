ADVERTISEMENT

What really makes us human? Is it the way we look, the instincts we carry, or something quieter, hidden deeper within? These are some of the ideas that Austrian visual artist Phil Langer explores in his surreal series “Hybrid,” a project that feels more like a question than an answer.

In this ongoing collection, Phil combines human portraits with animals, plants, and mechanical elements in a way that doesn’t feel like simple editing. Instead, it’s a visual language that blurs the line between what’s real and what we think of as identity. The results are strange, striking, and quietly emotional.

More info: Instagram | phillanger.com | Instagram