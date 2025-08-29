ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of cute animals, what comes to mind? Puppies? Kittens? Fuzzy ducklings? Maybe even a big, bouncy golden retriever?

But what about the blue-footed booby, the streaked tenrec or the white raccoon dog? Oh, you hadn't heard of those? Well, us neither. Until today. And when we tell you they deserve a special spot on the World's Most Adorable Animal List, we mean it. These creatures might not be ones you're likely to encounter on your daily walk, or possibly ever in your life, but that doesn't make them any less cuddly.

There's a Facebook page filled with rare and unique animals that are found beyond where many of us would usually set foot. Animal World is a wall of wonder. A reminder that Mother Nature is full of beautiful and unexpected surprises. But it's about more than just cute pics. The account also shares really interesting facts and information about each of the creatures featured.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page for you to purr over while you plan what pet you'd like to get next. So apologize to Fido if he's the jealous type, and keep scrolling. Let us know your favorite cuties by hitting the upvote button.