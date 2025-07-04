ADVERTISEMENT

Is there any photographer who has it tougher than wildlife photographers?

They travel to remote locations, from the freezing Arctic to sweltering jungles, hide for hours on end, and wait patiently for the perfect moment to capture an animal in its element. And perhaps the hardest part? They’re not supposed to interact with their subjects.

But sometimes, that rule goes out the window—thanks to the animals themselves. Curious and cheeky critters often decide to check out the strange humans with cameras, trying to figure out what’s going on or even attempting to take over as photographers themselves.

Granted, it’s a lot less fun when it’s a lion instead of a deer, but hey, still worth it.

#1

Adorable

Wildlife photographer outdoors with a curious monkey climbing on his camera lens in a forest setting.

land_las Report

    #2

    The Day My Heart Melted

    Seal playfully sniffs a wildlife photographer’s camera, showing animals messing with wildlife photographers in nature.

    acacia.johnson Report

    #3

    Oh Deer

    Wildlife photographer in winter gear having camera lens investigated by a curious deer while photographing animals in nature.

    Dan Bogosian Report

    #4

    Out Of Nowhere, A Cheeky Grey Squirrel Appeared, Looking Right At Us As If To Say, “Got Any Food?”

    Wildlife photographer with a curious squirrel exploring and climbing into a large camera lens outdoors.

    d_g_wildlife Report

    #5

    Me Trying To Photograph A Penguin

    Wildlife photographer lying on rocky ground with a curious penguin chick resting on his back during a photo session.

    Diver_Dave Report

    #6

    My Friend's Dad Told Me To Go For A Walk With Him In The Wilderness

    Wildlife photographer lying in sand with a lion cub resting on a chair, capturing animal behavior up close in the desert.

    djamel_hadj_aissa_photography Report

    #7

    Where Are You Taking My Photos? Now I Have Your Camera

    A lion walking on grass carrying a camouflage camera lens, showing animals messing with wildlife photographers.

    raddywildlifephotography Report

    kaolla11x9 avatar
    Moira
    Moira
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Anyway... Not like I needed that camera anymore..." 🙄

    #8

    Great Grey Owl Lands On Wildlife Photographer's Camera

    Wildlife photographer smiling with a large owl perched on camera lens during a snowy outdoor photo shoot.

    anais_trepanier_photo Report

    #9

    Meerkats Being Friendly With A Wildlife Photographer

    Wildlife photographer surrounded and playfully interrupted by meerkats in a natural outdoor setting.

    longsanks Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, ya know, they like to be higher to check things out + this guy was just lying there, not doing anything, so...

    #10

    Monkey Steals Camera From Photographer To Snap Himself A Selfie

    Two photos of a crested black macaque seemingly taking selfies, showcasing animals messing with wildlife photographers.

    wikipedia , wikipedia , AmiroZ Report

    #11

    A Highly "Dangerous" Lemur Attack

    Wildlife photographer being playfully attacked by a lemur while trying to capture nature photos in the forest.

    justinfoulkes , amandacanning Report

    #12

    Me And Myself

    Pelican interacting closely with a camera, an example of animals messing with wildlife photographers in nature.

    michaOOO1 , 68Zini Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I would've swallowed this if it had tasted better."

    #13

    Very Beautiful

    Young elephant playfully touching wildlife photographer's face with its trunk in a lush green outdoor setting.

    NatalieCash Report

    #14

    I Took A Picture Of A Baby Lion Playing With My Camera Strap

    Lion cub chewing on a camera strap, one of the animals messing with wildlife photographers during a photoshoot.

    ronseephotography , ronseephotography Report

    #15

    Nuka At The Age Of 5 Weeks. An Abandoned Wild Wolf Cub, Found In Early May In The Bavarian Forest

    Wildlife photographer interacting with a young wild animal, capturing close moments while animals mess with photography.

    radovaliba Report

    #16

    Where Is That Button?

    Fox playing with a wildlife photographer's camera lens on a tripod in a colorful outdoor setting.

    d_g_wildlife Report

    #17

    Beautiful Shot

    Wildlife photographer aiming camera as a curious animal sticks its head inside the camera lens outdoors in mountain setting.

    Canon España Report

    #18

    This Little Thief Tried To Steal My Camera Bag, But Decided To Chew Off Part Of The Strap Instead

    Fox biting camera strap near a wildlife photographer's bag in a natural outdoor setting messing with equipment.

