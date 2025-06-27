ADVERTISEMENT

Some comics don’t need bold colors or big punchlines to hit you—sometimes all it takes is a quiet moment, a clever line, and a little truth. That’s exactly the kind of magic Pleumier brings to the table.

A biologist by day and cartoonist by heart, Pleumier turns life’s everyday thoughts, feelings, and awkward moments into beautifully simple comics. With soft watercolor tones and dry humor, his work is warm, relatable, and just the right amount of existential. Scroll down and enjoy a few of his latest illustrations—gentle, funny, and maybe even a little too real.

