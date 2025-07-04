ADVERTISEMENT

Is there any photographer who has it tougher than wildlife photographers?

They travel to remote locations, from the freezing Arctic to sweltering jungles, hide for hours on end, and wait patiently for the perfect moment to capture an animal in its element. And perhaps the hardest part? They’re not supposed to interact with their subjects.

But sometimes, that rule goes out the window—thanks to the animals themselves. Curious and cheeky critters often decide to check out the strange humans with cameras, trying to figure out what’s going on or even attempting to take over as photographers themselves.

Granted, it’s a lot less fun when it’s a lion instead of a deer, but hey, still worth it.