    Dogdazefordaze Report

    #19

    Otter Fighting Me For My Camera

    Otter playfully grabbing a camera strap near water, showing animals messing with wildlife photographers in action.

    MeJerry Report

    #20

    Blocked By An Arctic Fox In The North Pole

    Wildlife photographer in red jacket interacts closely with a curious dog, a humorous moment in wildlife photography.

    devllen05 Report

    #21

    Pacific Octopus Is Not A Fan Of Being Photographed, Apparently

    Underwater wildlife photographer encounters large octopus reaching towards camera during a marine animal interaction.

    David Malvestuto Report

    #22

    Sea Lions Truly Are The Dogs Of The Ocean. While I Was Photographing Them In The Galapagos, They Would Frequently Swim Around Me And Play With My Equipment

    Underwater seal interacting closely with wildlife photographer's equipment, showcasing animals messing with wildlife photographers.

    mikemcgovern Report

    #23

    The Playful Water Pups Of Baja

    Close-up underwater shots of a curious sea animal with its mouth open, playfully messing with wildlife photographers.

    jesswildlifephoto Report

    #24

    Photobomb

    Bird with spread wings flying in front of a wide-eyed animal, creating a funny wildlife photographer moment.

    sorbuss Report

    #25

    Press The Button

    A curious squirrel and a bird interacting with a camera set up by wildlife photographers in nature.

    vadimtrunovphoto Report

    #26

    I'm Calling This One "Bird Photographer"

    Small bird perched on a DSLR camera with a telephoto lens, disrupting a wildlife photographer’s shot in nature.

    leonard.billie.photo Report

    #27

    That Time When I Tried To Photograph A Blue Jay And Then He Tried To Take A Picture Of Me

    A bird perched on a camouflage camera lens, humorously interrupting wildlife photographers in nature.

    newfoundland_photo_tours Report

    #28

    Curious Baby Elephant Seals Check Out A Wildlife Photographer

    Wildlife photographer lying on snow next to a seal that playfully leans on him in a snowy mountain setting.

    Zusical Report

    #29

    She Analyzes Her Photoshoot

    Wildlife photographer and chimpanzee closely examining camera screen together in a lush forest setting.

    jcpieri Report

    #30

    They Look Like Their Gossiping About Their Annoying Neighbours

    Woman wildlife photographer outdoors with two Florida Scrub Jays perched on her hat during a sunny day.

    moonmermaid23 Report

    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "So, how much longer do you want to mess around with this one?"

    #31

    I Put Up A Trail Camera To Monitor A Badger Family, Except This Is What It Captured

    Close-up of a curious animal messing with wildlife photographers in a forest setting, showcasing unexpected animal behavior.

    metsadeer Report

    #32

    This Fish Photobombing Whilst I Was Trying To Take A Picture Of A Shark

    Close-up of fish underwater with other fish swimming, showcasing animals messing with wildlife photographers.

    Mahoganychicken Report

    #33

    Just Landed On My Camera

    Blue bird perched on wildlife photographer's camera, showcasing animals interacting with photography equipment outdoors.

    benadamx Report

    #34

    When Bears First Discovered Selfies

    Black bear standing on hind legs inspecting a camera on tripod, one of the funny moments animals mess with wildlife photographers.

    wingstretchphotography Report

    #35

    When The Monkey Selfies Dont Go As Planned

    Monkey playfully covering wildlife photographer's eyes while perched on his shoulder during a food-seeking moment.

    adventures_by_matt Report

    #36

    Grey Rhebok Interaction With One Of The Remote Camera's

    Close-up of a curious animal interacting with a wildlife photographer in a natural outdoor setting.

    kleinkarooleopardproject Report

    #37

    Big Curious Moose Checking Out A Wildlife Photographer

    Moose closely inspecting a camera set by wildlife photographers in a forest, showing animals messing with photography equipment.

    DingDongPuddlez Report

    #38

    Thought My Lens Was Acting Out Because Of The Blurry, Until I Zoomed Out. Greatest Photobomb Ever

    A small hummingbird hovering above rushing water near rocky wildlife in a natural outdoor setting.

    Authenticbro975 Report

    #39

    Curious Photobomber

    Close-up underwater images of a curious fish approaching, captured by wildlife photographers during nature observation.

    Lazy_Explorer Report

    #40

    A Young Elk Challenges A Photographer Who Just Wants To Get A Few Good Nature Shots

    Wildlife photographer sitting on a road as an elk interacts closely with him during a wildlife photography session.

    willburn61 Report

