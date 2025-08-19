ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to share the latest works from cartoonist Jonathan Hawkins, whose playful one-panel comics are filled with wit, charm, and plenty of “punderful” humor. As the artist himself puts it: “If I had to describe my comics in three words, it would be: Relatable, Punderful, Tasteful. I think they are relatable because people can see themselves in my cartoons and relate to the characters, even if they happen to be shepherds or shell collectors or sheep. I like to think they are great punderful fun for the whole family, for kids as well as groan-ups.”

This year, Jonny is also celebrating a special milestone: the release of four Cartoon a Day boxed desktop calendars for 2026, published by Willow Creek Press. “I actually have 4 Cartoon a Day calendars with Willow Creek Press (Fishing, Cat, Dog, Punny), and Punny came about a couple of years ago, when I had accumulated an enormous plethora of play-on-words pieces. What fun! Of course, I created new material for last year’s and this year’s calendars as well and compiled my favorites.”

