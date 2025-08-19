ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to share the latest works from cartoonist Jonathan Hawkins, whose playful one-panel comics are filled with wit, charm, and plenty of “punderful” humor. As the artist himself puts it: “If I had to describe my comics in three words, it would be: Relatable, Punderful, Tasteful. I think they are relatable because people can see themselves in my cartoons and relate to the characters, even if they happen to be shepherds or shell collectors or sheep. I like to think they are great punderful fun for the whole family, for kids as well as groan-ups.”

This year, Jonny is also celebrating a special milestone: the release of four Cartoon a Day boxed desktop calendars for 2026, published by Willow Creek Press. “I actually have 4 Cartoon a Day calendars with Willow Creek Press (Fishing, Cat, Dog, Punny), and Punny came about a couple of years ago, when I had accumulated an enormous plethora of play-on-words pieces. What fun! Of course, I created new material for last year’s and this year’s calendars as well and compiled my favorites.”

#1

Black and white playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a man talking to a policeman about a thrown book.

Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

His collaboration with Willow Creek Press began back in 2012 when they published his Sports Cartoon a Day calendars. “I originally contacted Willow Creek Press in Wisconsin in 2012, and they purchased and published my Sports Cartoon a Day calendars for two years. I’ve been blessed to create nearly 100 Cartoon a Day calendars since 2004.”

    #2

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a sleeping face inside a bag labeled sleeping bag with Zzz signs.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #3

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a police officer with coffee near humorous mug shots display.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #4

    Cartoon cat walking outdoors with a suitcase in a playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #5

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a confused police officer questioning a dinosaur about small arms.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #6

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a doctor telling Pinocchio his bug is a termite.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #7

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins featuring an avocado teaching chemistry with a funny twist on Avogadro’s constant.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #8

    Sheep riding a roller coaster in a playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins adding humor.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #9

    Green cartoon frog holding a morel compass near a tree and mushroom in a playful one-panel comic style.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #10

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing two people enjoying fudge and joking about time flying.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #11

    Patient sitting on exam table telling doctor he has grand visions of people praising God in a playful one-panel comic.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #12

    Black and white playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a therapist and a patient making a nut case pun.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #13

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a child explaining a makeup mishap with humor.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #14

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a chicken chef explaining a new bold flavored breed to two men.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #15

    A playful comic panel featuring a sheep driving a red sports car labeled Lambarghini and a pig in a blue truck.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #16

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a talking potato with McDonald's fries and humorous caption.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #17

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins featuring talking rocks with a humorous geology pun on grass.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #18

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a man struggling to push a large boulder uphill humorously.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #19

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins shows doctor advising patient to stop salty snacks to avoid health issues.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #20

    Cartoon from playful one-panel comics showing elderly woman playing cello humorously in front of amused audience.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #21

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a confused robot alongside two people discussing AI solutions.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #22

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins featuring a man looking at a bakery sign advertising humble pie.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #23

    Cartoon of a man and chicken in a car at a bank drive-thru, playful one-panel comics by Jonathan Ray Hawkins humor.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #24

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a man watching an oil rig with a humorous essential oils sign.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #25

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a zombie driving a Zamboni on an ice rink.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #26

    A playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a shepherd and sheep outside a staff picks display.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #27

    Farmers talk near a broken fence in a playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins with a red barn in the background.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #28

    Cartoon showing a playful one-panel comic with cyclists choosing between cycling lane and recycling lane on a sunny day.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #29

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing two drones with eyes flying and one saying how to talk when the other is droning on.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #30

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins shows an angry marshmallow refusing bonfires, adding playful humor.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #31

    Cartoon by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a doctor talking to a patient covered in soot with a traffic cone on his head.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #32

    Black and white one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a podiatrist examining a patient's foot with a humorous tic tac toe joke.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #33

    Black and white playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a woman admiring a large watermelon in the garden.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #34

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a king sitting with a cream labeled Cream de la Cream for humor.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #35

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing two women near a CEO office with a humorous boardroom pun.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #36

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing two birds in a cage with a humorous pun about a tweeter and old geezer.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #37

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a peanut-shaped vehicle emitting smoke with a police officer.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #38

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a caveman using a sandwich vending machine humorously.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #39

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a clown selling word balloons promoting literacy and humor.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #40

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing two elderly forks reminiscing humorously in a home setting.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #41

    One-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing nurses and a patient at the Center for Infectious Joy.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #42

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins featuring anthropomorphic cannons with humorous dialogue.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #43

    Beaver selling jars of log jam on a tree trunk stand in a playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

    #44

    Playful one-panel comic by Jonathan Ray Hawkins showing a bug drawing with two pencils in a library setting.

    Jonathan Ray Hawkins Report

