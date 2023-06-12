The animal kingdom is truly remarkable, and we are so lucky to be blessed with such a variety. From birds to cats to llamas or goats, each animal has a uniqueness people tried to capture on camera as soon as we were able to. Though over time, we might have collected an innumerable collection of photographs, there are some that we would like to single out.

Lucky for us, “The Decisive Moments Magazine (TDM)” on their Instagram account share the most amazing pictures taken by talented amateur and professional photographers. In this post, we would like to show you some of their photographs of animals, and if you would like to see more of them, check out our previous post on Bored Panda here.

#1

Photo by Steffan.

steffan , tdmmagazine Report

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is an Irrawaddy dolphin, very unique and smiley - and endangered! irrawaddy-...45e8ee.jpg irrawaddy-64872c645e8ee.jpg

#2

Photo by Andy Farrer.

andyfarrerphoto , tdmmagazine Report

#3

Photo by Brigitte Marcon.

tdmmagazine Report

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Im so fed up with you always photobombing me"

#4

Photo by Evgeniya Gor.

gykavka , tdmmagazine Report

#5

Photo by Theron Humphrey.

thiswildidea , tdmmagazine Report

BenTevye
BenTevye
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Photoshopped - unless that coffee is really being poured onto the table behind the cup.

#6

Photo by Inge Morath.

tdmmagazine Report

#7

Photo by Hailie Nguyen.

tdmmagazine Report

#8

Photo by Clint Ralph.

clintralph_sa , tdmmagazine Report

#9

Photo by Nick Brandt.

nickbrandtphotography , tdmmagazine Report

Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Will you stop following me? At least wait until I'm dead to hang around. OR He's got an unusual seeing-eye animal.

#10

Photo by Raúl Urbina.

urbinaphoto , tdmmagazine Report

#11

Photo by Shirley Wung.

tdmmagazine Report

#12

Photo by Rashid S.

rashid_bin__ , tdmmagazine Report

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture gave me allergies

#13

Photo by Hüseyin Türk.

tdmmagazine Report

Angry Unicorn
Angry Unicorn
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Selfie time! Expectation VS Reality...Reality ^^

#14

Photo by Marcello Zerletti.

zerletti , tdmmagazine Report

#15

Photo by F. Dilek Yurdakul.

fdilekuyar , tdmmagazine Report

#16

Photo by Takuya Ishiguro.

c_s_b.t.13 , tdmmagazine Report

Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let me get this camera right for the sel--darn went off too soon again...

#17

Photo by Paul Dai.

tdmmagazine Report

Lee Butcher
Lee Butcher
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he likes the sound of it scromching under his feeties

#18

Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia.

dimpy.bhalotia , tdmmagazine Report

#19

Photo by Kültür Tava.

kulturtava , tdmmagazine Report

#20

Photo by Alain Laboile.

alainlaboile , tdmmagazine Report

Angry Unicorn
Angry Unicorn
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone's about to faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaall! And it ain't gon' be the cat.

#21

Photo by Marius Martinatis.

tdmmagazine , tdmmagazine Report

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen fire and I've seen rain, I've seen sunny days that I thought would never end.....

#22

Photo by Henri Cartier-Bresson.

tdmmagazine Report

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Girdles, garters, bras and white cats for sale!

#23

Photo by Joshdane.

joshdane , tdmmagazine Report

Carlos
Carlos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Sniffff you hair smells so good, what shampoo are you using ?

#24

Photo by Elke Vogelsang.

wieselblitz , tdmmagazine Report

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this frimousse reminds me of the Daphne name

#25

Photo by Shami.

silver.images , tdmmagazine Report

#26

Photo by Arunava Kundu.

arunabhakundu , tdmmagazine Report

Angry Unicorn
Angry Unicorn
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Grrr...My Hooman is playing with the horse and the bicycle! Guess I have to 'pet' myself! Grrr..."

#27

Photo by Kültür Tava.

kulturtava , tdmmagazine Report

#28

Photo by Laura Makabresku.

tdmmagazine Report

#29

Photo by Suleyman Suleymanli.

suleymanphoto , tdmmagazine Report

#30

Photo by Sadık Üçok.

sadikucok , tdmmagazine Report

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would love to attend this cat dance party!

#31

Photo by Ann|Streetphotographer.

luxtasia , tdmmagazine Report

#32

Photo by Alain Laboile.

alainlaboile , tdmmagazine Report

#33

Photo by Neil Aldridge.

aldridgephoto , tdmmagazine Report

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm really hoping this is for a surprise birthday party.

#34

Photo by Lisa Alexander.

lisa_alexander_photography , tdmmagazine Report

#35

Photo by Juha Metso.

tdmmagazine Report

#36

Photo by Christine Ward.

christine.c.w , tdmmagazine Report

Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now, who is this Edgar Allen Poe of which you speak?

#37

Photo by Rangefinderx.

rangefinderx , tdmmagazine Report

#38

Photo by Fabian Schreyer.

fabian_schreyer_street , tdmmagazine Report

#39

Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia.

dimpy.bhalotia , tdmmagazine Report

#40

Photo by Fred Morley.

tdmmagazine Report

#41

Photo by Hannie van Breda.

hannievanbreda , tdmmagazine Report

#42

Photo by Andrea Moffatt.

littlestorystudio , tdmmagazine Report

#43

Photo by Jean Jacques Alcalay.

tdmmagazine , tdmmagazine Report

#44

Photo by İbrahim Şimşek.

ibrahimsimsek.art , tdmmagazine Report

#45

Photo by Paul Rice.

tdmmagazine Report

#46

Photo by Laurie Freitag.

lauriefreitagphotography , tdmmagazine Report

#47

Photo by Matt Stuart.

mattu1 , tdmmagazine Report

#48

Photo by Amanda Carter-Savigear.

carter_leggaro , tdmmagazine Report

#49

Photo by Josef Koudelka.

josef_koudelka , tdmmagazine Report

#50

Photo by Ramazan Cirakoglu.

ramazancirakoglu_ , tdmmagazine Report

#51

Photo by 수유리남자.

sokyoungchul , tdmmagazine Report

Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is leading you on a quest.

#52

Photo by William Vanderson.

tdmmagazine Report

#53

Photo by Ralph Crane.

tdmmagazine Report

Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When Scooby decided to leave the Mystery Mobile for a richer lifestyle.

#54

Photo by Hersley-Ven Casero.

hersleyvencasero , tdmmagazine Report

#55

Photo by Roger Deakins.

rogerdeakins , tdmmagazine Report

