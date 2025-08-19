44 Playful One-Panel Comics By Jonathan Ray Hawkins To Add Humor To Your Day (New Pics)
Today, we’re excited to share the latest works from cartoonist Jonathan Hawkins, whose playful one-panel comics are filled with wit, charm, and plenty of “punderful” humor. As the artist himself puts it: “If I had to describe my comics in three words, it would be: Relatable, Punderful, Tasteful. I think they are relatable because people can see themselves in my cartoons and relate to the characters, even if they happen to be shepherds or shell collectors or sheep. I like to think they are great punderful fun for the whole family, for kids as well as groan-ups.”
This year, Jonny is also celebrating a special milestone: the release of four Cartoon a Day boxed desktop calendars for 2026, published by Willow Creek Press. “I actually have 4 Cartoon a Day calendars with Willow Creek Press (Fishing, Cat, Dog, Punny), and Punny came about a couple of years ago, when I had accumulated an enormous plethora of play-on-words pieces. What fun! Of course, I created new material for last year’s and this year’s calendars as well and compiled my favorites.”
His collaboration with Willow Creek Press began back in 2012 when they published his Sports Cartoon a Day calendars. “I originally contacted Willow Creek Press in Wisconsin in 2012, and they purchased and published my Sports Cartoon a Day calendars for two years. I’ve been blessed to create nearly 100 Cartoon a Day calendars since 2004.”
Scroll down and see the most recent strips Jonathan wanted to share with our community.