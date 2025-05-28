ADVERTISEMENT

What really makes us human? Is it the way we look, the instincts we carry, or something quieter, hidden deeper within? These are some of the ideas that Austrian visual artist Phil Langer explores in his surreal series “Hybrid,” a project that feels more like a question than an answer.

In this ongoing collection, Phil combines human portraits with animals, plants, and mechanical elements in a way that doesn’t feel like simple editing. Instead, it’s a visual language that blurs the line between what’s real and what we think of as identity. The results are strange, striking, and quietly emotional.

More info: Instagram | phillanger.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

Surreal artwork blending human features with animal traits and objects to explore identity and imagination concepts.

    Person with body paint blending humans with animals, showcasing intricate details to explore identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Surreal artwork blending human features with animal traits, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination in detailed costume.

    Surreal artist blending human and octopus features in detailed creature art exploring identity and imagination.

    Portrait of a person blending humans with animals, featuring giraffe patterns and facial features in a creative art style.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with animal horns and fur, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending humans with animals, exploring identity and imagination through detailed facial features and expression.

    Portrait of a surreal creature blending human features with animalistic reptile traits, exploring identity and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with reptile-like skin and glasses, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination.

    A digital artwork blending human features with animal traits, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination through vivid portraiture.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with pig-like qualities to explore identity, instinct, and imagination in art.

    Portrait of a woman with animal features blending humans with animals and objects to explore identity and imagination.

    Human and animal blend portrait showing a rhino face with human eyes and skin texture exploring identity and imagination.

    A surreal artwork blending a human and bird, exploring identity and imagination through detailed feathers and human features.

    Surreal portrait blending humans with animals showing a woman with deer-like antlers and fur exploring identity and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with animal traits and objects, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Surreal portrait of a human blended with animal features and objects, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Portrait of a person with animal features blended with human traits, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with animal traits, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination in art.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with animal traits, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination in artistic form.

    Close-up of a human blended with a lion wearing an eyepatch and leather jacket, exploring identity and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with reptilian textures and animal instincts, exploring identity and imagination.

    Portrait of a man with blended elephant features, showcasing the artist's exploration of humans, animals, and identity.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with animal traits to explore identity, instinct, and imagination in art.

    Man with blended human and dog features posing against a neutral background showcasing animal and human identity fusion.

    Surreal portrait blending human and insect features with glasses, exploring identity and imagination through artistic fusion.

    Portrait of a person blending human features with animal traits and objects to explore identity and imagination.

    Surreal digital artwork blending human and animal features, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination in art form.

    Surreal portrait blending humans with animals, featuring a person with animal ears and fur exploring identity and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human and animal features with large amber eyes, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Portrait of an elderly man blending with animal features, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination in digital art.

    Surreal artwork blending humans with animals and objects showing a fox-faced figure wearing a red jacket exploring identity and imagination.

    Surreal art blending human features with animal traits and objects to explore identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with exaggerated textures to explore identity and imagination themes.

    Woman merging with wolf features, blending humans with animals to explore identity, instinct, and imagination in art.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with animal traits, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination through art.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with animal traits, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination in art.

    Human and lion hybrid with wild hair wearing a gray coat, showcasing the blend of humans with animals and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human and bird features, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination in artistic form.

    Human figure blended with a rhinoceros head, showcasing an artist's fusion of humans with animals to explore identity and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with animal traits and objects, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Human-animal blend portrait showing a cat-faced person wearing a black shirt, exploring identity and imagination.

    Portrait of a human blended with animal features, showcasing an artist's exploration of identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Surreal artwork blending human features with a hedgehog's face and spines, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending a human face with animal features and horns to explore identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with bird characteristics, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination in art.

    Portrait of a muscular man with tattoos blending human and dog features to explore identity, instinct, and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with animal traits, showcasing identity, instinct, and imagination in art.

    Human face blended with koala features and fur coat in artistic representation exploring identity and imagination.

    Surreal portrait blending human features with animal traits, exploring identity, instinct, and imagination.

