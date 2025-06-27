ADVERTISEMENT

Some comics don’t need bold colors or big punchlines to hit you—sometimes all it takes is a quiet moment, a clever line, and a little truth. That’s exactly the kind of magic Pleumier brings to the table.

A biologist by day and cartoonist by heart, Pleumier turns life’s everyday thoughts, feelings, and awkward moments into beautifully simple comics. With soft watercolor tones and dry humor, his work is warm, relatable, and just the right amount of existential. Scroll down and enjoy a few of his latest illustrations—gentle, funny, and maybe even a little too real.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com

#1

Comic panels by biologist-turned-artist showing a spider catching a fly and comforting a sleeping person.

pleumier Report

    #2

    Comic strip of a biologist-turned-artist showing a fly's forced trip and a car's snowy welcome in funny comics with a sharp twist.

    pleumier Report

    #3

    Comic of talking whales discussing ocean plastic pollution and marine food webs, from biologist-turned-artist's gently funny comics.

    pleumier Report

    #4

    Comic panels showing two dogs communicating with speech bubbles and a humorous twist, featuring funny comics by a biologist artist.

    pleumier Report

    #5

    Four-panel comic showing a sleeping bear gently woken by its cub calling mom, featuring gently funny comics by biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #6

    Comic showing a person gently blowing CO2 at a tree, highlighting a funny twist by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #7

    Comic panels by biologist-turned-artist showing a jellyfish pranking humans with a sting and unexpected twist.

    pleumier Report

    #8

    Comic panels showing a man crying after hitting a bird on the road, featured in gently funny comics by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #9

    Comic panel by biologist-turned-artist showing a monkey's humorous view on evolution and human behavior.

    pleumier Report

    #10

    Comic strip by biologist-turned-artist shows a flying fish escaping shark but caught by eagle, with a sharp evolutionary twist.

    pleumier Report

    #11

    Comic panel showing birds reacting to a hatching chick in a gently funny comic by biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #12

    Comic panels showing a biologist-turned-artist’s funny, gently twisted interaction between a person and a talking bird.

    pleumier Report

    #13

    Comic panels showing horseshoe crabs humorously discussing ancestry in gently funny comics by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #14

    Cartoon lion dating dialogue in a gently funny comic with a sharp twist by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #15

    Comic showing marine life reacting to sunglasses sinking and landing on a sea star, gently funny biology-themed comic strip.

    pleumier Report

    #16

    Two mice watch a flying bat, calling it angels, in a gently funny comic by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #17

    Four-panel comic by biologist-turned-artist shows two mice discussing a snake with a humorous twist at the end.

    pleumier Report

    #18

    Alt text: Hermit crab in a gently funny comic by a biologist-turned-artist, humorously calling trash free real estate.

    pleumier Report

    #19

    Ants carrying leaves in a gently funny comic with a sharp twist by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #20

    Comic panels showing a biologist-turned-artist's gently funny comic with a sharp twist featuring a worm and a crow in rain.

    pleumier Report

    #21

    Comic strip showing animals scavenging food scraps with a gently funny twist by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #22

    Comic strip titled spider myths showing two spiders talking about humans and a person sleeping, with a sharp twist in humor.

    pleumier Report

    #23

    Red panda chewing bamboo in four-panel gently funny comic with sharp twist by biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #24

    Comic strip by biologist-turned-artist showing a volcano erupting after sneezing due to allergies, with a sharp twist ending.

    pleumier Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing a biologist-turned-artist’s gently funny comic with frogs and a snake sharing a sharp twist dialogue.

    pleumier Report

    #26

    Comic panel of a mountain goat humorously anticipating its fall from a cliff, from biologist-turned-artist comics.

    pleumier Report

    #27

    Comic strip by biologist-turned-artist shows two frogs on a branch, one eaten by a snake with a humorous twist.

    pleumier Report

    #28

    Comic panels featuring a seal balancing a ball and orcas humorously discussing intelligence in a biologist-turned-artist style.

    pleumier Report

    #29

    Comic strip featuring turtles with a sharp twist, illustrating gentle humor by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #30

    Comic panels show frogs choosing lunch, then a snake calling one the tastiest, in gently funny comics with sharp twist style.

    pleumier Report

    #31

    Comic strip from biologist-turned-artist showing a gazelle outrunning a cheetah with a sharp twist and gentle humor.

    pleumier Report

    #32

    Comic panel from a biologist-turned-artist showing a conversation about stars with a gently funny twist.

    pleumier Report

    #33

    Comic strip by biologist-turned-artist shows a daisy plucked petal by petal with a sharp twist in humor.

    pleumier Report

    #34

    Comic panel by biologist-turned-artist showing a bat humorously debating who should hang up the phone.

    pleumier Report

    #35

    Comic strip showing talking rocks sharing a gently funny conversation with a sharp twist by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #36

    Duck dreaming about bread across seasons in a gently funny comic with a sharp twist by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #37

    Comic strip featuring gently funny biologist-turned-artist illustrations of a spider counting and competing for love.

    pleumier Report

    #38

    Comic from biologist-turned-artist showing a sharp twist with gently funny humor about bus drivers and shoes.

    pleumier Report

    #39

    Frogs and a snake in a comic strip illustrating a gently funny scene with a sharp twist by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #40

    Comic panels featuring a tardigrade humorously interacting near a black hole, illustrating biologist-turned-artist's sharp twist comics.

    pleumier Report

    #41

    Comic panels showing bees interacting with flowers, illustrating gently funny comics with a sharp twist by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #42

    Comic panels from gently funny comics by a biologist-turned-artist showing a fish discovering a retro shipwreck with a skeleton pirate.

    pleumier Report

    #43

    Comic showing a biologist-turned-artist's gently funny twist with a bird photobombing a tourist's photo near the Leaning Tower.

    pleumier Report

    #44

    Comic panels showing a biologist-turned-artist’s funny take on nature and a spider’s sharp twist near a campfire.

    pleumier Report

    #45

    Comic strip showing moths meeting inside a cabin around a light bulb, from gently funny comics by biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #46

    Comic of bacteria arguing if the world is flat or round in a bacterial culture, gently funny comics with a sharp twist.

    pleumier Report

    #47

    Comic panels featuring mice humorously referencing the Black Plague, showing a biologist-turned-artist's gently funny comics with a sharp twist.

    pleumier Report

    #48

    Comic of two clams, one surprising the other with a straw inside its shell, a gently funny comic with a sharp twist by biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #49

    Comic panels show a cute octopus gently hugging a snail, illustrating gently funny comics by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #50

    Comic panels showing hippos and crocodiles in water, with a deer making a sharply twisted statement in a biologist-turned-artist style.

    pleumier Report

    #51

    Comic strip featuring two rabbits and a magician's hand, illustrating a gently funny comic with a sharp twist by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #52

    Comic strip by a biologist-turned-artist showing a frog and a snake with a gently funny twist on revenge.

    pleumier Report

    #53

    Comic panels showing frogs and a snake humorously discussing being eaten, featured in biologist-turned-artist comics.

    pleumier Report

    #54

    Comic strip of two fish discussing identity and implications, showcasing gently funny comics by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #55

    Comic panels about spiders teaching kids their usefulness with gentle humor by a biologist-turned-artist.

    pleumier Report

    #56

    Comic strip showing spiders discussing a weak Halloween catch, highlighting gently funny comics with a sharp twist.

    pleumier Report

