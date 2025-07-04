“Got Any Food?”: 40 Times Animals Decided To Mess With Wildlife Photographers
Is there any photographer who has it tougher than wildlife photographers?
They travel to remote locations, from the freezing Arctic to sweltering jungles, hide for hours on end, and wait patiently for the perfect moment to capture an animal in its element. And perhaps the hardest part? They’re not supposed to interact with their subjects.
But sometimes, that rule goes out the window—thanks to the animals themselves. Curious and cheeky critters often decide to check out the strange humans with cameras, trying to figure out what’s going on or even attempting to take over as photographers themselves.
Granted, it’s a lot less fun when it’s a lion instead of a deer, but hey, still worth it.
Adorable
The Day My Heart Melted
Oh Deer
Out Of Nowhere, A Cheeky Grey Squirrel Appeared, Looking Right At Us As If To Say, “Got Any Food?”
Me Trying To Photograph A Penguin
My Friend's Dad Told Me To Go For A Walk With Him In The Wilderness
Where Are You Taking My Photos? Now I Have Your Camera
Great Grey Owl Lands On Wildlife Photographer's Camera
Meerkats Being Friendly With A Wildlife Photographer
Well, ya know, they like to be higher to check things out + this guy was just lying there, not doing anything, so...
Monkey Steals Camera From Photographer To Snap Himself A Selfie
A Highly "Dangerous" Lemur Attack
Me And Myself
Very Beautiful
I Took A Picture Of A Baby Lion Playing With My Camera Strap
Nuka At The Age Of 5 Weeks. An Abandoned Wild Wolf Cub, Found In Early May In The Bavarian Forest
Where Is That Button?
Beautiful Shot
This Little Thief Tried To Steal My Camera Bag, But Decided To Chew Off Part Of The Strap Instead
Otter Fighting Me For My Camera
Blocked By An Arctic Fox In The North Pole
Pacific Octopus Is Not A Fan Of Being Photographed, Apparently
Sea Lions Truly Are The Dogs Of The Ocean. While I Was Photographing Them In The Galapagos, They Would Frequently Swim Around Me And Play With My Equipment
The Playful Water Pups Of Baja
Photobomb
Press The Button
I'm Calling This One "Bird Photographer"
That Time When I Tried To Photograph A Blue Jay And Then He Tried To Take A Picture Of Me
Curious Baby Elephant Seals Check Out A Wildlife Photographer
They Look Like Their Gossiping About Their Annoying Neighbours
"So, how much longer do you want to mess around with this one?"